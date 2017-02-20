Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
City Listings & Guide
4 hours ago Russia's Long-Time Permanent Representative to the UN Has Died in New York
4 hours ago Russian TV News Has Reduced Trump Coverage by Four Times in Two Weeks
8 hours ago Bomb Blast in Syria Kills Four Russian Military Advisors
Meanwhile…
The Man Who Got a Porn Giant Blacklisted in Russia Has Been Unmasked
Meanwhile…
VIDEO: Russian Arrested for Riding Semi-Nude Behind Car in Inflatable Ring
Meanwhile…
Ten Crazy Things Ramzan Kadyrov Has Said in His Decade Ruling Chechnya
Meanwhile…
Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zakharova Sued By Russian News Site For Libel
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
Listings & Guide
4 hours ago Russia's Long-Time Permanent Representative to the UN Has Died in New York
4 hours ago Russian TV News Has Reduced Trump Coverage by Four Times in Two Weeks
8 hours ago Bomb Blast in Syria Kills Four Russian Military Advisors

Trying to Fill a Trump-Sized Hole, Russian Propagandists Turn on Each Other

American president was off the news menu this week. In its place came local beef

Feb 20, 2017 — 23:00
— Update: 00:32
By Alexey Kovalev
@Alexey__Kovalev
Feb 20, 2017 — 23:00
— Update: 00:32
By Alexey Kovalev
@Alexey__Kovalev
Most Read
Russia
The Diplomatic Life of Vitaly Churkin
Russia
Belarusians Take to the Streets Over ‘Parasite’ Tax
Meanwhile…
The Man Who Got a Porn Giant Blacklisted in Russia Has Been Unmasked
Moscow
Nemtsov, Epitaph to the New Russia
"Down with the cult of Trump in our media": Ultrapatriotic group pickets the offices of Russia's state news agency Rossiya Segodnya led by "Putin's propagandist-in-chief" Dmitry Kiselyov NOD

According to Bloomberg, and “people familiar with the matter,” Russian TV last week was ordered to tone down coverage of Donald Trump. That development seems plausible enough. Russian state media are, after all directly controlled by Putin’s administration, and Trump is no longer quite the fluffy Russian bunny he once seemed.

But Trump did not completely disappear from the Russian airwaves. However problematic he was, cutting him out completely would be too conspicuous. Not after the year-long orgy of praise heaped upon him by Russian TV.

Russian TV News Has Reduced Trump Coverage by Four Times in Two Weeks

Dmitry Kiselyov, host of Vesti Nedeli (Weekly News), the flagship news and commentary show on Rossiya channel, made do with a quick mention. Speaking on his Sunday evening show, he defended Trump’s criticism of the mainstream U.S. media as “enemies of the American people.” But almost in the same breath, he criticized Trump for his administration’s “failure to settle down.”

In previous weeks, the airtime devoted to bombastic pro-Trump coverage was well in excess of that devoted to domestic affairs. This week, however, things finished there, and it was on to the next segment.

Earlier: Trump Overtakes Putin as Russia's Most Discussed Celebrity
"Not settled in yet": Dmitry Kiselyov passes his verdict on Trump's administration
"Not settled in yet": Dmitry Kiselyov passes his verdict on Trump's administration Vesti Nedeli

This was when Kiselyov’s propaganda flagship took an unexpected turn. Rather than focusing on the usual bogeymen — the “CIA shills” masquerading as Russian opposition leaders, the Ukrainian neo-Nazis or the Russophobic neocons in U.S. Congress — Kiselyov turned its attention to fellow Putin loyalists.

Last week demonstrators descended on Kiselyov’s office in downtown Moscow. The group, made up of conspiracy-prone ultra-nationalists, called themselves the “National Liberation Movement.” Not unreasonably, they accused the presenter of  “Trumpmania.” They complained Kiselyov had become obsessed by the American president but neglected domestic issues.

Earlier: Putin’s Most Radical Supporters Turn on Kremlin News Agency Over ‘Cult of Trump’

This claim was well within the realm of reason, but the movement itself is among the Russia’s most bizarre. One of its core beliefs is that Russia is occupied by the U.S. — and has been so since 1991. The movement’s stated mission is to “liberate” Russia by convincing Vladimir Putin to abolish the separation of powers — “a U.S.-imposed concept alien to Russia.”

Leader of the movement is Yevgeny Fyodorov, an ultra-loyal Russian parliament deputy. Although its members claim it is a grassroots, decentralized organization, it very obviously enjoys protection of Russia’s police (and, most probably, secret services.) NLM routinely attacks opposition rallies and journalists, and gets away with it. Police always look the other way, or arrest their victims instead.

One photographer, David Frenkel, was attacked by NLM thugs at an LGBT rally in St Petersburg, and then himself was arrested. Ekaterina Vinokurova, a fellow reporter and member of an independent journalists’ union, raised the issue at Putin’s annual press conference. Putin feigned ignorance: He hadn’t ever heard of his most devoted fans, he said.


National Liberation Movement members protesting the "Trumpmania" of Rossiya Segodnya's director Dmitry Kiselyov NOD

But by their attacks on his offices, NLM had got on the wrong side of Russia’s most well-known anchor. Last Sunday, Kiselyov launched a long tirade against Fyodorov and the NLM. The segment was titled “The Feeble Ones,” and described the movement as a “traveling circus” bent on creating “information noise.” The fact the NLM was using the black and orange ribbon of St George, widely associated with patriotic sentiment in Russia, was “an affront to the proud symbol of Russian armed forces and the struggle against fascism.”

Meanwhile, Kiselyov did not waste the opportunity to attack other uber-loyalists competing for Putin’s attention. Homophobic activist Vitaly Milonov — who now, like Fyodorov, is a parliament member for the ruling party United Russia —  found himself on the receiving end of Kiselyov’s biting wit. Milonov’s crime had been to campaign too hard for the transfer of Petersburg’s landmark Saint Isaac’s cathedral to the Orthodox church. “Milonov, knowing that his ramblings could not have been blessed by the church, still carried on with the provocation,” said Kiselyov.

Earlier: Demonstrators Clash Over Fate of Iconic Russian Cathedral

In the same segment, Kiselyov criticized another militant patriotic group, “Officers of Russia,” infamous for hijacking a photographic exhibition and spraying exhibits with urine. Its leader, Kiselov said, had never even served in the Russian military.

All these people, Kiselyov said, were attention-hungry clowns: They were discrediting the idea of patriotism.

Earlier: Social Conservatives Make American Photographer an Overnight Celebrity in Moscow

Out of Kiselyov’s patriotic targets, so far only Fyodorov has responded. In an interview with the liberal Echo of Moscow radio station, Fyodorov turned on Kiselyov, calling him an “enemy of Putin.” (Kiselyov was, in fact, appointed to his current post in 2013 following an executive order coming from the president.)

In another interview, Fyodorov said that “Kiselyov undermined Russia’s negotiating positions with the U.S.” and was “in fact plotting against the president.”

The extent to which Russian TV had obsessed over America’s 45th president left a very big hole to fill when he disappeared from the agenda. The sight of Russia’s most vocal patriots going for each other’s throats live on air was an interesting way to do deal with the problem.

Related
Meanwhile…
British Historian Caught in Ukraine-Russia Spat Accuses Both Sides of Spreading 'Propaganda'
World
Ukraine, Not Russia, Hacked the U.S. Elections, Kremlin Propaganda Reveals
Russia
Russian Propaganda Outlets Declared 'Important for Country's Defense'

Remembering Moscow's Man in New York

31 minutes ago

We look back at some of Churkin’s most outspoken remarks in his last few years as Russia's UN ambassador, when he earned a reputation for projecting the Kremlin’s tough talk and geopolitical realism to the ...

4 hours ago

Russia's Long-Time Permanent Representative to the UN Has Died in New York

4 hours ago

Russian TV News Has Reduced Trump Coverage by Four Times in Two Weeks

8 hours ago

Bomb Blast in Syria Kills Four Russian Military Advisors

9 hours ago

Russia Accused of Backing Montenegro Coup

10 hours ago

More Than 1,000 Tourists Use Belarus' Visa-Free Regime in First 7 Days

11 hours ago

Russian Economist Says Tax Reform Needed to Boost Economy Post-Sanctions

4 hours ago

Russia's Long-Time Permanent Representative to the UN Has Died in New York

4 hours ago

Russian TV News Has Reduced Trump Coverage by Four Times in Two Weeks

8 hours ago

Bomb Blast in Syria Kills Four Russian Military Advisors

4 hours ago

Russia's Long-Time Permanent Representative to the UN Has Died in New York

4 hours ago

Russian TV News Has Reduced Trump Coverage by Four Times in Two Weeks

8 hours ago

Bomb Blast in Syria Kills Four Russian Military Advisors

1 hour ago

1 hour ago

Trying to Fill a Trump-Sized Hole, Russian Propagandists Turn on Each Other

American president was off the Russian news menu this week. In its place came local beef .

1 hour ago

1 hour ago

Trying to Fill a Trump-Sized Hole, Russian Propagandists Turn on Each Other

American president was off the Russian news menu this week. In its place came local beef .

1 hour ago

1 hour ago

Trying to Fill a Trump-Sized Hole, Russian Propagandists Turn on Each Other

American president was off the Russian news menu this week. In its place came local beef .

Exhibition

Roma Aeterna. Masterpieces of the Vatican Pinacotheca

Raphael, Caravaggio, Bellini from Vatican

Tretyakov Gallery
to Feb. 19

This rare exhibit from the Vatican Museums includes works by Raphael, Caravaggio, Giovanni Bellini, Guercino, Pietro Perugino, Guido Reni, Nicolas Poussin. Read more

Read more

4 hours ago

Russia's Long-Time Permanent Representative to the UN Has Died in New York

4 hours ago

Russian TV News Has Reduced Trump Coverage by Four Times in Two Weeks

8 hours ago

Bomb Blast in Syria Kills Four Russian Military Advisors

9 hours ago
By Nikolai Epple
By Nikolai Epple

Recognizing a Problem

By Nikolai Epple
By Nikolai Epple
9 hours ago

Russia now recognizes documents issued by breakaway republics in eastern Ukraine. But has it weighed the consequences?

Print edition — 5 days ago

February 16

Drag Queens; Cyber Crime; Scarf Scandal

The Diplomatic Life of Vitaly Churkin

2 hours ago
Vitaly Churkin, Russia's permanent representative to the United Nations for more than a decade, died suddenly in New York on Monday.

9 hours ago

Russia Accused of Backing Montenegro Coup

10 hours ago

More Than 1,000 Tourists Use Belarus' Visa-Free Regime in First 7 Days

11 hours ago

Russian Economist Says Tax Reform Needed to Boost Economy Post-Sanctions

5 hours ago

Belarusians Take to the Streets Over ‘Parasite’ Tax

5 hours ago

In most democracies, a two-thousand strong protest would be regarded as small. But in Belarus, where strongman Alexander Lukashenko has been in power since 1994, it is far from ordinary.

5 hours ago

Belarusians Take to the Streets Over ‘Parasite’ Tax

5 hours ago

In most democracies, a two-thousand strong protest would be regarded as small. But in Belarus, where strongman Alexander Lukashenko has been in power since 1994, it is far from ordinary.

5 hours ago

Belarusians Take to the Streets Over ‘Parasite’ Tax

5 hours ago

In most democracies, a two-thousand strong protest would be regarded as small. But in Belarus, where strongman Alexander Lukashenko has been in power since 1994, it is far from ordinary.

6 hours ago

The Man Who Got a Porn Giant Blacklisted in Russia Has Been Unmasked

A 38-year-old Russian academic has been unmasked as the driving force behind the campaign to ban global porn giant Brazzers, and a lot more.

see more

6 hours ago

The Man Who Got a Porn Giant Blacklisted in Russia Has Been Unmasked

A 38-year-old Russian academic has been unmasked as the driving force behind the campaign to ban global porn giant Brazzers, and a lot more.

7 hours ago

Nemtsov, Epitaph to the New Russia

Two years after the murder of opposition politician Boris Nemtsov in central Moscow, a documentary film about his life titled “The Man Who ...

6 hours ago

The Man Who Got a Porn Giant Blacklisted in Russia Has Been Unmasked

A 38-year-old Russian academic has been unmasked as the driving force behind the campaign to ban global porn giant Brazzers, and a lot more.

New issue — 5 days ago

February 16

Drag Queens; Cyber Crime; Scarf Scandal
10 hours ago
By Vladimir Frolov
Vladimir Frolov
By Vladimir Frolov

The Art of a Raw Deal (Op-ed)

By Vladimir Frolov
Vladimir Frolov
By Vladimir Frolov
10 hours ago

Any deal Trump makes with Putin would amount to a fire sale of U.S. foreign policy interests

14 hours ago

Top Trump Official Priebus Denies Campaign Contact with Russia

2 days ago

Putin Signs Executive Order Recognizing Passports Issued by Ukraine's Rebels

3 days ago

VIDEO: Russian Arrested for Riding Semi-Nude Behind Car in Inflatable Ring

3 days ago

Russia to Settle Soviet Debt in 2017

3 days ago

Handover of Iconic Russian Cathedral to Orthodox Church a 'Symbol of Forgiveness'

3 days ago

Economic Crisis Increases Return of Adopted Children in Russia

Tue. Feb. 21

More events
The Russian Novel Theater
The Great Wall Cinema
The Price Theater
Elegance and Splendour of Art Deco Exhibition
Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? Theater
Rocco Cinema

14 hours ago

Top Trump Official Priebus Denies Campaign Contact with Russia

2 days ago

Putin Signs Executive Order Recognizing Passports Issued by Ukraine's Rebels

3 days ago

VIDEO: Russian Arrested for Riding Semi-Nude Behind Car in Inflatable Ring

3 days ago

Russia to Settle Soviet Debt in 2017

3 days ago

Handover of Iconic Russian Cathedral to Orthodox Church a 'Symbol of Forgiveness'

3 days ago

Economic Crisis Increases Return of Adopted Children in Russia

9 hours ago

Russia Accused of Backing Montenegro Coup

10 hours ago

More Than 1,000 Tourists Use Belarus' Visa-Free Regime in First 7 Days

11 hours ago

Russian Economist Says Tax Reform Needed to Boost Economy Post-Sanctions

Nemtsov, Epitaph to the New Russia

7 hours ago
Two years after the murder of opposition politician Boris Nemtsov in central Moscow, a documentary film about his life titled “The Man Who ...

Russians Learn to Love the Army

7 hours ago
For the third straight year in a row, the majority ...

Nemtsov, Epitaph to the New Russia

7 hours ago
Two years after the murder of opposition politician Boris Nemtsov in central Moscow, a documentary film about his ...
From our partners
On 17-20 April 2017 Moscow will host the main industry event

Exhibition

Yasumasa Morimura. The History of Self Portraiture

Pushkin Museum of Fine Arts / Western Art
to Apr. 09

90 works by this Japanese conceptual artist, who since the early 1980s has been embedding himself into iconic images appropriated from art history, mass media, and popular culture, producing photographs that simultaneously celebrate, satirize, and explore their enduring influence and the stories they convey. Read more

Read more

7 hours ago

7 hours ago

Russians Learn to Love the Army

For the third straight year in a row, the majority of Russians support conscription

12 hours ago

12 hours ago

Muchnik's Picks: Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Roisin Murphy and More Music in Moscow

From Sophie Ellis-Bextor to Roisin Murphy, from Jenia Lubich to Mumiy Troll - the best gigs ...

Most Read

The Diplomatic Life of Vitaly Churkin

Belarusians Take to the Streets Over ‘Parasite’ Tax

The Man Who Got a Porn Giant Blacklisted in Russia Has Been Unmasked

Nemtsov, Epitaph to the New Russia
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+