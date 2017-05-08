Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
City Listings & Guide
10 minutes ago Estonia Sentences Russian Spy to Five Years in Prison
2 hours ago Russia Reacts to Macron's Victory
4 hours ago Russian Opposition Leader Navalny Lands in Barcelona for Treatment
Russia
How Russian Kids Are Taught World War II
Russia
Russia Reacts to Macron's Victory
Russia
Russian Opposition Leader Navalny Lands in Barcelona for Treatment
Business
Soviet Retro-Cool: A French Aristocrat's Crusade to Save Russian Fashion
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
Listings & Guide
10 minutes ago Estonia Sentences Russian Spy to Five Years in Prison
2 hours ago Russia Reacts to Macron's Victory
4 hours ago Russian Opposition Leader Navalny Lands in Barcelona for Treatment

Tretyakov Gallery Takes High-Profile Exhibitions to Russia's Regions

'Genius of the Century,' a comprehensive look at early 20th-century Russian art, opens in Kazan

May 8, 2017 — 11:00
— Update: 16:07
By Andrei Muchnik
May 8, 2017 — 11:00
— Update: 16:07
By Andrei Muchnik
Most Read
Russia
How Russian Kids Are Taught World War II
Moscow
Moscow TV Round-Up: All for Victory
Opinion
Russia Gambles in Afghanistan — Again (Op-ed)
Moscow
Away From the Archives
Curator Olga Furman in front of the exhibit's main attraction: 'Swan Princess' by Mikhail Vrubel. TRETYAKOV GALLERY

Since Zelfira Tregulova took the reins as director, Moscow's Tretyakov Gallery has focused on organizing blockbuster exhibitions that generate crowds. This trend was epitomized by the Valentin Serov exhibition in the fall/winter of 2015/16. The enormous lines to see the Serov exhibition became a cultural meme after the crowd broke the entrance door. Now, it seems, the Tretyakov is ready to share its know-how on large-scale exhibitions with Russia's regional museums.

“Genius of the Century,” which opened last week in Kazan, is the result of a collaboration between the Tretyakov Gallery and two leading cultural institutions of the Republic of Tatarstan: the Kazan Kremlin and the State Museum of Fine Arts. The exhibition is dedicated to one of the most productive periods for the Russian art: the two first decades of the 20th century.

The exhibition contains 53 paintings and eight sculptures from the State Tretyakov Gallery Collection and 20 paintings from the State Museum of Fine Arts of Tatarstan. Some works are frequently exhibited; some of them have been unduly forgotten. The equivalent of Serov’s famous “Girl with Peaches” is a true gem of the Tretyakov Gallery’s collection that rarely leaves its walls: “Swan Princess” by Mikhail Vrubel.

“It's a different standard for regional projects. Not a single Moscow museum has ever done something like this in the provinces. It's not just a touring exhibition, it's an example of cooperation between several organizations,” said Zelfira Tregulova at the opening.

Reunited: two masterpieces by Mikhail Larionov
Reunited: two masterpieces by Mikhail Larionov Tretyakov Gallery

“Genius of the Century” shows paintings and sculptures by the most influential and significant artists of that time, including Mikhail Vrubel, Konstantin Korovin, Petr Konchalovsky, Mikhail Larionov, Natalia Goncharova, Nikolai Rerikh and many others.

Olga Furman, the exhibition's curator, says that the project “has given an opportunity to unite artworks from the early 20th century that in 1920 were sent to the regions to help create local contemporary art museums. These 'family ties' between Russia's museums provide fertile ground for cooperation.”

The “Genius of the Century” exhibition has allowed a series of artworks that have never before been shown alongside each other to be to “reunited." Among such works are “Provincial Fashionable Woman” (the State Museum of Fine Arts of Tatarstan) and “ Provincial Fashionable Man” (Tretyakov Gallery) by Mikhail Larionov as well as “Shabbat” (the State Museum of Fine Arts of Tatarstan) and “Jewish Clique” (Tretyakov Gallery) by Natalia Goncharova.

The diversity and uniqueness of Russian art are the central concepts of the exhibit. Furman notes that the objective was to create “a comprehensive overview of figurative art from the 1900s to the 1920s.” “The exhibition tells stories about artistic trends in Russia rather than stories about the individual artists,” she adds. 

Future exhibition projects are slated to take place both in Moscow and Kazan. A monographic exhibition of the art historian, philosopher and pioneer in multimedia art Bulat Galeyev (1940–2009) will be shown in Kazan, while “Legend of the Town of Sviyazhsk” will present the unique iconostases from churches of the island-town of Sviyazhsk near Kazan in Moscow.

Genius of the Century” runs at the Kazan Kremlin till September 27.

Related
Moscow
Pushkin Boundaries
Moscow
Music, Eggs and Kulich: 7 Ways to Celebrate Easter in Moscow
Russia
Russian Theaters Could Face Fines For 'Offended Feelings'
Moscow
Masterpieces From the Desert: Uzbekistan’s Avant-Garde Treasures

Russia Gambles in Afghanistan — Again (Op-ed)

4 hours ago

Moscow may think co-operation with the Taliban is an insurance policy for the future. In reality, it risks increased antagonism between the world’s military superpowers and growing instability in the region.

10 minutes ago

Estonia Sentences Russian Spy to Five Years in Prison

2 hours ago

Russia Reacts to Macron's Victory

4 hours ago

Russian Opposition Leader Navalny Lands in Barcelona for Treatment

3 days ago

Putin Promises to Raise Chechnya's Anti-Gay Crackdown With Law Enforcement

3 days ago

Moscow Traffic Twice as Slow Thanks To Reconstruction

3 days ago

Russian Internet Watchdog Issues Another Warning to Liberal Outlet 'The New Times'

10 minutes ago

Estonia Sentences Russian Spy to Five Years in Prison

2 hours ago

Russia Reacts to Macron's Victory

4 hours ago

Russian Opposition Leader Navalny Lands in Barcelona for Treatment

10 minutes ago

Estonia Sentences Russian Spy to Five Years in Prison

2 hours ago

Russia Reacts to Macron's Victory

4 hours ago

Russian Opposition Leader Navalny Lands in Barcelona for Treatment

1 hour ago

1 hour ago

How Russian Kids Are Taught World War II

Russian students play a central role in celebrating Victory Day: merchandise like toy guns and Red Army costumes are aimed at making patriots of children. ...

1 hour ago

1 hour ago

How Russian Kids Are Taught World War II

Russian students play a central role in celebrating Victory Day: merchandise like toy guns and Red Army costumes are aimed at making patriots of children. ...

1 hour ago

1 hour ago

How Russian Kids Are Taught World War II

Russian students play a central role in celebrating Victory Day: merchandise like toy guns and Red Army costumes are aimed at making patriots of children. ...

Theater

This Beautiful Life

Roman Samgin’s new staging starring Igor Bochkin and Yelena Yakovleva

Mon. May. 08 Sat. Jun. 24
Pushkin Theater
06:00 p.m.

Roman Samgin stages Ken Ludwig’s comedy “Moon Over Buffalo” with Igor Bochkin and Yelena Yakovleva in the leads. The play centers on George and Charlotte Hay, fading stars of the 1950’s, who at the moment are playing Private Lives and Cyrano De Bergerac in rep in Buffalo, New York with 5 actors. On the brink of a disastrous split-up caused by George’s dalliance with a young ingénue, they receive word that they might just have one last shot at stardom: Frank Capra is coming to town to see their matinee, and if likes what he sees, he might cast them in his movie remake of The Scarlet Pimpernel. Read more

Read more

10 minutes ago

Estonia Sentences Russian Spy to Five Years in Prison

2 hours ago

Russia Reacts to Macron's Victory

4 hours ago

Russian Opposition Leader Navalny Lands in Barcelona for Treatment

3 days ago
By Michele A. Berdy
Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy

Just Between Us, the Russian Way

By Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy
3 days ago

In my file drawer of doctoral dissertations I will never write is one entitled: “Choice and Frequency of Parasitical Word Use Among Non-Native Speakers of Russian.” My personal parasite phrase is честно говоря (to be honest).

Print edition — 4 days ago

May 04

Patriotic Watches; Terror Threat; Teaching Stalinism

2 hours ago

Moscow TV Round-Up: All for Victory

2 hours ago

It’s Victory Day Week on Moscow television, and the small screen by tradition treats viewers to a good selection of classic Russian films portraying the course and aftermath of World War II.

2 hours ago

Moscow TV Round-Up: All for Victory

2 hours ago

It’s Victory Day Week on Moscow television, and the small screen by tradition treats viewers to a good selection of classic Russian films portraying the course and aftermath of World War II.

2 hours ago

Moscow TV Round-Up: All for Victory

2 hours ago

It’s Victory Day Week on Moscow television, and the small screen by tradition treats viewers to a good selection of classic Russian films portraying the course and aftermath of World War II.

Russia Prepares to Celebrate 72 Years Since the Defeat of the Nazis

2 days, 20 hours ago
The Moscow Times collects some recent photos from Moscow and St. Petersburg, where the government is preparing its annual celebrations for Victory Day 2017.

3 days, 1 hour ago

Putin Promises to Raise Chechnya's Anti-Gay Crackdown With Law Enforcement

3 days, 2 hours ago

Moscow Traffic Twice as Slow Thanks To Reconstruction

3 days, 2 hours ago

Russian Internet Watchdog Issues Another Warning to Liberal Outlet 'The New Times'

2 days ago

Away From the Archives

An assistant professor at the Higher School of Economics, Dr. Seth Bernstein has lived in Moscow since 2013. He told The Moscow Times about the difficulties of escaping work and his love of the dacha.

see more

2 days ago

Away From the Archives

An assistant professor at the Higher School of Economics, Dr. Seth Bernstein has lived in Moscow since 2013. He told The Moscow Times about the difficulties of escaping work and ...

2 days ago

Soviet Retro-Cool: A French Aristocrat's Crusade to Save Russian Fashion

French aristocrat Jacques von Polier wants to make Russia cool again.

2 days ago

Away From the Archives

An assistant professor at the Higher School of Economics, Dr. Seth Bernstein has lived in Moscow since 2013. He told The Moscow Times about the difficulties of escaping work and his love of the dacha.

New issue — 4 days ago

May 04

Patriotic Watches; Terror Threat; Teaching Stalinism
4 days ago
By Andrei Kolesnikov
Andrei Kolesnikov
By Andrei Kolesnikov

Moscow Housing Demolitions: From Rubble to Riot (Op-Ed)

By Andrei Kolesnikov
Andrei Kolesnikov
By Andrei Kolesnikov
4 days ago

In the “state capitalism” prevailing in modern Russia, the concept of property rights is blurred. But the “apartment—car—dacha” mantra remains as compelling ...

3 days ago

Islamists in Syria Using Russian-made Night Vision — Reports

3 days ago

The Foundation Run by Putin's Alleged Daughter Spent More Than Half a Billion Rubles Last Year

3 days ago

Police Are Reportedly Investigating the Attack on Navalny, But He Hasn't Noticed

3 days ago

Actually, Russia Won't Let Navalny Leave the Country to Save His Eyesight

3 days ago

Winnie the Pooh Steals a Tourist's Money in Moscow

3 days ago

Half of Russians Consider Themselves To Be Poor, Study Finds

Mon. May. 08

More events
All Nighter Cinema
The Tiger Lillies: Cold Night in Soho Gig
The Promise Cinema
Fragments Exhibition
Mariinsky Theater Symphony Orchestra Concert
The Universe of Sound Concert

3 days ago

Islamists in Syria Using Russian-made Night Vision — Reports

3 days ago

The Foundation Run by Putin's Alleged Daughter Spent More Than Half a Billion Rubles Last Year

3 days ago

Police Are Reportedly Investigating the Attack on Navalny, But He Hasn't Noticed

3 days ago

Actually, Russia Won't Let Navalny Leave the Country to Save His Eyesight

3 days ago

Winnie the Pooh Steals a Tourist's Money in Moscow

3 days ago

Half of Russians Consider Themselves To Be Poor, Study Finds

3 days ago

Putin Promises to Raise Chechnya's Anti-Gay Crackdown With Law Enforcement

3 days ago

Moscow Traffic Twice as Slow Thanks To Reconstruction

3 days ago

Russian Internet Watchdog Issues Another Warning to Liberal Outlet 'The New Times'

Soviet Retro-Cool: A French Aristocrat's Crusade to Save Russian Fashion

2 days ago
French aristocrat Jacques von Polier wants to make Russia cool again.

May Getaways: 7 Great Long Weekend Destinations in Russia

2 days ago
Early May brings two long weekends, making it a perfect ...

Soviet Retro-Cool: A French Aristocrat's Crusade to Save Russian Fashion

2 days ago
French aristocrat Jacques von Polier wants to make Russia cool again.
From our partners
A multimedia light show on Mokhovaya Street 13 about the Victory Day on 7-9 May #оПобеде
Ukrainian Beats Steal a March on Moscow
Russia's Ancestral Architecture
Happiness on Canvas: Serebryakova at the Tretyakov

Theater

StormStorm

Yulia Peresild as Katerina in Theater of Nations new staging of Ostrovsky’s The Storm

Sun. Jun. 25 Sun. Jun. 25
Theater of Nations
06:00 p.m.

Golden Mask award-winning stage director Yevgeny Marchelli interprets Katerina’s husband Tikhon and her lover and Boris as twins, therefore one actor Pavel Chinaryov plays both. Read more

Read more

2 days ago

2 days ago

May Getaways: 7 Great Long Weekend Destinations in Russia

Early May brings two long weekends, making it a perfect opportunity to get out of Moscow. ...

3 days ago

3 days ago

Leveldva: Brave New World

Situated above the famous Ugolek restaurant on Ulitsa Bolshaya Nikitskaya, Moscow’s gastronomic mile, Leveldva is a ...

Most Read

How Russian Kids Are Taught World War II

Moscow TV Round-Up: All for Victory

Russia Gambles in Afghanistan — Again (Op-ed)

Away From the Archives
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+