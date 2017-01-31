Russia
The Restaurant Making Waves in Moscow

Introducing Volna - a fish restaurant from the owners of Pushkin

Jan 31, 2017 — 20:00
— Update: Jan. 31 2017 — 21:36
By Andrei Muchnik
Jan 31, 2017 — 20:00
— Update: Jan. 31 2017 — 21:36
By Andrei Muchnik
Volna offers traditional Russian seafood using fresh fish from each of the country’s distinct sea coasts. VOLNA

Volna - ”wave” - is a new restaurant by Andrei Dellos, the owner of Pushkin, the compulsory stop for well-off tourists, and the omnipresent Mu Mu fastfood chain. Volna replaced the Nordic cuisine restaurant Orange 3, which also belonged to Maison Dellos. 

In the center of the hall you’ll find a copper stall where you can check out the shrimps, oysters and fish in ice baths. Behind the stall is an open kitchen. The wall in the back is covered with carved fish shapes and the lighting gives them the illusion of a 3-D projection. 

Volna’s brand chef is Andrei Makhov, who’s been at the helm of Pushkin for many years. He works together with chef Denis Fil, known for his restaurant work in Russia’s southern Krasnodar region. 

Volna is about fish and seafood in all its varieties and it comes from all over the country—from Northern rivers (omul, whitefish, salmon), from the Baltic Sea (lamprey and smoked eel), from the Black Sea (mussels, mullet) and from the Far East (shrimps and crabs). 

Volna capitalizes on the trend of going back to the roots of Russian cuisine. Thus, fish is not just cooked at a run of the mill grill, but by a technique called “na rashchepe,” literally, “splintered wood.” Volna also brings back some old Russian recipes, like “telnoye”—fish patty made of carp, served with stewed cabbage (590 rubles). 

There’s a lot of raw fish—try suguday made of omul, a fish native to Lake Baikal, cut into extra thin slices and served with a bit of oil and salt (495 rubles). You also have your choice of stroganina, similar to suguday, but served frozen, made of red salmon or whitefish (from 790 rubles). If you are looking for something more familiar, order ceviche made of river trout from Karelia (650 rubles). 

Seafood is rather pricey, 1 kilogram of shrimp will cost you 3,900 rubles, while crab fingers are 4,400 rubles. If you’re short on the green, you can also try “rybnik” (fish pie) with Northern fish — 1,100 rubles for four people. Wash your fish down with a glass of white or rosé from a carefully curated wine menu (from about 400 rubles).  

Restaurant

Volna

+7 (495) 025 0015
26 Tverskoy Bulvar, Bldg. 2
Tverskaya, Pushkinskaya

The Epidemic That Was Forced to Wait in Line

7 hours ago

You might think that combating a growing epidemic of a deadly and incurable disease would be any country’s top priority — but you would be mistaken when it comes to Russia.

1 day ago
By Maxim Trudolyubov
Maxim Trudolyubov
By Maxim Trudolyubov

Russia, the Catalyst of Change (Op-Ed)

By Maxim Trudolyubov
By Maxim Trudolyubov
1 day ago

In the 1970s, the Soviet project presented the West with an existential challenge. Russia’s influence in today’s Europe and the U.S is of similar nature.

The Soviet Union Through the Lens of an American Spy

3 days, 5 hours ago
Major Martin Manoff, an employee of the U.S. Embassy in Moscow, traveled throughout Russia for two years before being expelled by Soviet authorities on charges ...

3 days ago
By Vladimir Frolov
Vladimir Frolov
By Vladimir Frolov

It Started With a Call

By Vladimir Frolov
Vladimir Frolov
By Vladimir Frolov
3 days ago

Presidents Trump and Putin lay the foundations of a new partnership that could upend the global order.

The Soviet Union Through the Lens of an American Spy
An American Cover Story for Russia's Undercover Hackers

