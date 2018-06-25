"Russians Don’t Love Football, They Love Victories" (Op-ed)

On both fronts, the country is proving to be wholly unpredictable.

If there’s one phrase commonly associated with Russia’s national football team, it’s probably the memorable words uttered by Viktor Chernomyrdin, then the country’s prime minister, during Russia’s disastrous budget reforms in 1993. “We hoped for something better, but things turned out like they always do,” he said, striking a chord with the deeply fatalistic Russian psyche. His comment was used for years by sportswriters to describe the national team’s countless failures and its apparent appetite for self-destruction, characterized by a sad litany of last-minute defensive mistakes and missed goalmouth chances. Unsurprisingly, with a pitiful reputation like that, no one gave Russia much of a chance at this summer’s World Cup. Even Match TV, the Kremlin-funded sports channel, described the current side as the country’s worst team ever. “We can only hope for a miracle,” a commentator said ahead of the month-long tournament.

But Russian football, like the country itself, is nothing if not unpredictable. Two wins in two games have propelled Russia into the play-off stages of the World Cup for the first time since the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991. And Russia has qualified with style, hammering Saudi Arabia 5-0 before beating Egypt 3-1. Along with Belgium, they have scored more goals than any other side at the tournament. Indeed, their total of eight goals is the highest ever recorded by a host nation since 1934. It’s a common saying here that Russians don’t love football, they love victories. The outpouring of national joy after the win over Egypt seemed to confirm that. As Russians celebrated until dawn, some wondered how many of the national team’s newly-found fans could name more than a few of its players. But cynicism was generally in low supply. “The young people running along Nevsky Prospekt with flags and shouting ‘Russia!’ will remember this for the next 50 years,” wrote Igor Rabiner, one of the country’s leading football journalists. “Whatever happens next in the World Cup, nothing can take those emotions away.” Next up for Russia is their final group stage match against Uruguay on June 25. Assured of noisy home support, the national side will be hoping to break more records and become the first Russian team to beat South American opponents at the World Cup. Russia’s underwhelming total of four World Cup victories since 1991 have all come against African or Middle Eastern sides, and so a win against Uruguay on Monday would likely trigger new scenes of nationwide revelry.

