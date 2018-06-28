What's On in Moscow on the Weekend
June 28 - July 1
We The People (detail), 2011, by Danh Vo. KADIST collection.
Photo by Matthew Booth, Courtesy of MMOMA
General Rehearsal, Act Two
Until July 22
“General Rehearsal” at MMOMA is literally a “rehearsal” for the grand opening of a new museum in Moscow – V-A-C Foundation’s space at the revamped GES-2 power plant in the heart of Moscow, slated for 2019. “General Rehearsal” combines masterpieces from three art collections — V-A-C, KADIST and the Moscow Museum of Modern Art. It’s also a “rehearsal” in a different sense as it follows the structure of a three-act theatrical production. Act One, based on Chekhov’s “Seagull” play, is over and Act Two has been launched. Act Two is based not on a play, but rather a series of questions and answers by Austrian philosopher Armen Avanessian, entitled “A Philosophical Play in 11 Thought-Images.” The questions range from metaphysical to futuristic and the answers are played out by the artworks on display.
25 Ulitsa Petrovka. Metro Pushkinskaya, Chekhovskaya. mmoma.ru
Valery Syutkin
June 28
Syutkin first came to prominence as the lead singer of Bravo, true Russian rock-n-roll veterans that started out back in the 1980s. Syutkin sang several songs that are now recognized as Bravo’s greatest hits. In 1995 he embarked on a solo career and changed several bands since then. At his Glavclub concert Syutkin will sing both his old hits, as well as more recent material.
11 Ulitsa Ordzhonikidze. Metro Leninsky Prospekt. glavclub.com
Megapolis
June 30
Megapolis has had an unusual history for a Russian rock band. They started out in the late 1980s and released several successful albums. Their hits “Karl Marx Stadt” and “Volga” were in rotation on all major radio stations. Then the band’s front-man Oleg Nesterov shifted from making music to producing other artists on his own record label, Snegiri, and published a science fiction novel. “Zerolines” is the latest Megapolis album to date, released in 2016. At their Glavclub concert, expect both old hits and the latest material.
11 Ulitsa Ordzhonikidze. Metro Leninsky Prospekt. glavclub.com
Scooter
June 30
Scooter, perennial ravers from Germany, will pay Moscow a visit on Saturday. This band, which practically invented the genre of happy hardcore, needs no introduction. Their hit song “How Much is the Fish” is immensely popular in Russia and is often referred to by its Russian translation “Pochem ryba.” Last fall Scooter released their new, 19th (!) album, entitled "Scooter Forever," and their concert at Adrenaline Stadium is part of the tour to support it.
80 Leningradsky Prospekt, Bldg. 17. Metro Sokol. adrenaline-stadium.ru
Half Dub Theory
June 30
Half Dub Theory is one of the most interesting indie English-language bands that appeared in Moscow in the latter half of 2000s. Featuring distinctive female vocals, this music is reminiscent of Bristol’s trip-hop wave. Their concert at Powerhouse will be the first one after a long leave of absence.
7/4 Goncharnaya Ulitsa. Metro Taganskaya. www.facebook.com/powerhousemoscow/
Human Condition
Until August 19
“Places: One After Another” is the fourth installment of the “Human Condition” project, a series of contemporary art exhibitions curated by Viktor Miziano that focus on the phenomenon of space. The fourth edition is hosted by the Jewish Museum and Tolerance Center and features works by prominent Russian artists like Leonid Tishkov and Taus Makhacheva, as well as international artists from Germany, Greece and Morocco.
11 Ulitsa Obraztsova, Bldg. 1A. Metro Marina Roshcha. www.jewish-museum.ru