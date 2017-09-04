News From Russia: What You Missed Over the Weekend

Russia’s First Bitcoin Case The FSB in Kostroma on Friday arrested three people for illegally cashing out bitcoins worth 500 million rubles ($8.7 million). The suspects are believed to have set up bank accounts for their relatives who made withdrawals from ATMs. It is the first bitcoin financial crime case in Russia. Foreign Ministry Slams ‘Hostile’ Consulate Closure Russia’s Foreign Ministry on Sunday published footage to their official Facebook page reportedly showing FBI officials searching its consulate in San Francisco.

The ministry on Sunday described Washington’s decision to close the consulate and trade missions in New York and Washington as a “hostile act, a gross violation of international law, including the Vienna Conventions.” An-2 plane Crash Investigated The Investigative Committee has opened a criminal investigation into the crash on Saturday of an An-2 airplane that killed two people during an air show celebrating the plane’s 70th anniversary in Balashikha outside Moscow.

Трагедия на аэродроме Черное... Самолет Ан-2 разбился во время показа. Скорбим... #БалашихинскоеИА #Ан2 #Трагедия #Скорбим A post shared by ГАУ МО "Балашихинское ИА". (@gazeta_fakt) on Sep 2, 2017 at 2:35am PDT

Spontaneous Myanmar Protest Following an Instagram post by Ramzan Kadyrov condemning the “genocide of Muslims in Myanmar,” several hundred demonstrators gathered on Sunday outside the Myanmar Embassy in Moscow in an unsanctioned protest in solidarity with the Rohingya. A similar protest took place in Makhachkala, the capital of Dagestan in Russia’s North Caucasus. Former Vladivostok Mayor Dies Viktor Cherepkov, one of Russia’s most outspoken politicians in Russia's Far East since the collapse of the Soviet Union, died Saturday morning after a prolonged illness. Cherepkov was ousted by Boris Yeltsin following corruption allegations amid a protracted turf war with the region’s governor.