Tretyakov Gallery Takes High-Profile Exhibitions to Russia's Regions

Since Zelfira Tregulova took the reins as director, Moscow's Tretyakov Gallery has focused on organizing blockbuster exhibitions that generate crowds. This trend was epitomized by the Valentin Serov exhibition in the fall/winter of 2015/16. The enormous lines to see the Serov exhibition became a cultural meme after the crowd broke the entrance door. Now, it seems, the Tretyakov is ready to share its know-how on large-scale exhibitions with Russia's regional museums.



“Genius of the Century,” which opened last week in Kazan, is the result of a collaboration between the Tretyakov Gallery and two leading cultural institutions of the Republic of Tatarstan: the Kazan Kremlin and the State Museum of Fine Arts. The exhibition is dedicated to one of the most productive periods for the Russian art: the two first decades of the 20th century.

The exhibition contains 53 paintings and eight sculptures from the State Tretyakov Gallery Collection and 20 paintings from the State Museum of Fine Arts of Tatarstan. Some works are frequently exhibited; some of them have been unduly forgotten. The equivalent of Serov’s famous “Girl with Peaches” is a true gem of the Tretyakov Gallery’s collection that rarely leaves its walls: “Swan Princess” by Mikhail Vrubel.

“It's a different standard for regional projects. Not a single Moscow museum has ever done something like this in the provinces. It's not just a touring exhibition, it's an example of cooperation between several organizations,” said Zelfira Tregulova at the opening.