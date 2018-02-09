News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
Feb. 09 2018 - 18:02

What’s On in Moscow This Weekend

Feb. 10-11 in the capital

Music, art, and light fill the House of Music this weekend.

Courtesy of Moscow Philharmonic

Even though you should be resting up this weekend for next week’s double whammy of Maslenitsa and St. Valentine’s Day, there are two events that you might not want to miss. 

Carmina Burana at the House of Music

Carmina Burana (Latin for “Songs from Beuern,” which is short for Benediktbeuern) is a collection of 254 poems and dramatic texts from the 11th, 12th and 13th centuries. In 1935-36, Carl Orff created a “scenic cantata” based on 24 of the poems. This weekend this grand work will be performed by the Russian Philharmonic, conducted by Roberto Molinelli, at the House of Music. It will be a multi-media performance, with works by such artists as Botticelli, Raphael, Michelangelo and Breugel and many others projected on the space of the hall. It will be performed Sat. and Sun. at 3 and 7 p.m. 

52 Kosmodamianskaya Naberezhnaya, Bldg. 8. Metro Paveletskaya. www.mmdm.ru

Ideologies collide in Alexander Kosolapov's works.

Museum of Modern Art

Lenin and Coca Cola

Alexander Kosolapov’s first exhibition at the Moscow Museum of Modern Art is ending this weekend, and if you haven’t seen it — run, don’t walk, this weekend. He is renowned as one of the founders of the Sots Art movement, a kind of parodic, loving, nostalgic, acerbic riff on Socialist Realism, developed in the 1980s in emigration. His later works use different techniques and schools to juxtapose cultures, time periods, and ideologies. This huge show with over 120 works from his entire career from public and private collections is a delight — and revelation — from start to finish.

10 Gogolevsky Bulvar. Metro Kropotkinskaya. mmoma.ru

