Weekend in Moscow

Vietnamese Food Festival Everything from pho soup to ointments The second annual Vietnamese Food Festival will take place this weekend at the NII (Nauka i Iskusstvo) club near Kurskaya metro station. Organized by the owners of the popular Lao Lee chain and Nha cafe, the festival will have stalls with exotic fruit, kebabs, traditional pho soups and nem rolls, and even Vietnamese medicines.



Waka Flocka Flame at Yotaspace Southern rap in Moscow Waka Flocka Flame is the stage name for American rapper Juaquin James Malphurs. Waka Flocka is known for his hits “O Let’s Do It” and “No Hands.” His Sunday concert at Yotaspace is the musician’s first visit to Moscow, so expect crowds of fans of southern rap.



Maren Ade Weekend at Pioner All the movies of this year’s Oscar nominee This weekend is Maren Ade weekend at the Pioneer Cinema, celebrating this German director who just got an Oscar nomination for her latest movie “Toni Erdmann.” The film has already been recognized as the best film of the year by the International Federation of Film Critics and took in all the main awards from the European Film Academy. Apart from “Toni Erdmann” the retrospective will include “The Forest for the Trees” and her second work, “Everyone Else.”



Cinema Pioneer +7 (499) 240 5240 Kutuzovsky Prospekt 21 Kiyevskaya

