Russian Consumer Watchdog Warns Against Dangerous Health Effects of Spinners

Russian consumer rights watchdog Rospotrebnadzor has warned against the negative effects spinners could have on the health of minors.

“Recently, so-called spinners have been aggressively marketed to Russian children and teenagers,” the agency warned Tuesday in an online statement, adding it was responding to “concern” from parents and educators.

It advised parents to exert additional caution when purchasing the toy for their children, especially if the purchase was made online. Warning signs that spinners may be low quality or hazardous are “a sharp, chemical scent,” and “higher noise levels.”