What We Can Choose When We Have No Choice (Op-ed)

Russians had no choice in the 2018 presidential elections.

Those who wanted to vote against corruption, against Russia’s aggressive foreign policy, against unlimited military spending, against protectionism and isolationism and against archaic governance had no one to vote for.

The authorities barred all candidates who offered a viable alternative from even running. And judging by what happened to election observers, even had they been formally allowed to run, the rigged process would have rendered their participation meaningless. These were not true elections.

However, that does not mean that people have no choice. We make choices every day. And I am not referring to existential questions such as whether to leave Russia or stay and struggle against the ruling regime. Everyone makes choices each day, and these everyday choices might carry even more importance than the presidential elections.

A prominent academic invests his or her time in purging academic works of plagiarism and deliberately falsified information. A senior executive diligently monitors the work of an Elections Commission member. A high-priced computer programmer volunteers for days of work meticulously analyzing election results – even if those findings have no bearing on who ultimately becomes president or mayor. A college student volunteers to travel to another city to serve as election monitor for a day. A personal choice stands behind each one of these acts.