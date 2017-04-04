Up All Night
4 New Moscow Clubs to Check Out Now
Squat ¾
Techno in a former bathhouse
Squat ¾ now occupies the building that used to house Central Baths. Moscow’s party-goers might remember it as the former location of Masterskaya, with its cheap vodka shots and live gigs. Located in the basement, Squat ¾ is all about gothic interiors and bohemian
atmosphere. Apart from regular techno parties and a bar, Squat ¾ houses a Greek cafe, a barber shop and a concept clothing store.
Aglomerat
Techno between concrete walls
Aglomerat is a fairly new addition to Moscow’s
ever-growing electronic scene. Located
in what used to be part of the Mars factory,
it’s a bare concrete space, the perfect setting
for a dystopian film. Aglomerat started by
hosting one-off events, like the Moscow
Biennale for Young Art opening and a Boiler
Room invite-only party (part of a series of DJ
parties around the world, broadcast live online),
but it has now switched to organizing
events with DJs from Russia and abroad.
Untitled
A bar, a club, a gallery – all rolled into one
This bar-cum-gallery tries to emulate a
Berlin or Brooklyn atmosphere. The exposed
brick interior and minimalist modern furniture
serve as a setting for exhibitions and
installations. During the week there are public
talks and “dinners with artists,” Thursday
is karaoke night, while Fridays and Saturdays
are reserved for dancing. As for the music,
anything goes – from trendy electronica to
rap to 1990s Russian pop, with songs by Irina
Allegrova and Mirazh.
When you get hungry after dancing, wolf
down a chudu, a type of Dagestani pie with
spinach and cheese or ground lamb. The
cocktail menu at Untitled was designed by
Daniil Fainberg, the popular bartender at
Noor Bar – try his sweet and creamy Moscow
Beauty à la Crème.
Rabitza
DIY Heaven
Started by a couple of underground electronic
music enthusiasts in one of the abandoned
industrial spaces in the Baumanskaya
neighborhood, Rabitza uses the DIY aesthetic
to the full. The club’s name is a nod to the
space’s previous function – manufacturing
engines. When the organizers first looked at
the venue they saw a sign reading “Rabitza”
(a type of chain link) and decided this would
be the name of the club. The owners reinvested
the profits from the first few parties
into beautifying the place, buying chairs,
potted plants and artworks. The investments
paid off: The club only operates on Friday
and Saturday nights and the lines to get in
snake all around the courtyard and out to the
street. Several high-profile parties, including
a Boiler Room session, have taken place here.
