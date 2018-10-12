What's On This Weekend in Moscow

Oct. 12-14

"Game" looks like it might not always be fun. Ira Polyarnaya / Theater of Nations

Mac DeMarco Oct. 12 Canadian singer-songwriter Mac DeMarco released his third full length album “This Old Dog” last year, and his Moscow stop at Arbat Hall is part of the tour to support it. The album was well received by critics who thought he’d moved from self-styled “slacker rock” to more serious themes and complex arrangements. 21 Ulitsa Novy Arbat. Metro Smolenskaya. arbathall.ru



Digital 21 + Stefan Olsdal Oct. 12 Stefan Olsdal is a Swedish bassist/guitarist, who plays in the alternative rock band Placebo, but also serves as one half of the electronic music project with British musician Digital 21. Last fall Digital 21 + Stefan Olsdal released their debut album "Inside," which combines everything from electro-pop to minimal techno, and the concert at Pluton is part of the tour to support it. 8A Nizhnyaya Syromyatnicheskaya Ulitsa. Metro Kurskaya. facebook.com/plutonmoscow



Sophie Ellis-Bextor Oct. 12 English singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor is still remembered best for her 2001 debut album "Read My Lips" and its hit single "Murder on the Dance Floor." But she has been steadily releasing new albums ever since and is currently working on remastering her songs with an orchestra. Expect all of her greatest hits at her Friday concert at Glavklub. 11 Ulitsa Ordzhonikidze. Metro Leninsky Prospekt. glavclub.com



'Game' Oct. 12-13 “Game” (Igra) is a Russian adaptation of “Sleuth,” a 1970 play by Anthony Shaffer. Directed by Mikhail Durnenkov, known for some of the most experimental theater productions in Moscow, “Game” is a thriller set in a resplendent English manor. Successful crime fiction writer Andrew Wyke meets with the lover of his estranged wife and suggests staging a robbery together. What follows can’t be described. See it at the Theater of Nations. 3 Petrovsky Pereulok. Metro Chekhovskaya. theatreofnations.ru Pouya Oct. 13 Pouya is a young (23-year-old) white rapper from Florida, who is a member of Raider Klan, founded by another Florida native — SpaceGhostPurrp — in the early 2010s. Pouya’s music has been compared to Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and Outkast. His concert at Pluton, which is steadily becoming one of the top Moscow venues, is his first visit to Moscow. 8A Nizhnyaya Syromyatnicheskaya Ulitsa. Metro Kurskaya. facebook.com/plutonmoscow



The Soul Surfers Oct. 13 The Soul Surfers, an instrumental band from Nizhny Novgorod, will perform with American electronic musician Shawn Lee, known primarily for his soundtracks for films like “Ocean’s Thirteen.” Several years ago The Soul Surfers met Shawn Lee in London and decided made a record together. 6/1 Ulitsa Presnensky Val. Metro Ulitsa 1905 Goda.16tons.ru

