Up All Night

Squat ¾ Techno in a former bathhouse Squat ¾ now occupies the building that used to house Central Baths. Moscow’s party-goers might remember it as the former location of Masterskaya, with its cheap vodka shots and live gigs. Located in the basement, Squat ¾ is all about gothic interiors and bohemian atmosphere. Apart from regular techno parties and a bar, Squat ¾ houses a Greek cafe, a barber shop and a concept clothing store.



Aglomerat Techno between concrete walls Aglomerat is a fairly new addition to Moscow’s ever-growing electronic scene. Located in what used to be part of the Mars factory, it’s a bare concrete space, the perfect setting for a dystopian film. Aglomerat started by hosting one-off events, like the Moscow Biennale for Young Art opening and a Boiler Room invite-only party (part of a series of DJ parties around the world, broadcast live online), but it has now switched to organizing events with DJs from Russia and abroad.



Untitled A bar, a club, a gallery – all rolled into one This bar-cum-gallery tries to emulate a Berlin or Brooklyn atmosphere. The exposed brick interior and minimalist modern furniture serve as a setting for exhibitions and installations. During the week there are public talks and “dinners with artists,” Thursday is karaoke night, while Fridays and Saturdays are reserved for dancing. As for the music, anything goes – from trendy electronica to rap to 1990s Russian pop, with songs by Irina Allegrova and Mirazh. When you get hungry after dancing, wolf down a chudu, a type of Dagestani pie with spinach and cheese or ground lamb. The cocktail menu at Untitled was designed by Daniil Fainberg, the popular bartender at Noor Bar – try his sweet and creamy Moscow Beauty à la Crème.



Restaurant Untitled Bar +7 (697) 118 1409 15 Ulitsa Petrovka Chekhovskaya, Pushkinskaya All week: 12:00-00:00



Read more