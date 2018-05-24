City By Andrei Muchnik

What's On in Moscow

May 24-27

“A Clockwork Orange” / theatreofnations.ru

SBPCh at Noor Electro May 24 Start the weekend early with the official summer courtyard opening at one of Moscow’s most popular bars — Noor Electro, located in the same building as the avant-garde Electrotheater. The party’s special guest is SBPCh, a popular indie band from St. Petersburg. SBPCh, which stands for Samoye Bolshoye Prostoye Chislo (the largest prime number), just released their latest album “My ne spali, my snilis” (“We didn’t sleep, we were dreamed of”) last March. It should be a rousing performance. 23/12 Ulitsa Tverskaya. Metro Mayakovskaya.+7 (903) 136 7686. http://www.noorbar.com/



The Seagull May 25 “The Seagull” at Electrotheater is no regular production of this most famous play by Anton Chekhov. First of all, it’s not one, but three productions, with three different directors. All three are rather young, but already well-respected in Moscow theater community: Yury Muravitsky, Yury Kvyatkovsky and Kirill Vytoptov. Muravitsky’s interpretation of “The Seagull” is a catwalk where each of the characters is a model repeating his or her key lines from the play. Kvyatkovsky’s part is a series of improvisations with actors playing various characters by turns. Vytoptov’s final act is played out at a music bar, where Chekhov’s characters meet their contemporary equivalents, including Elvis Presley and Amy Winehouse lookalikes. 23 Ulitsa Tverskaya. Metro Pushkinskaya Tverskaya. http://electrotheatre.ru/

“The Seagull” / Olimpia Orlova / electrotheatre.ru

Strelka Party May 25 The Strelka Summer Opening party has always been one of the “must be there” spring events in Moscow. The legendary party will take place at Strelka’s open courtyard, and the headliner this year is Sun Ra Arkestra. It’s a band founded more than half a century ago by the late jazz musician Sun Ra, known not just for his music, but also for his peculiar philosophy. According to Sun Ra, he came from Saturn, so the Arkestra’s main theme is space. There will also be several DJ sets, including one by Kirill Ivanov, the front man of popular indie band SBPCh. 14 Bersenevskaya Naberezhnaya, Bldg. 5.Metro Polyanka, Kropotkinskaya. https://www.facebook.com/barstrelka/

Esquire Weekend May 26 The Russian version of Esquire magazine is organizing its own festival for a second year in a row. It will take place in the Moscow Museum of Modern Art’s courtyard, and the entertainment will include music, lectures and interviews. The festival’s headliner is much-talked- about rapper Husky, who recorded one of the most critically acclaimed Russian language albums of 2017 — “Favorite Songs of Imaginary People.” The line-up also includes Anton Belyayev, aka Therr Maitz, who skyrocketed to fame after making it to the semi-finals in “Golos,” the Russian version of American show “The Voice”; Tesla Boy — probably the most popular English-language indie-pop band in Russia, known for a mix of synth-pop and new wave; and Delfin (Dolphin), a rapper turned poet and electronic musician. Logic Lounge is an interactive performance where guests will be interviewed, while up-and-coming actors will read the best quotes from stage. 10 Gogolevsky Bulvar. Metro Kropotkinskaya. http://weekend.esquire.ru/

A May 26 “A” is one of the most anticipated parties this May - organized by the people who founded the Arma 17 club and the Outline alternative music festival, which was cancelled by the authorities. “A” will take place at Pluton, the newest addition to the Artplay complex, located in an abandoned industrial building. There will be live and DJ sets, dark techno and experimental electronics with all the headliners musicians from the “Arma Records” label (hence “A”), including Jasss, Fallbeil, Mick Wills, and Unit Moebius. 8A Nizhnyaya Syromyatnicheskaya Ulitsa. Metro Kurskaya, Chkalovskaya. +7 903 254 26 69. https://www.facebook.com/plutonmoscow/

