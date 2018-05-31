City By Andrei Muchnik

What's On in Moscow This Weekend

May 31 - June 3

Lorde in concert. Wikicommons / Krists Luhaers

Lorde May 31 Lorde (pronounced as “lord”) is a signer from New Zealand, who shot to fame at a rather tender age of 16, when she released her debut album “Love Club” in 2012. Lorde shows no signs of slowing down: last June came out her second full length record, “Melodrama” with such hits as “Green Light," "Perfect Places" and "Homemade Dynamite." Her music is indie-pop and her lyrics deal with issues like growing up in suburbia, heartache and loneliness. Lorde’s concert at Crocus City Hall will be her first in Russia. 65-66 km of MKAD, Crocus Exhibition Center, Pavillion 3. Metro Myakinino. +7 (499) 550 0055. crocus-hall.ru



The Soul Surfers June 1 The Soul Surfers from Nizhny Novgorod will perform with American electronic musician Shawn Lee, who recorded several soundtracks for well-known films, including “Ocean’s Thirteen” at La Boule, the hipster central of the Gorky Park. The concert will take place right after the premiere of the “Let It Soul” film, which tells the story of how The Soul Surfers met Shawn Lee in London and made a record together. The premiere is part of the Beat Film Festival. 9 Ulitsa Krymskiy Val, Bldg. 19. Metro Oktyabrskaya. +7 (495) 518 8412. facebook.com/pg/La-Boule-petanque-cafe-233072093411786



Ozzy Osbourne June 1 Ozzy Osbourne aka Prince of Darkness doesn’t need introductions. The former lead vocalist of Black Sabbath is celebrating 50th anniversary of his career by organizing a farewell tour, which starts in 2018 and will go on till 2020. You’ll get to hear all the heavy metal classics from the stage of Olimpiisky Sports Complex. 16 Olimpiisky Prospekt. Metro Prospekt Mira. +7 (495) 786 3333. olimpik.ru



Monetochka June 1 Hailing from Yekaterinburg, Monetochka self-describes her music as “psychedelic cloud rap.”Monetochka writes ironic lyrics about a teenager’s life in today’s Russia with references to Internet memes, politics and contemporary pop culture. In 2016 she moved to Moscow to study at the film school and continued to make new music. Just last week Monetochka released her latest album, entitled “Raskraski dlya Vzroslykh” (Color books for Adults) and her concert at Aglomerat will be its official presentation. 3 Kostomarovsky Pereulok, Bldg. 12. Metro Kurskaya, Chkalovskaya. +7 (968) 450 8760. aglomerat.org

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds June 2 Noel Gallagher, arguably the better half of the split-up Oasis, is touring with his band High Flying Birds in support of his new album, “Who Built the Moon?” which channels the old Oasis style pretty well. Noel also has the rights to Oasis songs, so — fingers crossed — there will be a chance to sing along to “Wonderwall” and other hits at Adrenaline Stadium on Friday. 80 Leningradsky Prospekt, Bldg. 17. Metro Sokol. +7 (916) 440 4750. adrenaline-stadium.ru



Tim Hecker June 2 Tim Hecker is an American-Canadian electronic musician and sound artist, whose music is best described as “ambient.” Hecker’s latest album “Love Streams” received universal acclaim from music critics. His concert will take place at Pluton, a relatively new Moscow spot that’s been gaining momentum lately. 8A Nizhnyaya Syromyatnicheskaya Ulitsa. Metro Kurskaya, Chkalovskaya. +7 903 254 2669. facebook.com/plutonmoscow/



Usadba Jazz June 2 - 3 One of the oldest Moscow festivals, Usadba Jazz will once again take place at the luxurious Arkhangelskoye estate. As always, the festival focuses on jazz and world music, and this year festival-goers will be able to see Richard Bona, an American Grammy Award-winning jazz musician; Russian pop diva Yolka; up-and-coming singer-songwriter Manizha; as well as alternative rock veterans Auktyon. But the headliner will be the New Power Generation, aka The NPG, the backing band of Prince, which now plays the greatest hits of the late musician. Arkhangelskoye Estate. Metro Tushinskaya. +7 (499) 248 3605. usadba-jazz.ru

