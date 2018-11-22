Two Christmas Fairs Open the Season

The German School of Moscow is hosting a Christmas fair and concert on Saturday. What better way to get into the spirit of the season than by enjoying holiday delicacies while listening to a concert of traditional music, and then starting your holiday shopping at stalls selling all kinds of Christmas gifts. There will also be a book and flea market, a charity raffle and auction, and space for doing some crafting with your kids and friends. And you can head home feeling virtuous, since all the proceeds will go to charitable organizations in Moscow.

French Fair

Nov. 23 - 25

The vast but cozy courtyard of the Museum of Moscow is being turned into a little corner of France this weekend. Like all good Parisian street fairs, this one will offer crepes, waffles, hot mulled wine and cocoa to keep you warm and happy as you peruse the stalls. There you will find toys, home goods, ceramics, and all kinds of French food products, presumably allowed in as an exception in the spirit of holiday generosity. You can also order a tree and ornaments for home delivery. When you can’t carry anymore, try a master class for you or your kids on such French skills as table decoration and cooking. Or pause to listen to Christmas music performed by a French choir. Or tap your foot to performances of traditional dances from Brittany. There will also be photo exhibitions in which French and Russian photographers share their views of each other’s countries. For more information about events and registration for classes, see the fair site.

Nov. 23 – 25. Museum of Moscow. 2 Zubovsky Bulvar. Metro Park Kultury. mosmuseum.ru

