What's On in Moscow on the Weekend

General Rehearsal, Act Two

Until July 22

“General Rehearsal” at MMOMA is literally a “rehearsal” for the grand opening of a new museum in Moscow – V-A-C Foundation’s space at the revamped GES-2 power plant in the heart of Moscow, slated for 2019. “General Rehearsal” combines masterpieces from three art collections — V-A-C, KADIST and the Moscow Museum of Modern Art. It’s also a “rehearsal” in a different sense as it follows the structure of a three-act theatrical production. Act One, based on Chekhov’s “Seagull” play, is over and Act Two has been launched. Act Two is based not on a play, but rather a series of questions and answers by Austrian philosopher Armen Avanessian, entitled “A Philosophical Play in 11 Thought-Images.” The questions range from metaphysical to futuristic and the answers are played out by the artworks on display.

25 Ulitsa Petrovka. Metro Pushkinskaya, Chekhovskaya. mmoma.ru

Valery Syutkin

June 28

Syutkin first came to prominence as the lead singer of Bravo, true Russian rock-n-roll veterans that started out back in the 1980s. Syutkin sang several songs that are now recognized as Bravo’s greatest hits. In 1995 he embarked on a solo career and changed several bands since then. At his Glavclub concert Syutkin will sing both his old hits, as well as more recent material.

11 Ulitsa Ordzhonikidze. Metro Leninsky Prospekt. glavclub.com

