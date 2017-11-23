Putin Is Gunning for the Syrian Finish Line (Op-ed)

President Vladimir Putin looks intent on winding down Russia’s military operation in Syria before he runs for his next presidential term in March 2018. The Kremlin is anxious to put this war behind it as an undesirable distraction during the campaign.

Moscow needs a viable political settlement to consolidate Russia's military presence in Syria and reaffirm its new geopolitical role as a major power in the Middle East on a par with the United States. This month, with some immaculate foreign policy scripting, Putin has embarked on a major diplomatic blitz to cobble together a carefully balanced settlement for major players to endorse and impose on Syrian parties. Putin went to Iran on Nov. 1 to discuss this with Iran's President Hassan Rouhani and the Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei. He met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan three times in November. He buttonholed U.S. President Donald Trump into an important joint U.S.-Russia statement on Syria on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Vietnam.

He secretly flew Syria’s President Bashar Assad to Sochi to present him with settlement parameters and hosted a trilateral Russia-Turkey-Iran summit on Syria in the same city. The meeting was the first of its kind, and it was reminiscent of the 1945 “Troika Summit” in Yalta to divide the spheres of influence in post-war Europe. Putin also personally briefed by phone the details of his plans to all major outside players: Trump, Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, King Salman of Saudi Arabia, President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi of Egypt, and Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani of Qatar. All of this in one day. This frenetic activity emphasizes Russia’s central role in Syria and the larger Middle East. It underscores Russia’s ability to turn outside powers into stakeholders in the Russian plan. And it shows audiences at home Putin’s grandeur as a pre-eminent international statesman. Having largely won the war for Assad, Moscow is now eager to win the peace without getting permanently saddled with the economic, political and military costs of holding Syria together. It needs a veneer of international legitimacy for the political settlement that would keep Assad in power, at least for the transition while Syria is being reconstructed. This is one of the major reasons behind Moscow’s efforts to shield the regime from credible accusations of chemical weapons use at the United Nations. Still, Russia does not hold all the cards in Syria and cannot impose its will alone without a buy-in from outside players. Here, while Turkey and Iran are Moscow’s primary partners and allies in the Astana process, the United States is the elephant in the negotiating room when Putin hosts the Turkish and Iranian leaders. Putin and Trump appear to have come to an understanding of the contours of the post-Islamic State* settlement in Syria. In exchange for the U.S. toning down its calls for Assad’s departure, Moscow has acquiesced to a longer-term U.S. military presence in eastern and southern Syria. The Nov. 8 U.S.-Russia-Jordanian agreement on the de-escalation zone in southern Syria specifically calls for maintaining the opposition-controlled local government structures, independent of the regime. The same arrangement may apply to much of the north-east, now controlled by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the U.S. military. This area includes Raqqa — Islamic State’s former capital — and could serve as the new opposition’s self-governing territory. With Russia’s guarantees, this territory would be off limits to Iran and Assad, and would participate in a power-sharing scheme under Syria’s new constitution.

