Weekend in Moscow: Sound Sunday

Calling all sound and music fanatics. For one day only, Kinotsentr Oktyabr will be hosting master-classes, discussions and performances from some of the biggest names in the audiovisual industry.

Visitors can take part in a lecture program led by experts in the fields of audio-design and composition, including Golden Eagle Award winner, Yuri Poteyenko, the composer of scores for films such as “Batalon,” “Metro” and “Attack on Leningrad.”

If lectures and discussions aren't really your thing, you'll also have the chance to fully immerse yourself in the world of sound during an interactive performance which uses state-of-the-art video mapping technology. There will also be an art installation by contemporary artists incorporating sound in unusual and unexpected ways.

And there's something for mini-maestros too. Children will have the opportunity to make their own musical instruments and to experiment with the sounds that they make, as well as being able to take part in various rhythm games and dances.

Sound Sunday aims to push the boundaries of people's usual understanding of sound designers.

"This year, we're suggesting that people look at sound from a different angles — that they really listen to the world around them” said Vasily Filatov, the Director of the Institute of Sound Design, in a written statement to The Moscow Times.

Throughout the day, various musicians and DJs will showcase their talents, ensuring that Sound Sunday lives up to its name.

The event is free, but to attend you should register on the Sound Sunday website.

Kinotsentr Oktyabr. 24 Novy Arbat. Metro Arbatskaya. soundsunday.ru. Aug. 21