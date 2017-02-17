Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
City Listings & Guide
1 hour ago VIDEO: Russian Arrested for Riding Semi-Nude Behind Car in Inflatable Ring
1 hour ago Russia to Settle Soviet Debt in 2017
2 hours ago Handover of Iconic Russian Cathedral to Orthodox Church a 'Symbol of Forgiveness'
World
Russia to Settle Soviet Debt in 2017
World
Russia Says BBC Football Hooligan Doc Is 'Assault' on 2018 World Cup
World
'Fake News' Risks U.S.-Russia Nuclear War, Says Trump
World
Rocky Start to Russian Foreign Minister's First Meeting With Trump's Top Diplomat
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
Listings & Guide
1 hour ago VIDEO: Russian Arrested for Riding Semi-Nude Behind Car in Inflatable Ring
1 hour ago Russia to Settle Soviet Debt in 2017
2 hours ago Handover of Iconic Russian Cathedral to Orthodox Church a 'Symbol of Forgiveness'

6 Times Trump Sounded Uncannily Like Putin At His Press Conference

Feb 17, 2017 — 20:00
— Update: 20:13
By The Moscow Times
Feb 17, 2017 — 20:00
— Update: 20:13
By The Moscow Times
Most Read
Moscow
8 Things to Do During Maslenitsa Pancake Week
Russia
East German Photographer Captures 'Russian Fairytale'
Moscow
Defying State Conservatism, Russia's Drag Queens Strut On
Moscow
Taking It Slow, Russian-Style

U.S. President Donald Trump held a press conference on Feb. 16 that was exceptional even by his own standards.

The United States’ 45th president uttered his now infamous quip, “fake news,” more times than it’s worth counting (Russia — in particular — is “fake news”).

Trump claimed that the only way to avert a “nuclear holocaust” was to improve ties with Russia. At times Donald sounded uncannily like Vladimir Putin who over the course of his 17 years in office has mastered the art of the soundbite.

Compare the quotes from Donald Trump’s press conference to Putin’s famous aphorisms.

On leaks

TRUMP: What was wrong was the way that other people, including yourselves in this room, were given that information, because that was classified information that was given illegally. That’s the real problem.

PUTIN: As far as media representatives are concerned, I have a joke we used to tell when I worked for a very different organization. They were invited here to peek, but they’re eavesdropping instead. Bad.  [annual phone-in 2006, defending controversial rape joke overheard by journalists]  

On the media

TRUMP: Unfortunately, much of the media in Washington, D.C., along with New York, Los Angeles in particular, speaks not for the people, but for the special interests and for those profiting off a very, very obviously broken system. The press has become so dishonest that if we don’t talk about, we are doing a tremendous disservice to the American people.

PUTIN: Over the past several years, some of the most influential media outlets in Europe have turned into a tool to manipulate public opinion. Information wars have become a daily reality. The co-opted media prefer to present a distorted picture of what is going on to suit entrenched interests, and planted news stories have begun not only to ruin individual lives but also to redefine the political landscape of entire countries. [kremlin.ru statement, congratulating Italian newspaper on its 150 years anniversary, February 2017]

On the popular vote

TRUMP: I’ll be in Melbourne, Florida five o’clock on Saturday and I heard — just heard that the crowds are massive that want to be there. I turn on the T.V., open the newspapers and I see stories of chaos. Chaos. Yet it is the exact opposite. This administration is running like a fine-tuned machine, despite the fact that I can’t get my cabinet approved.

PUTIN: I can assure you that I often hear from my supporters - ordinary people, not phoney supporters, ordinary people I’m meeting around the country - that many indeed would like it to happen [for me to return to the Kremlin]. [2011 interview with Russian media, speaking as Russian prime minister]

On getting bad press

TRUMP: I don’t mind bad stories. I can handle a bad story better than anybody as long as it’s true and, you know, over a course of time, I’ll make mistakes and you’ll write badly and I’m OK with that.

PUTIN: When I’m hearing critical remarks from people who are genuinely concerned about the country and want to improve it, I know they’re worth listening to and will adjust my approach accordingly. [2011 annual phone-in]

On populism

TRUMP: One promise after another after years of politicians lying to you to get elected. They lied to the American people in order to get elected. Some of the things I’m doing probably aren’t popular but they’re necessary for security and for other reasons.

PUTIN: Political populism always poses a great danger because it disorients people, creates excessive expectations or, on the contrary, prioritizes objectives that are clearly not priorities or are simply impossible to achieve. This work is either useless or harmful, because there is nothing good about populism. [2016 interview with Japanese media]

On form versus content

TRUMP: But they were hacked and terrible things came in. And, you know, the only thing that I do think is unfair is some of the things were so — they were — when I heard some of those things I picked up the papers the next morning and said, oh, this is going to be front page, it wasn’t even in the papers.

PUTIN: Besides, does it really matter who hacked Mrs. Clinton’s election campaign team database? Does it? What really matters is the content shown to the community. This is what the discussion should be held about. There is no need to distract the attention of the community from the essence of the subject substituting it with secondary questions dealing with the search of those who did it. [2016 Bloomberg interview]

Related
World
'Fake News' Risks U.S.-Russia Nuclear War, Says Trump
Russia
Buyer's Remorse: Trump's Position on Crimea Angers Russia
World
Trump 'Expects' Russia to Return Annexed Crimea
Meanwhile…
Russians Want President Putin to Follow Trump to Twitter Stardom

Defying State Conservatism, Russia's Drag Queens Strut On

8 hours ago

The pay is lousy and the threat of violence is real, but these performers say life's a drag without their art

1 hour ago

VIDEO: Russian Arrested for Riding Semi-Nude Behind Car in Inflatable Ring

1 hour ago

Russia to Settle Soviet Debt in 2017

2 hours ago

Handover of Iconic Russian Cathedral to Orthodox Church a 'Symbol of Forgiveness'

5 hours ago

Economic Crisis Increases Return of Adopted Children in Russia

6 hours ago

Moscow 'Parking Holiday' to Coincide With Fatherland Day Celebrations

6 hours ago

Moscow Metro to Lose Iconic Escalator Attendants

1 hour ago

VIDEO: Russian Arrested for Riding Semi-Nude Behind Car in Inflatable Ring

1 hour ago

Russia to Settle Soviet Debt in 2017

2 hours ago

Handover of Iconic Russian Cathedral to Orthodox Church a 'Symbol of Forgiveness'

1 hour ago

VIDEO: Russian Arrested for Riding Semi-Nude Behind Car in Inflatable Ring

1 hour ago

Russia to Settle Soviet Debt in 2017

2 hours ago

Handover of Iconic Russian Cathedral to Orthodox Church a 'Symbol of Forgiveness'

23 hours ago

23 hours ago

Ten Crazy Things Ramzan Kadyrov Has Said in His Decade Ruling Chechnya

Ramzan Kadyrov has ruled Chechnya for a decade. Remembering his most outlandish remarks, you get a quick sense of what the last ten years under ...

23 hours ago

23 hours ago

Ten Crazy Things Ramzan Kadyrov Has Said in His Decade Ruling Chechnya

Ramzan Kadyrov has ruled Chechnya for a decade. Remembering his most outlandish remarks, you get a quick sense of what the last ten years under ...

23 hours ago

23 hours ago

Ten Crazy Things Ramzan Kadyrov Has Said in His Decade Ruling Chechnya

Ramzan Kadyrov has ruled Chechnya for a decade. Remembering his most outlandish remarks, you get a quick sense of what the last ten years under ...

Exhibition

Naive

Moscow Museum of Modern Art / Petrovka
to Apr. 30

Retrospective of Naive Art from the 19th to the 21st century includes paintings and graphics by acclaimed avant-garde artists Kazimir Malevich, Mikhail Larionov, Natalya Goncharova, David Burlyuk, conceptialists Ilya Kabakov, Sergei Anufriyev and others. Read more

Read more

1 hour ago

VIDEO: Russian Arrested for Riding Semi-Nude Behind Car in Inflatable Ring

1 hour ago

Russia to Settle Soviet Debt in 2017

2 hours ago

Handover of Iconic Russian Cathedral to Orthodox Church a 'Symbol of Forgiveness'

8 hours ago
By Michele A. Berdy
Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy

Taking It Slow, Russian-Style

By Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy
8 hours ago

You’d think I’d be used to Moscow winters by now, but by mid-February I’m like a big balloon with a slow leak, deflating and falling behind in everything. So I have languidly taken my time looking into how to be late in Russian.

Print edition — yesterday

February 16

Drag Queens; Cyber Crime; Scarf Scandal

East German Photographer Captures 'Russian Fairytale'

5 hours ago
Photographer Frank Herfort, who grew up in East Germany, has worked as a commercial photographer in Moscow for years.

5 hours ago

Economic Crisis Increases Return of Adopted Children in Russia

6 hours ago

Moscow 'Parking Holiday' to Coincide With Fatherland Day Celebrations

6 hours ago

Moscow Metro to Lose Iconic Escalator Attendants

38 minutes ago

Sounding It Out

38 minutes ago

Geometry of Now is a week-long event devoted to exploring the sonic possibilities of the former GES-2 power station through live performances and site-specific installations.

38 minutes ago

Sounding It Out

38 minutes ago

Geometry of Now is a week-long event devoted to exploring the sonic possibilities of the former GES-2 power station through live performances and site-specific installations.

38 minutes ago

Sounding It Out

38 minutes ago

Geometry of Now is a week-long event devoted to exploring the sonic possibilities of the former GES-2 power station through live performances and site-specific installations.

5 hours ago

8 Things to Do During Maslenitsa Pancake Week

Maslenitsa, or Pancake Week, is the last week before Lent and marks the end of winter. The Moscow Times has compiled a list of the city's most interesting events to help you navigate Maslenitsa and eat only the best pancakes.

see more

5 hours ago

8 Things to Do During Maslenitsa Pancake Week

Maslenitsa, or Pancake Week, is the last week before Lent and marks the end of winter. The Moscow Times has compiled a list of the city's most interesting events to ...

1 day ago

All Eyes On Munich As Russia Feels Out New U.S. Administration

10 years after Putin's controversial speech at the Munich Security Conference, Russia is playing it cool. No major Russian initiatives are expected this ...

5 hours ago

8 Things to Do During Maslenitsa Pancake Week

Maslenitsa, or Pancake Week, is the last week before Lent and marks the end of winter. The Moscow Times has compiled a list of the city's most interesting events to help you navigate Maslenitsa and eat only the best pancakes.

New issue — yesterday

February 16

Drag Queens; Cyber Crime; Scarf Scandal
1 day ago
By Balazs Jarabik
Balazs Jarabik
By Balazs Jarabik

Grand Settlements Aren’t Working in Ukraine (Op-Ed)

By Balazs Jarabik
Balazs Jarabik
By Balazs Jarabik
1 day ago

The status quo in Donbass is unsustainable. But a political settlement still seems distant — despite renewed speculation to the contrary.

8 hours ago

Russia Says BBC Football Hooligan Doc Is 'Assault' on 2018 World Cup

8 hours ago

'Fake News' Risks U.S.-Russia Nuclear War, Says Trump

1 day ago

Rocky Start to Russian Foreign Minister's First Meeting With Trump's Top Diplomat

1 day ago

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zakharova Sued By Russian News Site For Libel

1 day ago

Putin Says It’s Kiev That’s Pushing Military Escalation in Donbass

1 day ago

Foreign Powers Targeting Russia 'From Outside and Within' — Putin

Fri. Feb. 17

More events
The Russian Novel Theater
The Great Wall Cinema
The Price Theater
Elegance and Splendour of Art Deco Exhibition
Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? Theater
Rocco Cinema

8 hours ago

Russia Says BBC Football Hooligan Doc Is 'Assault' on 2018 World Cup

8 hours ago

'Fake News' Risks U.S.-Russia Nuclear War, Says Trump

1 day ago

Rocky Start to Russian Foreign Minister's First Meeting With Trump's Top Diplomat

1 day ago

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zakharova Sued By Russian News Site For Libel

1 day ago

Putin Says It’s Kiev That’s Pushing Military Escalation in Donbass

1 day ago

Foreign Powers Targeting Russia 'From Outside and Within' — Putin

5 hours ago

Economic Crisis Increases Return of Adopted Children in Russia

6 hours ago

Moscow 'Parking Holiday' to Coincide With Fatherland Day Celebrations

6 hours ago

Moscow Metro to Lose Iconic Escalator Attendants

All Eyes On Munich As Russia Feels Out New U.S. Administration

1 day ago
10 years after Putin's controversial speech at the Munich Security Conference, Russia is playing it cool. No major Russian initiatives are expected this ...

The Suspense Is Now Over For Russia’s Political Elite: Putin Is Running

1 day ago
The framework for Russia's next presidential election is finally set: ...

All Eyes On Munich As Russia Feels Out New U.S. Administration

1 day ago
10 years after Putin's controversial speech at the Munich Security Conference, Russia is playing it cool. No major ...
From our partners
On 17-20 April 2017 Moscow will host the main industry event

Exhibition

Valery Aizenberg. Migratio

Moscow Museum of Modern Art / Yermolayevsky
to Mar. 05

Full retrospective spanning the four-decade career of this vivid contemporary artist features paintings, graphics, objects, performance footage, photo and video works. Read more

Read more

1 day ago

1 day ago

The Suspense Is Now Over For Russia’s Political Elite: Putin Is Running

The framework for Russia's next presidential election is finally set: all continuity and no change.

1 day ago

1 day ago

A Transgender Activist's Surprisingly Cordial Capture by Donetsk Rebels

Two Russian activists tried to enter rebel-controlled Donetsk in late January, and then they disappeared for ...

Most Read

8 Things to Do During Maslenitsa Pancake Week

East German Photographer Captures 'Russian Fairytale'

Defying State Conservatism, Russia's Drag Queens Strut On

Taking It Slow, Russian-Style
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+