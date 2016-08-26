Weekend in Moscow: Film Night, a Latin Culture Festival and More
This weekend the 6th
ART.WHO.ART youth festival kicks off at Flacon Design Factory. The
three day event showcases the best upcoming music, art and creativity
in the capital. Alongside an exhibition of paintings and photographs
from previous participants in the ART.WHO.ART program an educational
program will be hosted over the course of the weekend. Speakers
include media expert Lev Manovich and artist Vadim Epstein. Sunday is
dedicated to avant-garde art with masterclasses, themed lectures and
screenings from graduates of the Moscow School of Film.
Flacon Design Factory. 1 Novodmitrovskaya Ulitsa, Bldg. 9. Metro Dmitrovskaya. kuzminskypark.ru Aug 27-28.
Film Night
An evening at the movies
On Saturday movie theaters across the city will be packed out as Moscow celebrates film night. The event, part of the 2016 Year of Russian Cinema, will take place in 14 of the city's parks. From a sing-along musical screening of “Mary Poppins” at Gorky park to “Good Boy” directed by Oksana Karas, there'll be something for every age and taste. Film screenings will be accompanied by talks from world-renowned directors and film industry professionals. Some of the events need to be registered for in advance.
Various locations. See kuzminskypark.ru Aug 27-28.
Viva Latino
A celebration of Latin culture
Celebrate the last weekend of the summer with the hottest festival in town, Viva Latino. Over the course of the festival Kuzminsky park with become a riot of bright colors, fiery rhythms and delicious food. Guests can learn Latin American dances, learn traditional South and Central American games and take part in a number of child-friendly masterclasses. Not to mention the concert program featuring singers and dancers from Mexico, Argentina and Cuba. As for the food, think burritos, salsa and more guacamole than you can scoop onto your tortilla chip.
Kuzminsky park. 1 Ulitsa Kuzminsky Park. Metro Kuzmniki. kuzminskypark.ru Aug 27-28.
Anna and Larissa, sisters in their 30s, have lived in the same apartment their whole lives. The women live on the 11th floor of a typical Soviet apartment block, on a typical street, and in the middle of a typical workers' suburb in St. Petersburg. Life there has always been predictable, if not outright boring. On the morning of Aug. 17, the sisters were surprised when FSB agents rang their ...
