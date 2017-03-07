Russia
God's Surprise Visit to Crimea

Russians weigh televised remarks by a State Duma deputy about a supposed miracle in annexed territory.

March 7, 2017 — 20:00
— Update: 22:52
By Eva Hartog
March 7, 2017 — 20:00
— Update: 22:52
By Eva Hartog
Natalya Poklonskaya (C) and people carry portraits of their relatives who fought in World War II during the Immortal Regiment march on the day of the 71st anniversary of the Victory over Nazi Germany in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945. Alexei Konovalov / TASS

Since Duma Deputy Natalya Poklonskaya announced on national television March 3 that a bust of Tsar Nicholas in Crimea had started weeping, Russia’s have been divided over whether to cry foul — or hallelujah.

What happened? (Or did it?)

Natalya Poklonskaya, the former General Prosecutor of Crimea who is now a State Duma deputy, told the nationalist Tsargrad TV channel that a bust of Tsar Nicholas II in Simferopol had been seen “weeping.”

“My colleague in Crimea phoned me and said: ‘This morning the bust of Nicholas on the square next to the chapel started weeping!’ Poklonskaya told a female presenter, who in turn responded with a polite: ‘No way!’”

A smiling Poklonskaya noted that the miracle had coincided with the centenary of the Tsar’s abdication. “The statesman is helping us. After all they [the Romanovs] died so that we could make Russia flourish and great,” she said.

“It's a miracle that cannot be explained by scientists or anyone.”

Natalya Poklonskaya explains the “miracle” in Simferopol. Tsargrad TV

A church elder later told national media that the “miracle” had been going on for days. He added that it hadn't just been the Tsar’s bust that had shed tears — some of the icons inside the chapel had started weeping too.

Why is Poklonskaya obsessed with the Romanovs?

This is not the first time that Poklonskaya has publicly celebrated the last Russian Tsar.

She is the instigator of a scandal surrounding a biopic of the Tsar slated to come out later this year. The film details the love affair between the young Tsar and a Polish ballerina. Poklonskaya is calling for prosecutors to investigate whether the film tarnishes Nicholas II's image or constitutes an invasion of his privacy.

Not surprisingly, the bust she referred to in the Tsargrad TV appearance was erected — along with a chapel — at her initiative in October last year. Coincidentally, they went up beside her former workplace — the Simferopol prosecutor's office.

Since the Tsar and his family were canonized in 2000, protecting their reputation has become a holy matter. Nonetheless, the decision to canonize them is still controversial. Their merit as saints is being questioned by the fact that Nicholas II voluntarily abdicated the throne, and that the family had ties to the controversial monk Grigory Rasputin.

But in the eyes of "tsar-worshippers," a group of Orthodox believers who ranks reportedly include Poklonskaya, Nicolas II sacrificed himself to redeem Russians' sins. Their claim is an analogy of the self-sacrifice made by Jesus Christ.

The group has yet to win over the Orthodox Church, which has described that belief in Nicholas II as a savior as “heresy” and the group a “cult.”

Awkward...

This makes Poklonskaya's very public obsession with Nicholas II a source of embarrassment for the Church.

In a Facebook post that asked whether the weeping statues were “an omen or a fraud,” one Orthodox bishop wrote that Poklonskaya should be given the benefit of the doubt: “let's not criticize the young, politically inexperienced woman deputy.”

He nevertheless said he had personal experience with similar miracles and called for “a careful investigation of such phenomena.”

Almost as soon as post was written, a special committee of five Orthodox Church clergymen was set up to scrutinize the bust.

On March 7, they concluded they had not found any tears (or signs thereof), the Interfax news agency reported.

Their statement added that “monitoring would continue before a final conclusion would be reached.”

In the meantime, the miracle appears to be spreading. The head of the local administration of the city of Svetogorsk, Sergei Davydov, told the news site 47news. He too had seen tears on a statue of Bolshevik revolutionary Vladimir Ilyich Lenin, too.

“I was walking past the square and noticed a barely perceptible change in the face of our former leader,” he said. “I went up close and saw that a tear was rolling down Ilyich's face.”

“It was certainly not a raindrop,” he said. “That's when I understood that Lenin's statue was also weeping.”

God's Surprise Visit to Crimea

By Nikolai Epple
By Nikolai Epple

The Hague Effect: Russia to Face Charges of Terrorism in Ukraine

By Nikolai Epple
By Nikolai Epple
6 hours ago

Public discussion of the Ukrainian lawsuit in the International Court of Justice might prove a very effective PR campaign in the promotion of Kiev's political interests

By Andrei Kolesnikov
Andrei Kolesnikov
By Andrei Kolesnikov

Navalny Has Alleged the Russian Prime Minister Is Corrupt. Now What?

By Andrei Kolesnikov
Andrei Kolesnikov
By Andrei Kolesnikov
1 day ago

Russian officials believe their lifestyles are simply compensation for the gruelingly hard work of running the state

