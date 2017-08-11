Trump 'Thankful' to Russia for Expelling of U.S. Diplomats

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he was “thankful” to President Vladimir Putin for expelling U.S. diplomats from Russia because the move would significantly reduce pay-roll costs at the U.S. mission there.

The Russian government announced its decision on July 28 to cut the number of U.S. diplomatic staff in Russia to 455 from 1210 by Sept. 1.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry also announced that U.S. embassy would be barred access to warehouses and cottages in Moscow’s suburbs beginning in August.