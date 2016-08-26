Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
City Lifehack
2 hours ago Russia's 'Big Brother Law' to Cost Telecoms $154Bln – Report
2 hours ago Egypt Ready to Provide Russian Aircraft With Separate Terminal
4 hours ago Scandal Develops Around 'Staged' Ukrainian War Photos
Moscow
August 1991: Muscovites Remember the Failed Coup in a New Exhibition
Moscow
Getting Wet the Russian Way
Moscow
Best of Moscow: Eight Ways to Enjoy the Last Gasp of Summer
Moscow
SUBTITLE Film Festival Comes to Moscow

Weekend in Moscow: Film Night, a Latin Culture Festival and More

Aug. 26 2016 — 16:00
— Update: 17:38
By The Moscow Times
Aug. 26 2016 — 16:00
— Update: 17:38
By The Moscow Times
Most Read
World
Scandal Develops Around 'Staged' Ukrainian War Photos
World
Putin Is 'Grand Godfather of Extreme Nationalism' – Clinton
Russia
The Terrorists Downstairs: How St. Petersburg Suburbs Woke to FSB Raid
World
Lukashenko Gives Steven Seagal the Carrot Treatment During Belarus Visit
Mosparks/Facebook

ART.WHO.ART

Contemporary art covered

This weekend the 6th ART.WHO.ART youth festival kicks off at Flacon Design Factory. The three day event showcases the best upcoming music, art and creativity in the capital. Alongside an exhibition of paintings and photographs from previous participants in the ART.WHO.ART program an educational program will be hosted over the course of the weekend. Speakers include media expert Lev Manovich and artist Vadim Epstein. Sunday is dedicated to avant-garde art with masterclasses, themed lectures and screenings from graduates of the Moscow School of Film.

Flacon Design Factory. 1 Novodmitrovskaya Ulitsa, Bldg. 9. Metro Dmitrovskaya. kuzminskypark.ru Aug 27-28.

Film Night

An evening at the movies

On Saturday movie theaters across the city will be packed out as Moscow celebrates film night. The event, part of the 2016 Year of Russian Cinema, will take place in 14 of the city's parks. From a sing-along musical screening of “Mary Poppins” at Gorky park to “Good Boy” directed by Oksana Karas, there'll be something for every age and taste. Film screenings will be accompanied by talks from world-renowned directors and film industry professionals. Some of the events need to be registered for in advance.

Various locations. See kuzminskypark.ru Aug 27-28.

Viva Latino

A celebration of Latin culture

Celebrate the last weekend of the summer with the hottest festival in town, Viva Latino. Over the course of the festival Kuzminsky park with become a riot of bright colors, fiery rhythms and delicious food. Guests can learn Latin American dances, learn traditional South and Central American games and take part in a number of child-friendly masterclasses. Not to mention the concert program featuring singers and dancers from Mexico, Argentina and Cuba. As for the food, think burritos, salsa and more guacamole than you can scoop onto your tortilla chip.

Kuzminsky park. 1 Ulitsa Kuzminsky Park. Metro Kuzmniki. kuzminskypark.ru Aug 27-28.


Related
Moscow
August 1991: Muscovites Remember the Failed Coup in a New Exhibition
Moscow
Best of Moscow: Eight Ways to Enjoy the Last Gasp of Summer
Putin and the Ayatollah: A Bromance to Watch

1 hour ago

Of all today’s political bromances, perhaps the most interesting is between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Russia and Iran have enjoyed strong economic links since 1991, when Moscow agreed ...

2 hours ago

Russia's 'Big Brother Law' to Cost Telecoms $154Bln – Report

2 hours ago

Egypt Ready to Provide Russian Aircraft With Separate Terminal

4 hours ago

Scandal Develops Around 'Staged' Ukrainian War Photos

4 hours ago

Son of Russia Duma Deputy Found Guilty of U.S. Cyber Fraud

4 hours ago

Putin Is 'Grand Godfather of Extreme Nationalism' – Clinton

6 hours ago

Russian Paralympians Appeal Ban Individually

3 hours ago

3 hours ago

August 1991: Muscovites Remember the Failed Coup in a New Exhibition

On the morning of Aug. 19, 1991, Muscovites woke to the sight of tanks in the street. On television, normal programming was replaced by an ...

3 hours ago

3 hours ago

August 1991: Muscovites Remember the Failed Coup in a New Exhibition

On the morning of Aug. 19, 1991, Muscovites woke to the sight of tanks in the street. On television, normal programming was replaced by an ...

3 hours ago

3 hours ago

August 1991: Muscovites Remember the Failed Coup in a New Exhibition

On the morning of Aug. 19, 1991, Muscovites woke to the sight of tanks in the street. On television, normal programming was replaced by an ...

coming soon
What’s On
Our picks for the best events, best places  to wine and dine, and best places to visit  in Moscow.

2 hours ago

Russia's 'Big Brother Law' to Cost Telecoms $154Bln – Report

2 hours ago

Egypt Ready to Provide Russian Aircraft With Separate Terminal

4 hours ago

Scandal Develops Around 'Staged' Ukrainian War Photos

2 hours ago

Russia's 'Big Brother Law' to Cost Telecoms $154Bln – Report

2 hours ago

Egypt Ready to Provide Russian Aircraft With Separate Terminal

4 hours ago

Scandal Develops Around 'Staged' Ukrainian War Photos
1 day ago
By Andrei Kolesnikov
Andrei Kolesnikov
By Andrei Kolesnikov
Out With the Old, in With the New for Russia’s Political Elite
By Andrei Kolesnikov
Andrei Kolesnikov
By Andrei Kolesnikov
1 day ago

Putin won’t take all of the members of the old guard with him in 2018, as demonstrated by the recent removals of officials like Russian Railways boss Vladimir Yakunin, drug tsar Viktor Ivanov, and others. The list of retired “friends” will only get longer. They ...

Print edition — yesterday

August 25

Russia teaches China hockey; FGM in Dagestan; The strange worlds of Russia's new Education Minister

5 hours ago

Russia Puts Privatization on the Back Burner

5 hours ago

The privatization of shipping company Sovcomflot has been postponed to 2017, according to a Federal Property Management Agency (FPMA) representative and one federal official with knowledge of the privatization process.

5 hours ago

Russia Puts Privatization on the Back Burner

5 hours ago

The privatization of shipping company Sovcomflot has been postponed to 2017, according to a Federal Property Management Agency (FPMA) representative and one federal official with knowledge of the privatization process.

5 hours ago

Russia Puts Privatization on the Back Burner

5 hours ago

The privatization of shipping company Sovcomflot has been postponed to 2017, according to a Federal Property Management Agency (FPMA) representative and one federal official with knowledge of the privatization process.

7 hours ago

The Terrorists Downstairs: How St. Petersburg Suburbs Woke to FSB Raid

Anna and Larissa, sisters in their 30s, have lived in the same apartment their whole lives. The women live on the 11th floor of a typical Soviet apartment block, on a typical street, and in the middle of a typical workers’ suburb in St. Petersburg. Life there has always been predictable, if not outright boring. On the morning of Aug. 17, the sisters were surprised when FSB agents rang their ...

see more

7 hours ago

The Terrorists Downstairs: How St. Petersburg Suburbs Woke to FSB Raid

Anna and Larissa, sisters in their 30s, have lived in the same apartment their whole lives. The women live on the 11th floor of a typical Soviet apartment block, on ...

1 day ago

Best of Moscow: Eight Ways to Enjoy the Last Gasp of Summer

A Moscow winter may not carry quite the same connotations as one in “Game of Thrones,” but it certainly signals the end of ...

7 hours ago

The Terrorists Downstairs: How St. Petersburg Suburbs Woke to FSB Raid

Anna and Larissa, sisters in their 30s, have lived in the same apartment their whole lives. The women live on the 11th floor of a typical Soviet apartment block, on a typical street, and in the middle of a typical workers’ suburb in St. Petersburg. Life there has always been predictable, if not outright boring. On ...

New issue — yesterday

August 25

Russia teaches China hockey; FGM in Dagestan; The strange worlds of Russia's new Education Minister
Russia Wins Gold at Rio Olympics
4 days, 1 hour ago
The flame for the 2016 Summer Olympics was extinguished in Brazil's Rio de Janeiro on Sunday, symbolizing the end of the Games. Russia finished fourth ...

4 hours ago

Son of Russia Duma Deputy Found Guilty of U.S. Cyber Fraud

4 hours ago

Putin Is 'Grand Godfather of Extreme Nationalism' – Clinton

6 hours ago

Russian Paralympians Appeal Ban Individually

1 day ago

1 day ago

Best of Moscow: Eight Ways to Enjoy the Last Gasp of Summer

A Moscow winter may not carry quite the same connotations as one in “Game of Thrones,” but it certainly signals the end of terrace dining, soaking up rays on the ...

1 day ago

Russia Plans Internet Overhaul to Create Secure State Network
Russia’s Security Council could transform the country’s digital landscape in order to create a secure communications network for state employees. Under proposals from Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev, Russia would create a new, independent internet backbone, physically separate from the country’s preexisting internet and public telecommunications systems, Patrushev wrote.

1 day ago

Russia Plans Internet Overhaul to Create Secure State Network
Russia’s Security Council could transform the country’s digital landscape in order to create a secure communications network for state employees. Under proposals from Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev, Russia would create a new, independent internet backbone, physically separate from the country’s preexisting internet and public telecommunications systems, Patrushev wrote.

6 hours ago

Record Highs for Sberbank Shares After Shock Q2 Profits
Shares for Russian state-owned bank Sberbank have reached record highs after the company announced skyrocketing second quarter profits. ...

23 hours ago

Lukashenko Gives Steven Seagal the Carrot Treatment During Belarus Visit
Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko flaunted his country's agricultural output during a recent visit from American actor Steven Seagal.

6 hours ago

Record Highs for Sberbank Shares After Shock Q2 Profits
Shares for Russian state-owned bank Sberbank have reached record highs after the company announced skyrocketing second quarter profits. ...

23 hours ago

Lukashenko Gives Steven Seagal the Carrot Treatment During Belarus Visit
Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko flaunted his country's agricultural output during a recent visit from American actor Steven Seagal.

4 hours ago

Son of Russia Duma Deputy Found Guilty of U.S. Cyber Fraud
The son of a Russian Duma deputy has been found guilty of cyber fraud by a U.S. court ...

4 hours ago

Putin Is 'Grand Godfather of Extreme Nationalism' – Clinton
U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton called Russian President Vladimir Putin the “grand godfather of this global brand of ...
1 day ago
By Michele A. Berdy
Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy
Getting Wet the Russian Way
By Michele A. Berdy
Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy
1 day ago

This is not one of Moscow’s really wet summers — the ones when your umbrella never really dries out and you live ...

23 hours ago

Russian Paratroopers Refuse to Build St. Petersburg World Cup Stadium

23 hours ago

Putin's Reported Son-in-Law Among Russia's Wealthiest

1 day ago

Banks Forced to Report Russian Politicians' Links to 'Undesirable Organizations'

1 day ago

Putin Orders Inspection of Russia's Combat Readiness

1 day ago

Russia's Olympic Medalists Awarded with BMWs

1 day ago

Russia Spending $150M Monthly on Syria Mercenaries – Report
SUBTITLE Film Festival Comes to Moscow
1 day ago
Love film and live in Moscow? Over the coming week the capital will play host to the SUBTITLE film festival, an event celebrating ...
SUBTITLE Film Festival Comes to Moscow
1 day ago
Love film and live in Moscow? Over the coming week ...
Best of Moscow: Eight Ways to Enjoy the Last Gasp of Summer
1 day ago
A Moscow winter may not carry quite the same connotations as one in “Game of Thrones,” but it ...
coming soon
What’s On
Our picks for the best events, best places to wine and dine, and best places to visit  in Moscow.

1 day ago

1 day ago

Russia Plans Internet Overhaul to Create Secure State Network

Russia’s Security Council could transform the country’s digital landscape in order to create a secure communications ...

1 day ago

1 day ago

Made in China: How Russia Is Teaching Beijing to Play Hockey

With Beijing hosting the 2022 Winter Olympics, China is rushing to develop a competitive national hockey ...

Most Read

Scandal Develops Around 'Staged' Ukrainian War Photos

Putin Is 'Grand Godfather of Extreme Nationalism' – Clinton

The Terrorists Downstairs: How St. Petersburg Suburbs Woke to FSB Raid

Lukashenko Gives Steven Seagal the Carrot Treatment During Belarus Visit
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Система Orphus
© Copyright 1992-2016. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+