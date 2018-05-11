City By Andrei Muchnik

What's On in Moscow

May 11-13

Ivan Vyrypaev's new play "Sun Line" meyerhold.ru

Tantsy Minus May 11 Although Tantsy Minus’s height of popularity was in the late 1990s and the early naughts, Vyacheslav Petkun’s band is still going strong. The band’s last release, the EP “Tri” (Three), was just one year ago. Come to their concert at 16 Tons to sing along to the greatest hits “Gorod” (“City” - an ode to hishometown of St. Petersburg) and the somewhat cheesy “Polovinka” (“My Other Half”). 1 Ulitsa Presnensky Val. Metro 1905 goda. +7 (499) 253 1550. www.16tons.ru



Sun Line at the Meyerhold Center May 12 Many consider Ivan Vyrypaev the best comtemporary Russian playwright, and so every new production based on his work is an event — especially if it's also a completely new play. Directed by Viktor Ryzhakov, the artistic director of the Meyerhold Center, the plot of “Sun Line” is rather simple: a quarrel between the spouses that goes all night long. This is classic Vyrypayev, with repetitive dialogue and abusive language. What's unexpected is a somewhat Hollywood ending. The incredible and intense acting of Yuliya Peresild, known primarily as a film actress, and Andrei Burkovsky make “Sun Line” one of the main premiers of the season. 23 Novoslobodskaya Ulitsa. Metro Mendeleyevskaya. +7 (495) 363 1043. www.meyerhold.ru



Alt-J May 12 Alt-J, whose unwieldy name refers to the combination of computer keys needed to produce a triangle symbol, is an alternative trio from the U.K., whose debut album “An Awesome Wave” won the Mercury Music Prize. They've released two more albums since then and their concert at Izvestiya Hall this Saturday will be part of the tour to support their latest effort, “Relaxer.” Alt-J combines elements of electronic, folk and guitar music into quite danceable indie rock. 5 Pushkin Square. Metro Pushkinskaya. +7 (495) 125 1208. izvestiya-hall.ru



Marathon Concert at Electrotheater May 12 To celebrate this season's opening of the courtyard at Stanislavsky Electrotheater, a nine-hour improvisational concert will be played on its stage. Two duos, onefrom Switzerland - Christian Müller and Christian Kobi and one from Moscow –KGXXX, founded by composer Dmitry Kurliandsky and sound artist Andrei Guryanov.These four musicians will improvise, combining the new academic, minimalisticand electronic music at the beautiful setting of a newly restored theater courtyard. Come for an hour or the whole nine. 23 Tverskaya Ulitsa. Metro Tverskaya. +7 (495) 6997224. electrotheatre.com

