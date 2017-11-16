’Tis the Season For Giving

The end of the year is the traditional time to support charities for the coming months. This Sunday from noon to 8 p.m. you can help one of Russia’s most worthy organizations, the Lighthouse Children’s Hospice, and get a good start on your holiday shopping. And you and your family can have a great time doing it — all at the third annual charity bazaar called “Sharing Kindness, Moscow! Fashion For Charity!” at the Hotel Baltschug Kempinski Moscow.

The bazaar has been given thousands of items of clothing, shoes and accessories from top Russian and international designers and shops, such as Bosco di Ciliegi, Louis Vuitton, Pe for girls, Izbarouge, MOS, Victoria Andrianova, Milo, Firdaws, Olga Buzova Design, Elena Shipilova, Sabellino and many more.

After you pick up some fashion-forward holiday outfits, you can move on to toys and unique gifts, furniture and household goods. For collectors there will be vintage and new items donated by celebrities and a large batch of sports memorabilia signed by Russian athletes, from football teams to Russia’s favorite tennis player. There will also be a bevy of celebrities at the event, willing to pose for a selfie or sign an autograph in between making their own charitable donations.

When you want to take a break from shopping, you can try your hand at the raffles from theaters, spas, museums and salons, or let one of the specialists on hand give you a holiday makeover. Meanwhile, your kids will be happy playing games provided by Mosigra.

And of course, you can keep up your energy with food and drink to take out or eat — and sip —in: coffee and teas, wine and champagne, locally sourced cheeses, and delicious bread and baked goods from Toma House Bakery, NapoleonCake, and Adele Fitty Life.

Best of all: knowing that your donations will make it possible for the Lighthouse to purchase much needed equipment and medicines to make life more comfortable for critically ill children.

For more information about the bazaar, see the Facebook event page. You can learn more about the Lighthouse at the hospice site.

