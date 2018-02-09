What’s On in Moscow This Weekend

Even though you should be resting up this weekend for next week’s double whammy of Maslenitsa and St. Valentine’s Day, there are two events that you might not want to miss.

Carmina Burana at the House of Music

Carmina Burana (Latin for “Songs from Beuern,” which is short for Benediktbeuern) is a collection of 254 poems and dramatic texts from the 11th, 12th and 13th centuries. In 1935-36, Carl Orff created a “scenic cantata” based on 24 of the poems. This weekend this grand work will be performed by the Russian Philharmonic, conducted by Roberto Molinelli, at the House of Music. It will be a multi-media performance, with works by such artists as Botticelli, Raphael, Michelangelo and Breugel and many others projected on the space of the hall. It will be performed Sat. and Sun. at 3 and 7 p.m.

52 Kosmodamianskaya Naberezhnaya, Bldg. 8. Metro Paveletskaya. www.mmdm.ru

