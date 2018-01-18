News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
City Listings & Guide
1 hour ago 73% of Russians Plan To Vote for Putin — Survey
2 hours ago Capital Flight from Russia Soars to $31.3 Bln in 2017
2 hours ago Man Who Stabbed Ekho Journalist Diagnosed with Schizophrenia
Meanwhile…
Residents Asked to Return Stolen Holiday Decorations Outside St. Petersburg
Meanwhile…
Southern Delights
Meanwhile…
2 Vehicles Sink Into Frozen Siberian River, Trying to Pull Out a Truck
Meanwhile…
Moscow Gets 6 Minutes of Sunlight in December
News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
Listings & Guide

Weekend Winter Getaways

Sometimes all you need to enjoy winter is a change of scenery

Jan 18, 2018 — 10:00
— Update: 11:07
By Andrei Muchnik
Jan 18, 2018 — 10:00
— Update: 11:07
By Andrei Muchnik
Most Read
Opinion
Putin Gets Love in Italy, But Not Much Else (Op-ed)
Opinion
Putin's Real Opposition Is a Collective Shrug (Op-ed)
Meanwhile…
Southern Delights
Opinion
The Serebrennikov Case: A Theater of the Absurd (Op-ed)
Nikola-Lenivets Press Service

Polenovo

Prominent Russian painter Vasily Polenov designed all the buildings on his estate on the Oka River, and it’s the only Russian museum to be continuously directed by the artist’s descendants. The estate has a lovely house and museum, with acres of forests and fields for wandering. There are several hotels and guest houses nearby. This winter you can see the Prologue exhibition – about life at the estate between 1917 and 1937, when Polenov’s son and the museum’s first director were arrested during Stalin’s purges.

Polenovo, Tula region.+7 (48734) 33838. polenovo.ru

Polenovo

Nikola-Lenivets

Nikola-Lenivets is located in the Kaluga region and is only accessible by car, but it’s worth the trip. Part of a natural reserve, the forests and fi elds here are dotted with site-specific land art installations, including works by Russia’s best land artist, Nikolai Polissky. Special programs are organized for New Year’s Eve and Christmas with skiing, skating, and games for adults and kids, and holiday meals made from local organic produce.

Nikola-Lenivets, Kaluga region.+7 (499) 504 4333. nikola-lenivets.ru


Nikola-Lenivets

St. Petersburg

Art getaway.Russia’s northern capital is perfect for an art getaway weekend. Start with the obvious — the Hermitage Museum, arguably the best museum in Russia, now showing a large exhibition devoted to the centenary of the 1917 Revolution. Check out the exhibition at the Faberge museum devoted to Soutine, Modigliani and other “legends of Montparnasse.” Pay a visit to the Russian Museum, which has a collection to rival the Tretyakov Gallery, as well as the Rosphoto museum, which hosts unusual exhibitions about art and photography. 

Pixabay

Tallinn

The capital of Estonia is a delightful respite from Moscow’s hustle and bustle. You can easily spend a day or two exploring the well preserved medieval city center and some great examples of turn of 19th-century wooden architecture. Tallinn has a beautiful city park called Kadriorg with the Catherine I palace and Peter the Great’s house, as well as KUMU – a contemporary art museum with a great collection of Estonian art and international-level exhibitions. Stunning harbor views and island trips might make you decide to stretch your weekend into a very, very long weekend.

Loris Silvio Zecchinato / Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

Yasnaya Polyana

Yasnaya Polyana is the ancestral estate of legendary writer and thinker, Leo Tolstoy. It’s now a museum devoted to keeping everything exactly how it was in 1910, the year of the writer’s death. Tolstoy’s house is still in pristine condition, full of books and paintings. Walk through the forest to pay your respects at Tolstoy’s resting place or wander around one of the many ponds. Check the site for special conferences and events.

Yasnaya Polyana, Tula region.+7 (48751) 76125. ypmuseum.ru

Yasnaya Polyana
Related
Meanwhile…
Moscow's Best Ice Rinks
Meanwhile…
Rock Your Way through Winter
Meanwhile…
Dance the Blues Away
Meanwhile…
Get a Buzz On at Moscow's Electronic Music Scene
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2018. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+