Venetian Finds: Titian, Tintoretto and Veronese at the Pushkin Museum

It is Venice in the 16th century, at the height of the Renaissance. As the art of the period witnesses the flowering of a golden age, three of the Adriatic republic’s greatest painters are forging successful careers, producing canvases that will still be admired with wonder almost 500 years later.

These masters were the world-famous Venetian painters Titian Vecellio, Jacopo Tintoretto and Paolo Veronese, artists whose names have long since become immortalized. In the past these artists have often been viewed as rivals, competing for a narrow coterie of wealthy Venetian clients.

Now their work has been brought together in Moscow at the Pushkin State Museum of Fine Arts for a large-scale summer exhibition that questions these assumptions and attempts to present their artistic careers in a different light.

The project, titled “Renaissance Venice: Titian, Tintoretto, Veronese. From the Italian and Russian collections,” is an opportunity to see 23 masterpieces by the three artists in one place. The paintings belong to the collections of both Italian and Russian museums, including the Pushkin Museum and the State Hermitage Museum in St. Petersburg.

“It was not possible to show an exact number of paintings by each artist,” the exhibition’s Italian curator Thomas Dalla Costa told The Moscow Times. He explained that some of the works are being exhibited in Moscow for the first time, while others have never left Italian soil due to concerns over their preservation.



For Dalla Costa, the idea came in 2009 when a similar exhibition named “Titian, Tintoretto, Veronese, rivals in Renaissance Venice,” was running in Paris and Boston.

That exhibition, which presented the three artists as rivals, gave Dalla Costa the idea for the current show. “The rivalry is not demonstrable anymore, and we can now even state the opposite,” he continues.



Since Venice was a small city and probably both Tintoretto and Veronese took inspiration from Titian, the founder of the Venetian school, it can sound reductive today to talk about a rivalry between the artists.

