Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
City Listings & Guide
3 minutes ago Russia Warns Tourists to Avoid Britain After Manchester Terror Attack
14 hours ago Russian Blogger Goes on Trial for ‘Inflicting Pain’ on the Cop He Says Beat Him Up
17 hours ago Judge Throws Out Case Against Russian Woman Who Definitely Didn't Compare Easter Cake to a Penis
Moscow
Rebel, Rebel, Rebel: Bowie, Cohen and Iggy Pop Take Center Stage at Beat Film Festival
Moscow
Top Moscow University Official Resigns After Anti-Gay Remarks
Moscow
Machine Against the Stage: Authorities Target Edgy Theater Director
Moscow
Car Attacked With Molotov Cocktail in Central Moscow
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
Listings & Guide
3 minutes ago Russia Warns Tourists to Avoid Britain After Manchester Terror Attack
14 hours ago Russian Blogger Goes on Trial for ‘Inflicting Pain’ on the Cop He Says Beat Him Up
17 hours ago Judge Throws Out Case Against Russian Woman Who Definitely Didn't Compare Easter Cake to a Penis

Time To Get Out of Here

May 26, 2017 — 12:00
— Update: 11:57
By Michele A. Berdy
May 26, 2017 — 12:00
— Update: 11:57
By Michele A. Berdy
m.berdy@imedia.ru
@micheleberdy
Most Read
Opinion
Competing Plans for Russia’s Economy All Lack Solutions
Russia
Saint Nicholas Visits Moscow
World
Russia’s Syrian Charm Offensive and the Art of Using Peace Negotiations For Influence
Moscow
Rebel, Rebel, Rebel: Bowie, Cohen and Iggy Pop Take Center Stage at Beat Film Festival

Путёвка: package tour

I just heard the saddest thing. I was bemoaning the fact that for the first time in my life at the end of May I haven’t gotten out my summer wardrobe, put away my wool coats, or changed my car tires back to summer tread, when someone said: “Зачем менять-то? Осень начинается через три месяца!” (Why change them? Autumn begins in three months.)

Just let that sink in.

And once it has, you’ll want to book the fastest plane south for some sun. To help you do that, here’s a little travel primer.

First, book transportation. Say boldly: Я хочу забронировать авиабилет на курорт в Турции. (I want to book a plane ticket to a resort in Turkey.) Clarify: Туда и обратно. (Round trip.) Think again: Или только туда. (Or just one way.) To make life easy, book путёвка (a package tour). If you are desperate, poor or both, look for горящие туры (last-minute travel offers, literally a “hot tours”). These are package tours that travel agencies have already paid for but haven’t sold, and they sell them for a song at the last minute.

Once you have your ticket, you need to shop. If you want to lie in the sun, the verb you need to remember is загорать (to tan), and buy лосьон для загара (tanning lotion). If you are fair-skinned, the verb you need to remember is сгорать (to burn), and you should buy jumbo-sized солнцезащитный крем (sunscreen). It’s not hard to choose, since Russian labels use “SPF” and numbers like elsewhere in the world. But you might ask the salesperson for крем с самой высокой степенью защиты (sunscreen with the highest level of protection) or, say, водостойкий (waterproof) if you plan to be hopping in and out of the water.

Then make a list of what to bring: солнцезащитные or тёмные очки (sunglasses); майки (T-shirts); шорты (shorts); нижнее бельё (underwear); плавки (swimming trunks for men); купальники (bathing suits for women); and of course — вьетнамки, which are not, as they sound, Vietnamese women, but that beach essential — flip flops.  Some people might bring бикини, which is, happily, just what it sounds like (bikini). And be sure to stock up on another beach necessity: пляжное чтиво (beach books).

Next up: time to pack. The old way of talking about this involved the verb собирать (to gather together, to pack) and noun сборы, usually used in the phrase сборы в дорогу (packing, getting things together for your trip). You can ask for help: Помоги мне, пожалуйста, собрать чемодан (Could you please help me pack my suitcase?) The answer might use that native Russian verb or the borrowed упаковать (to pack). Сам упакуй свой чемодан. (Pack your own suitcase.)  

Before you go, make sure you have key items in your carry on (ручная кладь): деньги, билеты, документы, зарядные устройства (money, tickets, documents and chargers). Finally: убрать квартиру (clean your apartment); вынести мусор (take out the trash); закрыть окна и задёрнуть шторы (close the windows and curtains); and отключить воду и электроприборы (turn off the water and unplug appliances). What’s left? Присесть на дорожку (sit for a moment before your trip) and you’re an official отдыхающий (vacationer). When you neighbor says: Приятного вам отдыха! (Have a good vacation!), you say: Счастливо оставаться! (Have a good time at home!)

Поехала! (I’m out of here!)

Michele A. Berdy is a Moscow-based translator and interpreter, author of “The Russian Word’s Worth,” a collection of her columns. Follow her on Twitter @MicheleBerdy.

Russia’s Syrian Charm Offensive and the Art of Using Peace Negotiations For Influence

20 hours ago

A sixth round of UN talks failed to bring about a plan to end the conflict in Syria. But Russia has an alternative.

3 minutes ago

Russia Warns Tourists to Avoid Britain After Manchester Terror Attack

14 hours ago

Russian Blogger Goes on Trial for ‘Inflicting Pain’ on the Cop He Says Beat Him Up

17 hours ago

Judge Throws Out Case Against Russian Woman Who Definitely Didn't Compare Easter Cake to a Penis

21 hours ago

Russian Activist Fined for Sharing 'Extremist' John Oliver Clip

1 day ago

Top Moscow University Official Resigns After Anti-Gay Remarks

1 day ago

Anti-Corruption Journalist Murdered in Russia

3 minutes ago

Russia Warns Tourists to Avoid Britain After Manchester Terror Attack

14 hours ago

Russian Blogger Goes on Trial for ‘Inflicting Pain’ on the Cop He Says Beat Him Up

17 hours ago

Judge Throws Out Case Against Russian Woman Who Definitely Didn't Compare Easter Cake to a Penis

3 minutes ago

Russia Warns Tourists to Avoid Britain After Manchester Terror Attack

14 hours ago

Russian Blogger Goes on Trial for ‘Inflicting Pain’ on the Cop He Says Beat Him Up

17 hours ago

Judge Throws Out Case Against Russian Woman Who Definitely Didn't Compare Easter Cake to a Penis

21 hours ago

21 hours ago

Rebel, Rebel, Rebel: Bowie, Cohen and Iggy Pop Take Center Stage at Beat Film Festival

Intimate portraits of rock legends, a hedonistic Warsaw docudrama and a bold art project starring Cate Blanchett top the bill at this year's event.

21 hours ago

21 hours ago

Rebel, Rebel, Rebel: Bowie, Cohen and Iggy Pop Take Center Stage at Beat Film Festival

Intimate portraits of rock legends, a hedonistic Warsaw docudrama and a bold art project starring Cate Blanchett top the bill at this year's event.

21 hours ago

21 hours ago

Rebel, Rebel, Rebel: Bowie, Cohen and Iggy Pop Take Center Stage at Beat Film Festival

Intimate portraits of rock legends, a hedonistic Warsaw docudrama and a bold art project starring Cate Blanchett top the bill at this year's event.

Concert

Pyotr Laul: All Beethoven’s Sonatas

Fri. May. 26 Thu. Jun. 15
Conservatory / Small Hall
06:00 p.m.

Sonatas No. 5, No. 13, No. 14, No. 30 and No. 31. Read more

Read more

3 minutes ago

Russia Warns Tourists to Avoid Britain After Manchester Terror Attack

14 hours ago

Russian Blogger Goes on Trial for ‘Inflicting Pain’ on the Cop He Says Beat Him Up

17 hours ago

Judge Throws Out Case Against Russian Woman Who Definitely Didn't Compare Easter Cake to a Penis

19 hours ago
By Alexandra Prokopenko
By Alexandra Prokopenko

Competing Plans for Russia’s Economy All Lack Solutions

By Alexandra Prokopenko
By Alexandra Prokopenko
19 hours ago

As 2018 presidential elections draw nearer, the government has prepared a socio-economic development plan forecast through 2025.

Print edition — yesterday

May 25

In the Spotlight; Gay Panic; Lowered Class

1 day ago

Machine Against the Stage: Authorities Target Edgy Theater Director

1 day ago

When masked men raided Moscow's hippest theatre the Gogol Center and interrogated its internationally famous director Kirill Serebrennikov, artists rallied to protest.

1 day ago

Machine Against the Stage: Authorities Target Edgy Theater Director

1 day ago

When masked men raided Moscow's hippest theatre the Gogol Center and interrogated its internationally famous director Kirill Serebrennikov, artists rallied to protest.

1 day ago

Machine Against the Stage: Authorities Target Edgy Theater Director

1 day ago

When masked men raided Moscow's hippest theatre the Gogol Center and interrogated its internationally famous director Kirill Serebrennikov, artists rallied to protest.

Saint Nicholas Visits Moscow

20 hours ago
Thousands of Russian believers have flocked to Moscow's Cathedral of Christ the Savior to see the relics of Saint Nicholas the Miracleworker.

21 hours ago

Russian Activist Fined for Sharing 'Extremist' John Oliver Clip

1 day ago

Top Moscow University Official Resigns After Anti-Gay Remarks

1 day ago

Anti-Corruption Journalist Murdered in Russia

1 day ago

Panic Mode: Moscow Probe Into Anti-Gay Purge Has Chechen Leaders Rattled

Moscow sends a delegation to Chechnya to investigate anti-gay crimes, sending local officials into panic mode.

see more

1 day ago

Panic Mode: Moscow Probe Into Anti-Gay Purge Has Chechen Leaders Rattled

Moscow sends a delegation to Chechnya to investigate anti-gay crimes, sending local officials into panic mode.

2 days ago

MOSS: The Genuine Article?

“Moscow—as you’ve never seen it before”—these are the first words to greet visitors on the website of MOSS, a new hotel on Krivokolenny ...

1 day ago

Panic Mode: Moscow Probe Into Anti-Gay Purge Has Chechen Leaders Rattled

Moscow sends a delegation to Chechnya to investigate anti-gay crimes, sending local officials into panic mode.

New issue — yesterday

May 25

In the Spotlight; Gay Panic; Lowered Class
1 day ago
By Mikhail Fishman
Mikhail Fishman
By Mikhail Fishman

Usmanov vs. Navalny: How an Oligarch Reignited Political Debate in Russia

By Mikhail Fishman
Mikhail Fishman
By Mikhail Fishman
1 day ago

A powerful Russian mogul confronted Alexei Navalny, the opposition leader, online. It was the first conversation between ruling elite and opposition in ...

1 day ago

Russian Federal Agents Say They Have a New Jihadist Under Arrest

1 day ago

Kremlin Denies Plan to Ban Foreign Players From Russian Football

1 day ago

Russian Intelligence Chief Says Terrorists Use Telegram's ‘Secret Chats’

1 day ago

Car Attacked With Molotov Cocktail in Central Moscow

1 day ago

Bill Banning Anonymous Messenger Accounts Submitted to Russian Parliament

2 days ago

Russia's Rosneft Cancels Order for $260 Teaspoons Amid Navalny Row

Fri. May. 26

More events
My Life as a Zucchini Cinema
Sergei Stadler: Violin Recital Concert
Emir Kusturica and The No Smoking Orchestra: On the Milky Road Gig
Komische Oper Berlin: The Magic Flute Opera
Arch Moscow NEXT Exhibition
Beat Film: In the Robot Skies Cinema

1 day ago

Russian Federal Agents Say They Have a New Jihadist Under Arrest

1 day ago

Kremlin Denies Plan to Ban Foreign Players From Russian Football

1 day ago

Russian Intelligence Chief Says Terrorists Use Telegram's ‘Secret Chats’

1 day ago

Car Attacked With Molotov Cocktail in Central Moscow

1 day ago

Bill Banning Anonymous Messenger Accounts Submitted to Russian Parliament

2 days ago

Russia's Rosneft Cancels Order for $260 Teaspoons Amid Navalny Row

21 hours ago

Russian Activist Fined for Sharing 'Extremist' John Oliver Clip

1 day ago

Top Moscow University Official Resigns After Anti-Gay Remarks

1 day ago

Anti-Corruption Journalist Murdered in Russia

MOSS: The Genuine Article?

2 days ago
“Moscow—as you’ve never seen it before”—these are the first words to greet visitors on the website of MOSS, a new hotel on Krivokolenny ...

Summer in the City: 7 Moscow Terraces to See and Be Seen on

2 days ago
Summer in Moscow means enjoying the breeze and stunning views ...

MOSS: The Genuine Article?

2 days ago
“Moscow—as you’ve never seen it before”—these are the first words to greet visitors on the website of MOSS, ...
From our partners
'Always Ready!' 95 Years of the Soviet Union's Pioneers
Cheaper Than Ever Before: In Moscow, Fierce Competition Between App Providers Is Driving Taxi Fares Down
7 Outdoor Activities To Keep You in Shape in Moscow This Summer
Russia's 'Mad Men': The Soviet New Wave Meets Hollywood

Theater

The Revenants

Sun. May. 28 Sun. May. 28
Dashkov Mansion
06:00 p.m.; 06:30 p.m.; 07:00 p.m.

American directors Viktor Carinha and Mia Zanette stage an immersive show based on Henrik Ibsen’s Ghosts, a psychological drama that examines the hidden threats to society. The action takes place in the ancient Dashkov Mansion. Tickets at dashkov5.ru/en, parter.ru, kassir.ru, ponominalu.ru Read more

Read more

2 days ago

2 days ago

Summer in the City: 7 Moscow Terraces to See and Be Seen on

Summer in Moscow means enjoying the breeze and stunning views from the city’s terraces. Whether you’re ...

2 days ago

2 days ago

Moscow: News and Openings

A new cafe serving Japanese food at rock-bottom prices, Mitzva Bar moves across town, street food ...

Most Read

Competing Plans for Russia’s Economy All Lack Solutions

Saint Nicholas Visits Moscow

Russia’s Syrian Charm Offensive and the Art of Using Peace Negotiations For Influence

Rebel, Rebel, Rebel: Bowie, Cohen and Iggy Pop Take Center Stage at Beat Film Festival
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+