Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
City Listings & Guide
3 hours ago Ukraine to Hold NATO Referendum – President Poroshenko
5 hours ago Moscow Restaurants - News & Openings
5 hours ago Anti-Kremlin Activist Hospitalized Again in Moscow
Russia
Belarus Accuses Russia of Violating Treaties With New Border Controls
Russia
The Epidemic That Was Forced to Wait in Line
Russia
Anti-Kremlin Activist Hospitalized Again in Moscow
Russia
Russian Youth Leader Found Guilty of 'Justifying Terrorism' With Anti-Gay Rant
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
Listings & Guide
3 hours ago Ukraine to Hold NATO Referendum – President Poroshenko
5 hours ago Moscow Restaurants - News & Openings
5 hours ago Anti-Kremlin Activist Hospitalized Again in Moscow

An American Cover Story for Russia's Undercover Hackers

An unprecedented spy saga plays out at the heart of Russia's intelligence community.

Feb 1, 2017 — 23:42
— Update: 15:19
By Eva Hartog
e.hartog@imedia.ru
@EvaHartog
Feb 1, 2017 — 23:42
— Update: 15:19
By Eva Hartog and Mikhail Fishman
Most Read
Russia
Belarus Accuses Russia of Violating Treaties With New Border Controls
Moscow
Eight Mind-Blowing Quests in Moscow
Russia
The Epidemic That Was Forced to Wait in Line
Russia
An American Cover Story for Russia's Undercover Hackers
Olya Khaletskaya

Even for a spy thriller, the plot is borderline fantastical.

Two top FSB cyber crime fighters hunt down a group of hackers behind the personal data leaks of some of the Kremlin’s most powerful and mighty.

Rather than arrest them, they take over the organization and put it to their own use. Several months on, the chief cyber detective is outed by his own colleagues at an FSB meeting and escorted out of the room with a bag over his head.

Since the nationalist Tsargrad outlet first broke the story on Jan. 25, more murky details have emerged every day.

Citing anonymous leaks from within the security apparatus, the Russian press reports the officials and two others have been accused of colluding with American intelligence services to expose Russian hacking there. The trail leads from Lubyanka to Bangkok and the United States, and stars characters with names like the Mad Hatter and Humpty Dumpty.

Real information is scant, but one thing is sure: the four accused are being held at Moscow’s notorious Lefortovo prison. Both FSB officials refused to talk to Kogershin Sagiyeva, a member of the independent prison watchdog ONK. But she got a glimpse of them.

“I was amazed by how young they looked,” she told The Moscow Times, “not what you'd expect from high-ranking law enforcement officials.”

Whether or not the men are double agents or victims of an internal power struggle, a purge is under-way and it is expanding like an oil spill.

The Art of Black PR

The story begins in 1990s St. Petersburg, where Vladimir Anikeyev started his career in journalism, according to the Rosbalt news agency. A mediocre writer, Anikeyev nonetheless excelled at “getting the required information.”

Soon, Anikeyev shifted to doing “black PR.” He cozied up to secretaries and insiders to collect incriminating evidence on officials and businessmen, known in Russia as kompromat. He would then either extort money from his victims or sell the information to rivals or media outlets, the report claims.

Joining forces with a number of hackers, he used phishing emails and set up fake Wi-Fi networks at venues he knew were popular with high-placed Kremlin officials, such as the GUM department store on Red Square. After gaining access to the victims’ gadgets, the stolen content was stored on servers in Estonia, Thailand and Ukraine.

Anikeyev and his team took up aliases inspired by British author Lewis Carroll’s Through the Looking Glass. Anikeyev became Lewis, his right hand was Alice and the group’s press representatives went by Shaltai and Boltai (Russian for Humpty and Dumpty).

“That world of inside-out logic best describes Russian politics,” Shaltai told the Apparat.ru news website during an encrypted chat interview several years ago, explaining their name choice.

The group organized anonymous bitcoin cyptocurrency auctions on their own website, offering leaked content to the highest bidder. One source who claimed to have participated in the auctions told The Moscow Times that an average lot would sell for up to $30,000. Some hacks, however, attracted bids as high as $200,000, the source added.

The founder of the illusive Shaltai Boltai hacker group has been uncovered as Vladimir Anikeyev, a native Dagestani and expert in "black PR."
The founder of the illusive Shaltai Boltai hacker group has been uncovered as Vladimir Anikeyev, a native Dagestani and expert in "black PR." Vladimir Anikeyev / Facebook

FSB Ties

Shaltai Boltai, as the group became known, first made itself known to the general public in 2013, when it published an online transcript of President Vladimir Putin’s traditional New Year’s Eve speech, hours before it hit the airwaves.

In 2014, the group hacked Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev’s Twitter account and sent out tweets announcing his resignation “out of shame for this government’s actions” and criticizing the annexation of Crimea. The group also published the private email correspondence of a number of other high officials and businessmen.

According to Rosbalt, the head of the FSB’s cyber crime investigation unit (TsIB), Sergei Mikhailov, and his deputy, Dmitry Dokuchayev, uncovered Shaltai Boltai’s real identities in 2016. Instead of dissolving the group, however, they took control.

But some argue the nature of the information being leaked proved the group had ties to the FSB from the outset.

A Moscow Times source who claims to have been blackmailed by Shaltai Boltai, insists the information that Shaltai gathered on him “could have been obtained only by surveillance and operative action, not just hacking.” This would mean that Mikhailov could have been involved in Shaltai’s activities from its founding, the source said.

In any case, in autumn 2016, the group got hold of thousands of messages from the official email account of Vladislav Surkov, the coordinator of Russia’s Ukraine policy, and shared it with Ukrainian news websites.

 By targeting Surkov, the group might have gone a step too far. In October, Anikeyev was detained after crossing the border into Russia. The arrest was the culmination of an operation that took at least a few months and involved several exchanges with the group, according to a source close to the top-level state authorities. It was not the FSB that arrested Mikhailov, as claimed by most Russian media, but the Federal Security Guard service (FSO), he says.

Within Russia’s security apparatus, the FSO is the FSB’s main competitor. If the sting operation was under FSO control, it would suggest the detentions were part of an internal power struggle between security bodies.

Following his arrest, Anikeyev allegedly started cooperating with the authorities and revealed the supposed involvement of the FSB’s own cyber crime chief, Mikhailov, Russian media reports.

A part of the declassified version Intelligence Community Assessment on Russia's efforts to interfere with the U.S. political process.
A part of the declassified version Intelligence Community Assessment on Russia's efforts to interfere with the U.S. political process. Jon Elswick / AP

A Cover-Up

Mikhailov and deputy Dokuchayev were detained in several months later, in December, and charged with treason. It is unclear, however, what the men stand accused of.

On Jan. 31, the Interfax news agency connected the treason charges to American accusations of Russian hacking ahead of the U.S. presidential elections. It is as close to an official statement as can be expected in Russia.

American intelligence agencies have expressed “high confidence” that the cyber attacks emanated from Moscow. Some now think Mikhailov and his deputy might have funnelled confidential information to the U.S. on Russian hacks of the Arizona and Illinois voter registration databases. To Steven L. Hall, a former CIA head of Russian operations, the connection between the Russian hacking scandal and the recent arrests seems “reasonable.”

“Certainly U.S. intelligence would have loved to talk to Mikhailov,” Hall told The Moscow Times. “But how that could have happened is a complicated question.”

However, according to two Moscow Times sources, the treason charges and the men's supposed link to America are likely a cover story. Politically, the loss of Shaltai Boltai is a big blow to the FSB’s reputation. The U.S. connection makes it easier to explain to an external audience what is, in fact, an internal power struggle, they said.

Rabbit Hole

The scandal shows no sign of ending. So far, according to several media reports, six people have been detained, including the FSB officials, Anikeyev and Ruslan Stoyanov, the head of investigations at Russia’s prominent Kaspersky Lab cybersecurity company.

Meanwhile, at the Lefortovo prison, only Stoyanov agreed to talk with prison monitor Sagiyeva, and only to confirm the date of his detention. Sagiyeva also twice tried to visit Anikeyev, but was told both times he was away at a meeting with investigators.

“Something’s going on,” she told The Moscow Times. “I doubt he is even there.”

As in Shaltai Boltai’s description of Russian politics, nothing in this case is what it seems.  

Related
World
Russia Federal Agents Suspected of Treason Reportedly Passed Secrets to the CIA
Opinion
Treason Through the FSB Looking Glass

The Epidemic That Was Forced to Wait in Line

5 hours ago

You might think that combating a growing epidemic of a deadly and incurable disease would be any country’s top priority — but you would be mistaken when it comes to Russia.

3 hours ago

Ukraine to Hold NATO Referendum – President Poroshenko

5 hours ago

Moscow Restaurants - News & Openings

5 hours ago

Anti-Kremlin Activist Hospitalized Again in Moscow

6 hours ago

Gang Accused of Dealing Drugs From Russian Kindergarden

7 hours ago

Russian Vodka Exports Soar

9 hours ago

NATO Scraps Ukraine Meeting Fearing Escalation With Russia

3 hours ago

Ukraine to Hold NATO Referendum – President Poroshenko

5 hours ago

Moscow Restaurants - News & Openings

5 hours ago

Anti-Kremlin Activist Hospitalized Again in Moscow

3 hours ago

Ukraine to Hold NATO Referendum – President Poroshenko

5 hours ago

Moscow Restaurants - News & Openings

5 hours ago

Anti-Kremlin Activist Hospitalized Again in Moscow

2 hours ago

2 hours ago

Belarus Accuses Russia of Violating Treaties With New Border Controls

Belarus has accused the Kremlin of building a new border zone between the two former Soviet states without notifying the Belarusian government.

2 hours ago

2 hours ago

Belarus Accuses Russia of Violating Treaties With New Border Controls

Belarus has accused the Kremlin of building a new border zone between the two former Soviet states without notifying the Belarusian government.

2 hours ago

2 hours ago

Belarus Accuses Russia of Violating Treaties With New Border Controls

Belarus has accused the Kremlin of building a new border zone between the two former Soviet states without notifying the Belarusian government.

Exhibition

Los Caprichos: Goya and Dali

Pushkin Museum of Fine Arts
to Mar. 12

18th-century satirical prints by Francisco Goya and their 20th-century interpretations by Salvador Dali. Read more

Read more

3 hours ago

Ukraine to Hold NATO Referendum – President Poroshenko

5 hours ago

Moscow Restaurants - News & Openings

5 hours ago

Anti-Kremlin Activist Hospitalized Again in Moscow

1 day ago
By Maxim Trudolyubov
Maxim Trudolyubov
By Maxim Trudolyubov

Russia, the Catalyst of Change (Op-Ed)

By Maxim Trudolyubov
By Maxim Trudolyubov
1 day ago

In the 1970s, the Soviet project presented the West with an existential challenge. Russia’s influence in today’s Europe and the U.S is of similar nature.

Print edition — today

February 02

Russian Exorcists; An FSB Plot; Ukraine Conflict

The Soviet Union Through the Lens of an American Spy

3 days, 3 hours ago
Major Martin Manoff, an employee of the U.S. Embassy in Moscow, traveled throughout Russia for two years before being expelled by Soviet authorities on charges ...

6 hours ago

Gang Accused of Dealing Drugs From Russian Kindergarden

7 hours ago

Russian Vodka Exports Soar

9 hours ago

NATO Scraps Ukraine Meeting Fearing Escalation With Russia

3 hours ago

Eight Mind-Blowing Quests in Moscow

3 hours ago

The idea behind the recent quest craze in Moscow is simple enough—you take a computer game off line, put a team of players in an impossible situation, and they attempt to get out of it. The first quests appeared in Moscow in 2013.

3 hours ago

Eight Mind-Blowing Quests in Moscow

3 hours ago

The idea behind the recent quest craze in Moscow is simple enough—you take a computer game off line, put a team of players in an impossible situation, and they attempt to get out of it. The first quests appeared in Moscow in 2013.

3 hours ago

Eight Mind-Blowing Quests in Moscow

3 hours ago

The idea behind the recent quest craze in Moscow is simple enough—you take a computer game off line, put a team of players in an impossible situation, and they attempt to get out of it. The first quests appeared in Moscow in 2013.

1 day ago

Stage East

Home for Stephen Ochsner is in the middle of the Rocky Mountains, in the heart of the United States. But the 28 year-old American has re-invented himself as a Russian actor in Moscow.

see more

1 day ago

Stage East

Home for Stephen Ochsner is in the middle of the Rocky Mountains, in the heart of the United States. But the 28 year-old American has re-invented himself as a Russian ...

1 day ago

Ukraine's Donbass Drifts into 'Alternative Peace'

New clashes erupt as Moscow and Kiev prepare for Donald Trump's uncertain foreign policy.

1 day ago

Stage East

Home for Stephen Ochsner is in the middle of the Rocky Mountains, in the heart of the United States. But the 28 year-old American has re-invented himself as a Russian actor in Moscow.

New issue — today

February 02

Russian Exorcists; An FSB Plot; Ukraine Conflict
3 days ago
By Vladimir Frolov
Vladimir Frolov
By Vladimir Frolov

It Started With a Call

By Vladimir Frolov
Vladimir Frolov
By Vladimir Frolov
3 days ago

Presidents Trump and Putin lay the foundations of a new partnership that could upend the global order.

21 hours ago

Yes, Moscow Is Still Trying to Erase the City's Makeshift Nemtsov Memorial

1 day ago

Ukraine Says Russia Fired On Its Military Plane Over the Black Sea

1 day ago

Russian Zara Forced to Stop Sales of 'Dangerously Unbreathable' Shirts

1 day ago

Russian Youth Leader Found Guilty of 'Justifying Terrorism' With Anti-Gay Rant

1 day ago

Russian Students Asked to Help Build Kremlin's Kerch Bridge to Crimea

1 day ago

Trump Overtakes Putin as Russia's Most Discussed Celebrity

Thu. Feb. 02

More events
King Lear Theater
The Salesman Cinema
DJ Octopus Gig
Elegance and Splendour of Art Deco Exhibition
350 Central Park West, New York, NY 10025 Theater
Bleed for This Cinema

21 hours ago

Yes, Moscow Is Still Trying to Erase the City's Makeshift Nemtsov Memorial

1 day ago

Ukraine Says Russia Fired On Its Military Plane Over the Black Sea

1 day ago

Russian Zara Forced to Stop Sales of 'Dangerously Unbreathable' Shirts

1 day ago

Russian Youth Leader Found Guilty of 'Justifying Terrorism' With Anti-Gay Rant

1 day ago

Russian Students Asked to Help Build Kremlin's Kerch Bridge to Crimea

1 day ago

Trump Overtakes Putin as Russia's Most Discussed Celebrity

6 hours ago

Gang Accused of Dealing Drugs From Russian Kindergarden

7 hours ago

Russian Vodka Exports Soar

9 hours ago

NATO Scraps Ukraine Meeting Fearing Escalation With Russia

Ukraine's Donbass Drifts into 'Alternative Peace'

1 day ago
New clashes erupt as Moscow and Kiev prepare for Donald Trump's uncertain foreign policy.

Donald Trump Gives Hungarian Autocrat's Bromance With Putin a Boost

1 day ago
It’s not every day Vladimir Putin finds himself on European ...

Ukraine's Donbass Drifts into 'Alternative Peace'

1 day ago
New clashes erupt as Moscow and Kiev prepare for Donald Trump's uncertain foreign policy.
From our partners
Vacancies for qualified native English speaking teachers

Exhibition

Proof: Francisco Goya, Sergei Eisenstein and Robert Longo

Garage
to Feb. 05

Forty-three of Eisenstein’s sketches from the Russian State Archive of Literature and Art never exhibited before alongside with seven of his films in slow motion, forty-nine of Goya’s etchings from the Museum of Contemporary History of Russia collection and thirty-five recent works by Longo from international collections, Read more

Read more

1 day ago

1 day ago

Donald Trump Gives Hungarian Autocrat's Bromance With Putin a Boost

It’s not every day Vladimir Putin finds himself on European soil. But this week, the Russian ...

1 day ago

1 day ago

How Can Russia Reverse its Negative Demographic Trend?

The Russian government's efforts to prompt more families to have more children have not changed an ...

Most Read

Belarus Accuses Russia of Violating Treaties With New Border Controls

Eight Mind-Blowing Quests in Moscow

The Epidemic That Was Forced to Wait in Line

An American Cover Story for Russia's Undercover Hackers
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+