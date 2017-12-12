Trump’s Decision on Jerusalem Might Open the Door For Russia (Op-ed)

U.S. President Donald Trump made one of the most contentious foreign policy announcements of his tenure in the White House on Dec. 6: Washington, he said, was recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. Minutes after his speech, leaders across the Middle East and the world jumped to express surprise and discontent. Muslims in capital cities across the world took to the streets. For Russia, whose stance on the conflict is in line with the international community, the move signaled an opportunity to deepen its role as a power broker in the Middle East. Its response to Trump’s announcement was firm. The move could lead to an escalation in tensions across the region, the Kremlin said, adding that Jerusalem’s status should be decided in direct negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians. During his Monday visits to Egypt and Turkey, Russian President Vladimir Putin described the U.S. decision as counterproductive and destabilizing. In a statement following talks with the Egyptian president, Putin said Russia’s view on the status of Jerusalem was aligned with Egypt’s.

For Trump, the policy change might have been ushered in by problems at home. In 1995, the U.S. Congress adopted the Jerusalem Embassy Act, urging the federal government to relocate its Embassy to Jerusalem and to recognize the city as Israel’s capital. Even though successive presidents promised to implement the policy, it never happened, as they always used a waiver. Now, Trump is delivering on his promises. The move may well help Trump to, at least partly, win back Congress, which has recently rallied against the president. It could also detract attention from the Russia probe and allegations of collusion. It reaffirms Trump’s support for Israel and its lobby in the United States, which did not even have to exert any real pressure on the U.S. for the move. From the perspective of international law and the peace process in general, Trump’s decision is a game changer because it goes against the UN’s framework for peace and destroys the conventional model for a settlement of the Palestine-Israeli conflict — a two state solution with East and West Jerusalem as the capitals of Palestine and Israel respectively. Although Trump gets his facts right by saying that the decision is merely a reflection of the reality on the ground (de-facto, Jerusalem is under the complete control of Israeli authorities), that doesn’t help to resolve the conflict. Trump’s decision will almost certainly spark renewed anti-Americanism and anti-Semitism throughout the region. It also compromises the security of U.S. diplomats in Arab and Muslim countries. Moreover, it will have an impact on how new alliances will form in the region.