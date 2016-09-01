Weekend in Moscow: Spasskaya Tower Festival, Israeli Film and More

Spasskaya Tower Festival Military bands and more For the 9th year, Red Square is being occupied by all things military, musical, and equestrian for a week. This is the Spasskaya Tower International Military Music Festival, where some of the best military bands, honor guards and other uniformed performing groups in the world gather to strut their stuff. This year there will be 22 groups from 13 countries performing in the evening, and events all day, including equestrian shows and exciting activities guaranteed to give parents a heart attack, like sword spinning master classes for kids. You can buy tickets online or at two special ticket-o-mats on Nikolskaya Ulitsa and Manege Square, near the Historical Museum. The full program and lots of information can be found on their site, which is helpfully in five languages. On Saturday and Sunday evening, the marching, jumping, dancing, riding bands will perform with special guest Mireille Mathieu. kremlin-military-tattoo.ru Through Sept. 4

Israeli Film Festival A tradition that gets better Another late-summer tradition in Moscow is the Israeli Film Festival, which is going on its 15th year. Organized by Pioner Cinema and the Israeli Embassy, the program presents the full range of film genres and highlights works by Nadav Lapid, whose film, “From the Diary of a Wedding Photographer” will be shown on Saturday at the Pioner Cinema and introduced by actor Ohad Knoller. Two important documentaries will also be screened: “Rabin in His Own Words,” a portrait of Israeli prime minister Itzhak Rabin, who was killed in 1995, and “Presenting Princess Shaw,” a fantastical story about the birth of talent and love on the Internet. The films, in Hebrew with Russian subtitles, will be shown at the Pioner Kutuzovsky venue and other sites. See the Pioner site for more information and ticket purchases. Pioner Cinema pioner-cinema.ru 21 Kutuzovsky Prospekt. Metro Kutuzovskaya Through Sept. 4

20 Ton Greek Salad on Red Square Olives, Feta and Feasting Yes, you heard us right. To celebrate this year's Spasskaya Tower Festival and the Year of Greece in Russia, Mouzendis Travel will attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the largest Greek salad on Saturday. The Hellenic wonder will be prepared on Red Square, with Muscovites of all ages invited to lend a hand in chopping, dicing and mixing. Spectators will also have the chance to take part in competitions, win trips to Greece and, hopefully, literally feel the taste of victory once the salad is prepared. Red Square Metro Okhotny Ryad, Ploshchad Revolyutsii, Teatralnaya Through Sept. 4