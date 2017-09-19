What Do Russians Think of Moscow’s New Kalashnikov Statue?

Moscow has a new seven-meter statue to the inventor of the AK-47 assault rifle, Mikhail Kalashnikov.



The 35 million-ruble ($538,000) monument was inaugurated by Russia’s Culture Minister and representatives of the Russian Orthodox Church near the Mayakovskaya metro station on Tuesday morning.

We asked passersby what they think of the tribute.

Rashid Kustanov, lawyer and politician, from Izhevsk, Kalashnikov’s hometown.

“In Izhevsk, we’ve also heard about this statue. It’s a big event for all of Russia, including the regions.

“We remember Mikhail Timofeyevich. There are a lot of people in our city who knew him personally. Everyone knew where he lived. He had a family here. He was a legend who you could run into in everyday life.”

Alla Georgiyevna, pensioner

“I like this monument. This rifle was his brainchild, and think of all the victories it brought us.”