What's On in Moscow

May 18 -22

It's the weekend! Find a bale of hay! nikolindayfest

Justice May 18 The French duo Justice, titans of 2000s house music, is finally in Moscow with a proper concert. They performed at the Park Live festival in 2013, but it was just a DJ set. Mixing house with disco, funk and even mainstream rock music, Justice produced such hits as “We Are Your Friends,” “D.A.N.C.E.,” and “Civilization.” Expect Adrenaline Stadium to be packed with fans wanting to dance to these and other tunes on Friday night. 80 Leningradsky Prospekt, Bldg. 17. Metro Sokol. +7 (916) 440 4750. adrenaline-stadium.ru



Obe Dve May 18 Obe Dve is a critically acclaimed indie-pop band from Yekaterinburg. The band is fronted by Katya Pavlova, who used to take part in several other music projects, but now focuses just on Obe Dve. Obe Dve’s music is mostly upbeat and danceable, with quirky lyrics and memorable tunes. Obe Dve recently released a new EP “Malchik” (Boy) and recorded a song for the hit comedy “Ya khudeyu” (I Am Losing Weight) and their concert at Mumy Troll Bar will include both old and new material. 7 Tverskaya Ulitsa. Metro Okhotny Ryad. mumiytrollbar.com



Big Craft Day May 18-19 At the craft beer festival in the enormous exhibition hall Gostiny Dvor visitors will be able to sample more than 200 types of beer, with some brews presented for the first time. There will also be several food trucks with the best food that goes well with beer. 4 Ulitsa Ilyinka. Metro Kitai-Gorod. +7 (495) 230 1030. bigcraftday.ru/

Beer for beer connossieurs. bigcraftday.ru

Garage Art Book Fair

May 18-20 Garage Museum of Contemporary Art will hold its third annual Art Book Fair this weekend. Apart from a great selection of books on art and culture from more than fifty Russian and foreign publishers, there will be presentations, workshops, and lectures by famous illustrators, authors, art theorists, artists, and professional publishers. 9 Krymsky Val. Metro Oktyabrskaya. +7 495 645 0520. garagemca.org Signal Artplay May 19-20 Signal Artplay is a pre-party before the main Signal event – a weekend festival of electronic music in land art park of Nikola Lenivets. The Artplay event will take place on an open-air stage “Barzha” (Barge), as well as two-story venue called “Hall.” In the afternoon you can browse various installations and art objects and check out the food court. At night the headliners include Headless Horseman, one of the most talked about techno acts, the British band AnD and Belgians 9M-MRJ. 10 Nizhnyaya Syromyatnicheskaya Ulitsa. Metro Kurskaya, Chkalovskaya. signal.live



Moscow Half-Marathon May 20 Remember that Sunday is the Moscow half-marathon — a scenic, flat and fast run along the Moscow River on one side, over a bridge and a finishing dash on the embankment on the other side. If you forgot to register, don’t worry. You can still register in person on Friday and Saturday — just be sure you show up with identification and a medical certificate issued after Nov. 20, 2017 from a licensed medical institution certifying that you can safely run. And if you’ve got a pulled hamstring, go and cheer the runners on. Check out the site for complete information in English.

Get your running shoes on. Running Community

Nikolin Day Art Festival May 20-22 If you are looking for some free fun, art, music, and theater, plan on spending Sunday through uesday at the Krasnaya Presnya Park Nikolin Day Festival. There will be all kinds of master classes, games, and contests for little ones, and plenty of food from the northern part of Russia, and big concerts every evening with stars like Alexei Arkhipovsky on balalaika, Yulia Samoilova fresh from Eurovision, and the Serbian group Belo Platno. Check the Facebook site for more information and schedule in Russian. 5 Ulitsa Mantulinskaya, Bldg. 2. Metro Vystavochnaya. https://www.facebook.com/nikolindayfest

Make toys out of hay - or lounge in it - at Nikolin Day Festival nikolindayfest