Independent Russian Radio Station Ekho Moskvy Facing Government Closure
No Surprise Candidates in Russia's 2018 Presidential Elections - Reports
Human Rights Watch Slams Russian Schools as Refugee Children Expelled
Moscow
Time Travel at the Movies
Moscow
Artist Valery Aizenberg's Journey in 'Migratio'
Moscow
Human Rights Watch Slams Russian Schools as Refugee Children Expelled
Moscow
Take a Load Off, Russian-Style
Weekend in Moscow

Feb 10, 2017
— Update: 18:56
Feb 10, 2017 — 17:00
— Update: 18:56
Meanwhile…
Russians Want President Putin to Follow Trump to Twitter Stardom
Moscow
Time Travel at the Movies
Moscow
Artist Valery Aizenberg's Journey in 'Migratio'
Moscow
Take a Load Off, Russian-Style
Vietnamese Food Festival Lao Lee cafe Facebook

Vietnamese Food Festival 

Everything from pho soup to ointments 

The second annual Vietnamese Food Festival will take place this weekend at the NII (Nauka i Iskusstvo) club near Kurskaya metro station. Organized by the owners of the popular Lao Lee chain and Nha cafe, the festival will have stalls with exotic fruit, kebabs, traditional pho soups and nem rolls, and even Vietnamese medicines. 

Club / Bar

NII (Nauka i Iskusstvo)

13-15 Nastavnichesky Pereulok, Bldg. 3
Kurskaya

Read more


Waka Flocka Flame at Yotaspace

Southern rap in Moscow 

Waka Flocka Flame is the stage name for American rapper Juaquin James Malphurs. Waka Flocka is known for his hits “O Let’s Do It” and “No Hands.” His Sunday concert at Yotaspace is the musician’s first visit to Moscow, so expect crowds of fans of southern rap. 

Gig

Waka Flocka Flame

Southern rap in Moscow

Sun. Feb. 12

YotaSpace
8 p.m..
Read more


"Hard in Da Paint" by Waka Flocka Flame Waka Flocka/YouTube

Maren Ade Weekend at Pioner 

All the movies of this year’s Oscar nominee 

This weekend is Maren Ade weekend at the Pioneer Cinema, celebrating this German director who just got an Oscar nomination for her latest movie “Toni Erdmann.” The film has already been recognized as the best film of the year by the International Federation of Film Critics and took in all the main awards from the European Film Academy. Apart from “Toni Erdmann” the retrospective will include “The Forest for the Trees” and her second work, “Everyone Else.”

Cinema

Pioneer

+7 (499) 240 5240
Kutuzovsky Prospekt 21
Kiyevskaya

Read more


Toward the Source 

New exhibit at the Garage Museum 

Garage invited five artists to do research at the Garage Archive Collection and create new works based on their discoveries. Olga Chernysheva, Vyacheslav Kuritsyn, Vladimir Logutov, Andrei Monastyrsky and Kirill Savchenkov spent eight months exploring the archive. “Toward the Source” connects the past and the present, with contemporary artists offering their perspective on Russia’s recent art history. Until April 23.

Museum / Gallery

Garage

+7 (495) 645 0520
9/32 Ulitsa Krymsky Val
Oktyabrskaya
All week: 11:00-22:00

Read more


Moscow
Muchnik's Picks: Masha i Medvedi, Meydeleh and More Music in Moscow on the Weekend
Moscow
Seven Ideas to Help You Get Back into Shape
Moscow
Moscow on Stage: The Celebration Goes On
Russia
Kadyrov's Hollywood

Russia’s Syrian Naval Deployment: The Unofficial Post-Action Report

Exhibition

Georgian Avant-Garde: 1920s-1930s

Pushkin Museum of Fine Arts / Private Collections
to Mar. 12

Works by Niko Pirosmani, Lado Gudiashvili, David Kakabadze, Kirill Zdanevich, Yelena Akhvlediani and others from major Russian and Georgian museum and private collections. Read more

Read more

Отдыхать. Simple word, right? But think for a minute: how many meanings does it have? So far I’ve counted eight. Take a load off — отдыхайте! — and see if you can come up with any I’ve missed.

Better Call Chet: How a Guyanese Lawyer Became Jamaica's Man in Moscow

After 20 years without diplomatic representation in Russia, the Jamaican Foreign Ministry has appointed a native of Guyana as their Honorary Consul in Moscow.

Artist Valery Aizenberg's Journey in 'Migratio'

The Moscow Museum of Modern Art has opened a retrospective exhibition of works by Valery Aizenberg, an acclaimed artist from the 1980s who ...

Winners of the 2017 Art Newspaper Russia Awards
An American Cover Story for Russia's Undercover Hackers
The Soviet Union Through the Lens of an American Spy

Exhibition

Katie Mitchell. Five Truths

Stanislavsky Electrotheater
to Apr. 26

British director Katie Mitchell’s renowned exhibit Five Truths, originally created by the London National Theatre and 59 Productions for London’s Victoria and Albert Museum. It consists of ten video monitors, on which videos of Ophelia's scene of madness from Shakespeare's Hamlet are projected. All the scenes are performed by Michelle Terry in the style of five major theater directors of the 20th century: Konstantin Stanislavsky, Antonin Artaud, Bertolt Brecht, Jerzy Grotowski and Peter Brook. Read more

Read more

