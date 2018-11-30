Weekend Christmas Fairs

GUM Christmas Market

Located right at the Kremlin walls, Moscow’s iconic GUM Christmas market will open this year on Nov. 30 and run through Feb. 28. Visit the festively decorated wooden stalls on Red Square to peruse Russian handmade crafts, take part in a variety of master classes, and, of course, warm yourself with popular holiday treats such as blinis, waffles, sausages, mulled wine and kvas. The GUM Christmas fair will also feature a large ice-skating rink, live entertainment and attractions for adults and children alike.

GUM Christmas Market at Red Square, Krasnaya Ploshchad 3.

St. Andrews Christmas Bazaar

A little bit of home on Saturday for anyone who grew up with traditional church fairs. There will be piles and piles of gifts, mince pies (how could there not be?!), carols, a raffle, activities for the kids while their parents shop, plenty of food an drink, which you can work off on tours of the church tower. And did I mention mince pies? Delicious. All this takes place on Sat. Dec. 1 from noon to 5 p.m. Admission 100 rubles for adults 50 rubles for students and pensioners, and children under 12 — free.

St. Andrews Anglican Church. 8 Voznesensky Pereulok. Metro Pushkinskaya, Okhotny Ryad.

International Women’s Club Winter Bazaar

On Saturday you’ll have to divide your time between shopping sprints, since you cannot miss the annual IWC holiday bazaar. With tables and tables of gifts, crafts, food, and drink from quite literally all over the world — more than 50 embassies will have tables laden with traditional and original gifts and delicacies — you can do all your holiday shopping in an afternoon with pauses for lunch breaks, snack breaks and drink breaks. If you need a break from filling your shopping bags or your mouth, you can pause to enjoy one of the live music and dance concerts. And do you know the best thing? All proceeds go to charities. Last year the IWC took in over 6 million rubles from shoppers and sponsors, which went to support children, the elderly and the needy. Admission is 400 rubles but children under 10 can enter for free. Don’t miss this Moscow tradition! From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

IWC Bazaar. Radisson Slavyanskaya Hotel. 2 Europe Square. Metro Kievskaya.

