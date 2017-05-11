Victory Day, Through a Lens Darkly

The celebrations on May 9, the day on which all Russians celebrate the memory of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany, have grown increasingly brash and pompous in recent years. Seeking ways to bolster its patriotic agenda, the Kremlin has co-opted Victory Day, mythologizing it by airbrushing out inconvenient facts and turning it into a shiny celebration of national unity.

However, an exhibition presented by the Moscow Museum of Modern Art, in partnership with Salamatina Gallery, proposes a different perspective on these historical events. The first solo exhibition by Russian-American artist Naum Medovoy to take place on Russian soil, “Last March” attempts to cast the Soviet victory in a different light by highlighting the tragic stories of the families of the USSR’s “forgotten” soldiers.

“This exhibition is a medium for rethinking the way that Russia portrays its history,” says Anna Yevtugina, one half of the curatorial duo behind the show.

Originally born in Odessa (modern-day Ukraine), Medovoy worked for a series of prominent Soviet film directors in Moscow before emigrating to the U.S. in 1976. At the heart of the exhibition is an eponymous documentary film Medovoy released in 1972, after conducting interviews with a number of servicemen and their relatives.

The film, which portrays the hidden aspects of the Soviet victory over the Nazis, explores the fate of Soviet soldiers that became repatriated prisoners of war, and those who were officially classified as “missing in action” after WWII. The fate of these “forgotten” soldiers still remains obscure, but it is probable that upon their return to the USSR they were labeled “traitors to the Motherland” and sent to the Gulag.

The film combines footage from the war, along with interviews and visual portraits of those affected by the “disappearance” of these soldiers. One particular scene shows these devastated families in a train station, waiting for their sons, brothers, and fathers, who are returning from the war. They never arrive.

This scene, as well as many others in “Last March,” emanate a disheartening pathos that sets the tone for a large part of the exhibition. In addition to extracts from the film “Last March” and excerpts from Medovoy’s diaries, the exhibition, which spans four rooms and two floors, includes 30 of Medovoy’s later graphic pieces.

In addition to the Russian filmmaker’s work, the exhibition also showcases collaboration with two younger artists, New York-based artist and filmmaker Trevor Tweeten and Russian artist Nikita Shokhov. This collaborative aspect is also one of the core elements that set the tone of the exhibition.

“Collaborations between artists from different generations bring about a more profound and multidimensional view on a particular idea since each artist approaches the subject matter from a different angle and context,” Anna Yevtugina told The Moscow Times.