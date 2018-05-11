News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
City
May 11 2018 - 16:05
By Andrei Muchnik

What's On in Moscow

May 11-13

Ivan Vyrypaev's new play "Sun Line"

Ivan Vyrypaev's new play "Sun Line"

meyerhold.ru

Tantsy Minus

May 11

Although Tantsy Minus’s height of popularity was in the late 1990s and the early naughts, Vyacheslav Petkun’s band is still going strong. The band’s last release, the EP “Tri” (Three), was just one year ago. Come to their concert at 16 Tons to sing along to the greatest hits “Gorod” (“City” - an ode to hishometown of St. Petersburg) and the somewhat cheesy “Polovinka” (“My Other Half”).

1 Ulitsa Presnensky Val. Metro 1905 goda. +7 (499) 253 1550. www.16tons.ru 

Sun Line at the Meyerhold Center

May 12

Many consider Ivan Vyrypaev the best comtemporary Russian playwright, and so every new production based on his work is an event — especially if it's also a completely new play. Directed by Viktor Ryzhakov, the artistic director of the Meyerhold Center, the plot of “Sun Line” is rather simple: a quarrel between the spouses that goes all night long. This is classic Vyrypayev, with repetitive dialogue and abusive language. What's unexpected is a somewhat Hollywood ending. The incredible and intense acting of Yuliya Peresild, known primarily as a film actress, and Andrei Burkovsky make “Sun Line” one of the main premiers of the season.

23 Novoslobodskaya Ulitsa. Metro Mendeleyevskaya. +7 (495) 363 1043. www.meyerhold.ru

Alt-J

May 12

Alt-J, whose unwieldy name refers to the combination of computer keys needed to produce a triangle symbol, is an alternative trio from the U.K., whose debut album “An Awesome Wave” won the Mercury Music Prize. They've released two more albums since then and their concert at Izvestiya Hall this Saturday will be part of the tour to support their latest effort, “Relaxer.” Alt-J combines elements of electronic, folk and guitar music into quite danceable indie rock. 

  

5 Pushkin Square. Metro Pushkinskaya. +7 (495) 125 1208. izvestiya-hall.ru

Marathon Concert at Electrotheater

May 12

To celebrate this season's opening of the courtyard at Stanislavsky Electrotheater, a nine-hour improvisational concert will be played on its stage. Two duos, onefrom Switzerland - Christian Müller and Christian Kobi and one from Moscow –KGXXX, founded by composer Dmitry Kurliandsky and sound artist Andrei Guryanov.These four musicians will improvise, combining the new academic, minimalisticand electronic music at the beautiful setting of a newly restored theater courtyard. Come for an hour or the whole nine.

23 Tverskaya Ulitsa. Metro Tverskaya. +7 (495) 6997224. electrotheatre.com

Explore the growing connections between man and machine.

Explore the growing connections between man and machine.

electromuseum.ru

“I Am Not a Robot” at Electromuseum 

All Weekend 

Curated by Olga Deryugina, “I Am Not a Robot” is an exhibition at the experimental Electromuseum. It is part of the captcha algorithm, designed to distinguish between human and machine, that we encounter in our daily interactions with a computer. But such a distinction might become obsolete in the future, as machine and human gradually become more and more linked to each other. “I Am Not a Robot” explores this notion through the eyes of Russian and international up-and-coming artists. One of the works tells a story of the artists' grandmother who has been transported into a space museum, while another explores images on damaged flash memory cards. 

1 Ulitsa Rostokinskaya. Metro VDNH.+7 (499) 187 1045. electromuseum.ru

Latest news

Argentina Mocks Russian Gay Propaganda Law With Raunchy World Cup Ad
Meanwhile…
May 11 2018
Argentina Mocks Russian Gay Propaganda Law With Raunchy World Cup Ad
Host Russia Names Preliminary Squad for 2018 World Cup
News
May 11 2018
Host Russia Names Preliminary Squad for 2018 World Cup
Most Russians Don’t See Armenia-Style Revolution as Possible in Their Country — Poll
News
May 11 2018
Most Russians Don’t See Armenia-Style Revolution as Possible in Their Country — Poll
By Andrei Muchnik

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Inflated Duck Lands Russian Activist in Jail

News

Sexy ‘Graft’ Video May Lead Russia to Block Instagram, YouTube

Meanwhile…

Russian Plane Loses Gold Bars Worth $378 M After Door Breaks

News

50 Richest Russians Lose Close to $12Bln After Latest U.S. Sanctions

News

Navalny Links Kremlin to Trump Campaign Aide Paul Manafort

News

Rogozin Scrubs Social Media Accounts Over Nephew Scandal

News

Russia Accidentally Recognizes Gay Marriage, Couple Says

Moscow in your inbox