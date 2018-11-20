Two 250-Year-Old Pianos Come Home to the Hermitage

This year the St. Petersburg Cultural Forum is celebrating a bit of ancient cultural history.

After more than two centuries, the Neapolitan Music School is once again the bridge between Italy and Russia thanks to the musical project “Enchanting Movement. Paisiello and Cimarosa at the Court of Catherine II.”

Naples and the world

The project was conceived by Marc Innaro, Italian Service Broadcasting’s Moscow Bureau Chief, in 2002 when he had a conversation with the musicologist Roberto De Simone. De Simone told him that the San Pietro a Majella Music Conservatory, which he managed between 1995 and 2000, had two square pianos that had been presented to the renowned Neapolitan musicians and composers Giovanni Paisiello and Domenico Cimarosa by Catherine II.

“It was an extraordinary tale that had to be told,” Marc Innaro told The Moscow Times in an interview. And so the event, “Enchanting Movement,” was born. It would bring together the return trip of the pianos to St Petersburg ̶ albeit temporarily ̶ and tell about the success of the Neapolitan Music School throughout Europe, but especially at the Russian court.

The project describes the special relationship that brought Giovanni Paisiello and Domenico Cimarosa to the court of Catherine II in the 18th century and then contributed to the explosion of a veritable “legend of Naples” in the cultural and aesthetic imagination in Europe.

