Weekend in Moscow: An Antiques Market, an Indonesian Festival and More

Gardens and People



Flower power

Have green fingers and looking for a way to enjoy the last few days of summer? This weekend the “Gardens and People” festival kicks of at VDNKh. While there will be a professional element to the program, which will draw horticulturalists, florists and avid gardeners under one roof, the festival is also a chance for plant lovers to admire stunning floral displays, discover more about the latest developments in the industry and view magnificent entries in the landscaping competition.

VDNKh

vdnh.ru

199 Prospekt Mira

Metro VDNKh

Aug. 19 — Sept. 4

Event: Antiques Flea Market

Old Moscow

Moscow has almost everything, but it still doesn’t have a great European-style flea market where you can poke around for hours among piles of old lace hankies, boxes of postcards, and tables of porcelain figures. Once a month the Central House of Artists opens their doors to more than 200 antique dealers and flea market mavens, who sell everything from high-end 19th century silver to low-end vintage magazines. The flea market runs 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and once you’re done you have all of Muzeon to explore.

Central House of Artists

10 Krymsky Val

Metro Park Kultury, Oktyabrskaya

Aug. 20-21

Festival: Indonesian Festival

Dance, Music and Theater

This weekend, Hermitage Garden will be filled with the sights, sounds and delicacies of Indonesia. Visitors will be able to enjoy traditional Indonesian dance, music and even a performance by a shadow puppet theater. If you’re feeling peckish after your foray into Indonesian culture, head over to the culinary zone to feast on some traditional favorites. The festival offers a real family atmosphere, with the Kid’s Camp providing plenty of activities to keep the little ones entertained.

Hermitage Garden

mosgorsad.ru

3 Ulitsa Karetny Ryad

Metro Tverskaya, Chekhovskaya

Aug. 20-21

Film: Love & Friendship

A must-see for Jane Austen fans

Love & Friendship, directed by Whit Stillman, is a classic period romcom. In typical Austen style, Lady Susan Vernon (Kate Beckinsale) is desperate to find a husband, not only for herself but for her daughter too. Filming for the feature took place in the beautiful Irish coastal town of Donabate and at Russborough House, guaranteeing stunning visuals. Following its premiere at the Sundance film festival earlier this year, Love & Friendship has received almost unanimously positive reviews. The promise of romance plus a witty take on society makes this a charming tale you won’t want to miss.

Pioner Cinema

pioner-cinema.ru

21 Kutuzovsky Prospekt

Metro Kievskaya, Kutuzovskaya