The Ulyukayev Verdict Heralds the End of Putinism (Op-ed)

The arrest of Alexei Ulyukayev, the first of a serving minister since Stalin, sent tremors through Russia’s elite.

His eight-year sentence on questionable charges after a trial in which his persecutor, Igor Sechin, treated the court with condescending contempt, turned them into shock waves.

What the case demonstrates is that Putinism has reached its ancien regime stage: It is self-indulgent, vicious — and doomed.

Ulyukayev was charged with extorting a $2-million bribe from Sechin in return for greenlighting state oil giant Rosneft’s takeover of rival oil company Bashneft.

The implausibility of a middle-ranking minister holding Rosneft’s formidable chairman, a close ally of Vladimir Putin, to ransom counted for nothing. That the ‘evidence’ presented was threadbare and open to question, even less. That Sechin repeatedly refused to face cross-examination, claiming to be too busy — not at all.

It is not wholly impossible that Ulyukayev expected some kind of payoff. Russia is, after all, a kleptocracy: Offices are there to enrich their holders. But claims of extortion seem dubious. Rather, this had everything to do with Sechin and the political dynamics of late Putinism.

The notoriously inefficient Rosneft in many ways operates as a pyramid scheme.

Sechin, one of the big beasts in Russian business and political circles, has been able to ensure a series of more productive enterprises — like Bashneft — can be devoured to stave off consequences. Its strategy is not correction but cannibalism.