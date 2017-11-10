What You Need to Know About RT’s Pending Foreign Agent Registration

An obscure U.S. law, meant to guard against foreign propaganda, has been the driving force behind escalating U.S.-Russia tensions in recent weeks. Designed nearly a century ago, it could now force the Kremlin’s RT news outlet to register as a “foreign agent” — and push the precipitous U.S.-Russia relations over the edge. The law is the 1938 Foreign Agent Registration Act (FARA), which has come into the spotlight as a result of the ongoing U.S. investigations into Russia’s alleged 2016 presidential election meddling.

Since the launch of the investigations, FARA has been applied to two of US. President Donald Trump’s campaign officials, Paul Manafort and Rick Gates, who were accused of failing to register as foreign agents. It has also been applied to Russian media outlets: In September, RT was asked to register as a foreign agent. And Yahoo News reported that the FBI is investigating whether Sputnik, another Kremlin-controlled outlet, violated FARA too. On Thursday, the RT news channel said it will indeed register, though Russian officials are warning they will impose restrictions on U.S. media in retaliation as early as next week. The network, which missed a deadline in October, said that it faces a new date — Monday, Nov. 13 — to comply with the law. RT Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan said that the head of RT America could be arrested and the channel’s assets seized if it failed to register. “Between these consequences and registration as a foreign agent, we are forced to choose registration,” Simonyan said on RT. “Although, of course, we categorically disagree with this requirement.”

What is FARA? The law requires any individuals or entities representing a foreign government in the U.S. to register as a foreign agent. The Department of Justice’s FARA site notes that there are currently 402 active registrants, including China Daily, a state-owned newspaper, and NHK, a Japanese broadcaster. Lobbying groups, public relations firms — even tourism groups — are all currently registered under the statute. The act was passed during World War II with the intention of limiting Nazi propaganda in the U.S. As the Department of Justice’s Inspector General noted last year, the congressional committee which recommended the law’s enactment had determined that “the Nazi German government had established an extensive underground propaganda apparatus using American firms and citizens.” “The purpose of the law is to increase transparency,” Dan Pickard, a partner at the law firm Wiley Rein LLP, and a leading expert on FARA in the U.S., told The Moscow Times. “FARA is a disclosure statute,” he said, requiring the registered entities to periodically and publicly provide updates of their relationship with the foreign country and their activities within the U.S. What does FARA require of registrants? In addition to registering as a foreign agent, FARA requires individuals or organizations on the list to file bi-annual reports disclosing foreign funding. They must also send materials they produce to the FARA office, and a portion of the materials must carry disclaimers. China Daily, for example, carries a disclaimer on its website and Facebook page. Steve Vladeck, a law professor at the University of Texas and a specialist on national security law, told The Moscow Times that FARA is “designed not to minimize foreign influence in American politics, but to make it as transparent as possible — on the theory that the public has a right to know when particular initiatives are being pushed on behalf of foreign governments, corporations, or persons.”