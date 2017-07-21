Weekend in Moscow: Markets, Art and Hopscotch

This weekend, Moscow is going back to its ancient tradition of the weekend market — only now you’ll find everything from coffee to Indian cotton dresses, with food trucks to sate your hunger. For the arty, there is cool street art. And for kids — chance to beat a national record in a favorite sidewalk game.

Food and Coffee Market On Saturday and Sunday the Museum of Moscow is opening up its courtyard to a food market — over 30 vendors selling the city’s favorite summer food: burgers, hot dogs, gyros and falafel, plus high-end pizzas and Indian cuisine. The special theme of the market is coffee, with free master classes in how to make it, how to decorate it, and how to serve it. You can drink it, too. Or, if you prefer, go to the anti-coffee section of the market for some refreshing tea. In addition to food and drink, some of Moscow’s bloggers will offer their hints on using Instagram. Come for the food, but stay for the museum’s exhibits. Don’t miss its show on Moscow Through the Eyes of Foreigners. Market Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Entrance is free.

Markets and Music at Flacon The arty Flacon Design Factory has a lot going on this weekend. You can shop the Delhi Bazaar for all your summer clothes needs (Indian print skirts, shirts, pants and dresses), plus wood, ceramic and metal figurines, spices, jewelry and much more (noon to 8 p.m.). If you’re more into high fashion, stop in at the High Hat Market, where you can mingle with Moscow's design crowd and pick up some cutting-edge fashion while your kids are otherwise entertained (noon to 9 p.m.). And for lovers of electronic music, there’s Free Fest — a non-stop concert of musicians from Russia and around the world. The headliners include the Australian Toneshifterz, the popular Russian Viktor Strogonov, and projects like Kick’N’Screech, X.P.Voodoo, and Groove and Profit. You can take a break in a relaxation zone or in the special food court. Free Fest Electronic Music, Saturday 3 to 11 p.m., tickets from 700 to 2,500 rubles.

Muzeon Street Art Combine recreation with art, music and dance this weekend on the river embankment of Muzeon. Thirty street artists were invited to a spray-jam earlier this month, and their massive works — on huge boards that are like facets of funky urban jewels, are on display. Grab your travel device of choice (skateboard, Segway, skates, bike or feet) and cruise the embankment. On Saturday and Sunday there will be DJs and lots of music from 4 to 10 p.m. Take a break in one of the cafes, peruse the more traditional art on sale, and stop in the galleries of the House of Artists or the New Tretyakov Gallery. Entrance to Muzeon is free.

Hopscotch or Bust Did you play hopscotch as a kid? Do your kids play? Come to Sokolniki Park on Saturday at 11 a.m. under the Alley of Arches (4th Luchevoi prosek, near the center of the park) and take part in a national hopscotch tournament sponsored by Lay’s. Hopscotch specialists — it’s a thing — will help you with your technique, since the rules for jumping on right foot, left foot, and both feet vary by nation. (Who knew?) After a rousing game or two, you can enjoy the myriad other delights of the park. Just in case, bring your bathing suits for the pool — the weather may actually be summer-like. Entrance to the park is free.