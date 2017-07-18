Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Listings & Guide
5 minutes ago Moscow City Hall Allows Opposition March in Defense of Internet Freedom
56 minutes ago Russia Ordered to Pay $6 Mln for Seizing Greenpeace’s 'Arctic Sunrise'
1 hour ago Russian Women Among IS Fighters Detained in Iraq
Moscow
Moscow City Hall Allows Opposition March in Defense of Internet Freedom
Russia
Russia Ordered to Pay $6 Mln for Seizing Greenpeace’s 'Arctic Sunrise'
Russia
Russian Art Community Brings Two-Dimensional Pop-Culture Characters to Urban Life
Russia
Kazan to Host World Swimming Contest as Russia Struggles to Recover From Doping Scandal
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
Listings & Guide

Russian Consumer Watchdog Warns Against Dangerous Health Effects of Spinners

July 18, 2017 — 15:06
— Update: 16:39
July 18, 2017 — 15:06
— Update: 16:39
Most Read
Russia
Russian Art Community Brings Two-Dimensional Pop-Culture Characters to Urban Life
Russia
Russian Consumer Watchdog Warns Against Dangerous Health Effects of Spinners
Moscow
Jon Snow & Company Go Underground in Moscow
Opinion
Around Nemtsov’s Murder, Key Questions Remain Deliberately Unanswered (Op-ed)
Max Pixel

Russian consumer rights watchdog Rospotrebnadzor has warned against the negative effects spinners could have on the health of minors.

“Recently, so-called spinners have been aggressively marketed to Russian children and teenagers,” the agency warned Tuesday in an online statement, adding it was responding to “concern” from parents and educators.

It advised parents to exert additional caution when purchasing the toy for their children, especially if the purchase was made online. Warning signs that spinners may be low quality or hazardous are “a sharp, chemical scent,” and “higher noise levels.”

It’s not just the physical health effects of the addictive toys that appear to be a source of concern. Last month, the Rossia 24 state television channel labeled spinners “the toy of the opposition.”

“Spinners are popular among students,” the presenter told viewers. “But not only them. They’ve been spotted more than once in the hands of representatives of the non-systemic opposition,” he added, using the umbrella term for anyone who does not belong to the handful of registered political parties.

The online shop Handspinning.ru has an altogether different view of the toy’s effect. “These toys will help get rid of a whole range of small, bad habits — instead of picking their noses or fidgeting, your hands will be occupied,” the shop promises.

Related
Moscow
Creatures Great and Small: 7 Places For City Kids to Meet Animals
Russia
Estonia Denies Politics Behind Taking Russian Girl Into Care
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+