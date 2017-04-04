Russia
Up All Night

4 New Moscow Clubs to Check Out Now

April 4, 2017 — 14:00
— Update: 17:36
By Andrei Muchnik
April 4, 2017 — 14:00
— Update: 17:36
By Andrei Muchnik
Squat 3/4/Facebook

Squat ¾

Techno in a former bathhouse

Squat ¾ now occupies the building that used to house Central Baths. Moscow’s party-goers might remember it as the former location of Masterskaya, with its cheap vodka shots and live gigs. Located in the basement, Squat ¾ is all about gothic interiors and bohemian atmosphere. Apart from regular techno parties and a bar, Squat ¾ houses a Greek cafe, a barber shop and a concept clothing store.

Club / Bar

Squat ¾

+7 (967) 162 6062
3 Teatralny Proyezd, Bldg. 4
Teatralnaya, Lubyanka

Read more


Aglomerat 

Techno between concrete walls 

Aglomerat is a fairly new addition to Moscow’s ever-growing electronic scene. Located in what used to be part of the Mars factory, it’s a bare concrete space, the perfect setting for a dystopian film. Aglomerat started by hosting one-off events, like the Moscow Biennale for Young Art opening and a Boiler Room invite-only party (part of a series of DJ parties around the world, broadcast live online), but it has now switched to organizing events with DJs from Russia and abroad. 

Club / Bar

Aglomerat

+7 (968) 450 8760
3 Kostomarovsky Pereulok
Kurskaya, Chkalovskaya

Read more


Untitled / Facebook

Untitled 

A bar, a club, a gallery – all rolled into one 

This bar-cum-gallery tries to emulate a Berlin or Brooklyn atmosphere. The exposed brick interior and minimalist modern furniture serve as a setting for exhibitions and installations. During the week there are public talks and “dinners with artists,” Thursday is karaoke night, while Fridays and Saturdays are reserved for dancing. As for the music, anything goes – from trendy electronica to rap to 1990s Russian pop, with songs by Irina Allegrova and Mirazh. When you get hungry after dancing, wolf down a chudu, a type of Dagestani pie with spinach and cheese or ground lamb. The cocktail menu at Untitled was designed by Daniil Fainberg, the popular bartender at Noor Bar – try his sweet and creamy Moscow Beauty à la Crème.

Restaurant

Untitled Bar

+7 (697) 118 1409
15 Ulitsa Petrovka
Chekhovskaya, Pushkinskaya
All week: 12:00-00:00

Read more


Rabitza / Facebook

Rabitza 

DIY Heaven 

Started by a couple of underground electronic music enthusiasts in one of the abandoned industrial spaces in the Baumanskaya neighborhood, Rabitza uses the DIY aesthetic to the full. The club’s name is a nod to the space’s previous function – manufacturing engines. When the organizers first looked at the venue they saw a sign reading “Rabitza” (a type of chain link) and decided this would be the name of the club. The owners reinvested the profits from the first few parties into beautifying the place, buying chairs, potted plants and artworks. The investments paid off: The club only operates on Friday and Saturday nights and the lines to get in snake all around the courtyard and out to the street. Several high-profile parties, including a Boiler Room session, have taken place here. 

Club / Bar

Rabitza

+7 (909) 948 3675
14/5 Olkhovskaya
Baumanskaya, Krasnoselskaya

Read more


