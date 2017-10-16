Waking the Russian Spirit of Urbanism (Op-ed)

When the transformation of Gorky Park began in 2011, it was as if we let the proverbial cat out of the bag: never again would Russians be content with dull and uninspired public spaces.

From that moment on, the nationwide drive to create congenial urban environments had begun.

Now everyone is an urbanist, humanist, and city activist. They’ve looked around and realized that Russian cities are not nearly as beautiful as they could be, and in addition to amusement park rides and shish kebab stands, they can build skate parks and dance floors. And the harsh Russian climate is no obstacle to developing urban cycling.



The Russian government has a program for “Creating a Comfortable Urban Environment,” and each region is developing its own strategy. In just six years, the focus has shifted away from the usual plans for laying tiles and painting curbs to creating a congenial urban space, re-examining assumptions about the role a city plays, and expanding leisure space for its residents.

We were pioneers in this movement and often encountered resistance from both city residents and our co-workers. The effort it took to convince the authorities to turn Krymsky Val into a full-fledged pedestrian park! But we kept explaining, holding meetings, and persuading, all with the support and strong interest of the Moscow mayor.