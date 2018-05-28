Opinion By Maxim Buyev

What the World Cup Could Do for Russia's Self-Esteem (Op-ed)

Is Russia following in Mexico's footsteps?

Sergei Vedyashkin / Moskva News Agency

A self-confident society can be helpful to an economy in the short term, but in the long run, it's not enough. The Kremlin's attempts to unite society around grand events — Victory Day, the Olympics, the World Cup — could be seen as propaganda, a demonstration of soft power. In the case of athletic activities, particularly at a time of widespread doping allegations, grand events might be seen as “a feast during the plague.” But there is a rational side to these sorts of displays. Behavioral economists have long argued that periods of growth and recession depend not only on fundamental factors like oil prices and levels of investment in fixed capital. The level of a society’s self-confidence also plays an important role. Stories about former greatness, decisive breakthroughs or some glorious new era in development feed a positive mindstate.

Read More German Journalist Accuses Russian World Cup Squad of Doping

A good example is Mexico in the 1970s and ‘80s. After the discovery of new oil fields in the early 1970s, Mexico was hailed as a second Saudi Arabia. Mexico’s real GDP quickly grew, setting off a search for common values and an interest in the Aztec gods. Mexico challenged the United States in the fight for influence in Central America and countries in the Caribbean. This story of success culminated in Mexico winning the right to hold the 1986 World Cup, considered to this day one of the best championships in the history of FIFA. Mexico was over the moon. Trying to construct a new reality for itself, the country actively borrowed in foreign markets against its newfound oil reserves. By 1981, when oil prices began to fall, Mexico was up to its ears in debt, unemployment was rapidly rising, while inflation rates had exceeded 100 percent. Corruption and theft were rife. A severe crisis ensued, forcing the country to sober up.

Read More School's Not Out: Students at Elite Russian University Take On the World Cup