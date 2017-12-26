News
Top Five Favorites of the Season

Drinks? Borsch? Affordable and delicious Michelin-quality food? We have you covered!

Dec 26, 2017 — 10:38
Dec 26, 2017 — 10:38
LavkaLavka Press Service

Lavkalavka

Pioneer of the “new Russian cuisine” — a creative approach to traditional Russian dishes — this “farm to table” restaurant is part of a growing empire, which also includes a supermarket chain and a real farmer’s market. This season try deer tartar (550 rubles), borsch with brisket (650 rubles) or pearl barley porridge with chanterelles (520 rubles).

21/2 Petrovka Ulitsa. Metro Chekhovskaya, Pushkinskaya. +7 (495) 621 2036. restoran.lavkalavka.com

LavkaLavka

Meatless

Meatless at Paveletskaya is the third location of this relatively new grill chain. Everything comes from the grill — even the mozzarella and tomatoes in the Caprese salad and the cheesecake for dessert. Meatless sources its meat from the Voronezh region. Try the veal ribs with special black salt, which is produced at Orthodox Easter celebrations (790 rubles).

2 Zatsepsky Val, Bldg.3. Metro Paveletskaya. +7 (495) 730 1013. ch1ef.ru

Meatless

City Space

This space-themed cocktail bar on the 34th floor of Swissotel Krasnye Holmy provides truly stunning 360-degree views of downtown Moscow, including the Kremlin and all the Seven Sisters highrises. You can’t go wrong with one of the bar’s innovative cocktails, like a maple old fashioned (1,200 rubles) and one of the snacks – try tuna tataki (950 rubles). If you have a good appetite, splurge on a beautifully grilled steak or their famous Caesar salad with tempura shrimp.

2 Kosmodamianskaya Naberezhnaya, Bldg.6.Metro Paveletskaya. +7 (495) 221 5357. cityspacebar.com

City Space

Tehnikum

Tehnikum was conceived as a more accessible version of White Rabbit, which is regularly featured on the list of the world’s top 50 restaurants. The menu is very innovative. Try delicious duck breast with Venere black rice and pear (760 rubles), and for dessert order dumplings made with mascarpone and mango (350 rubles).

7/5 Ulitsa Bolshaya Dmitrovka, Bldg. 2. Metro Okhotny Ryad, Teatralnaya. +7 (926) 936 7876.tehnikumbistro.ru

Tehnikum

Severyane

Severyane’s chef is Georgy Troyan, one of the best of Russia’s new generation of chefs, and Severyane is his playground. This is real “auteur cuisine.” The not-to-miss main dish is pike perch grilled in a Russian oven served with cabbage and fennel cream (800 rubles). Or come for breakfast and go all out and order poached eggs with latkes and pike caviar (350 rubles).

2 Ulitsa Bolshaya Nikitskaya. Metro Biblioteka im. Lenina, Okhotny Ryad. +7 (495) 700 0898facebook.com/severyane.moscow

