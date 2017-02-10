Weekend in Moscow
Vietnamese Food Festival
Everything from pho soup to ointments
The second annual Vietnamese Food Festival
will take place this weekend at the NII (Nauka
i Iskusstvo) club near Kurskaya metro station.
Organized by the owners of the popular Lao Lee
chain and Nha cafe, the festival will have stalls
with exotic fruit, kebabs, traditional pho soups
and nem rolls, and even Vietnamese medicines.
Waka Flocka Flame at Yotaspace
Southern rap in Moscow
Waka Flocka Flame is the stage name for American
rapper Juaquin James Malphurs. Waka
Flocka is known for his hits “O Let’s Do It” and
“No Hands.” His Sunday concert at Yotaspace is
the musician’s first visit to Moscow, so expect
crowds of fans of southern rap.
Sun. Feb. 12
Maren Ade Weekend at Pioner
All the movies of this year’s Oscar nominee
This weekend is Maren Ade weekend at the Pioneer
Cinema, celebrating this German director
who just got an Oscar nomination for her latest
movie “Toni Erdmann.” The film has already
been recognized as the best film of the year by
the International Federation of Film Critics and
took in all the main awards from the European
Film Academy. Apart from “Toni Erdmann” the
retrospective will include “The Forest for the
Trees” and her second work, “Everyone Else.”
Toward the Source
New exhibit at the Garage Museum
Garage invited five artists to do research at the
Garage Archive Collection and create new works
based on their discoveries. Olga Chernysheva,
Vyacheslav Kuritsyn, Vladimir Logutov, Andrei
Monastyrsky and Kirill Savchenkov spent eight
months exploring the archive. “Toward the
Source” connects the past and the present, with
contemporary artists offering their perspective
on Russia’s recent art history. Until April 23.
Georgian Avant-Garde: 1920s-1930s
Works by Niko Pirosmani, Lado Gudiashvili, David Kakabadze, Kirill Zdanevich, Yelena Akhvlediani and others from major Russian and Georgian museum and private collections. Read more
The Queen's Jubilee — 65 Years and 11 Russian Leaders
British director Katie Mitchell’s renowned exhibit Five Truths, originally created by the London National Theatre and 59 Productions for London’s Victoria and Albert Museum. It consists of ten video monitors, on which videos of Ophelia's scene of madness from Shakespeare's Hamlet are projected. All the scenes are performed by Michelle Terry in the style of five major theater directors of the 20th century: Konstantin Stanislavsky, Antonin Artaud, Bertolt Brecht, Jerzy Grotowski and Peter Brook. Read more