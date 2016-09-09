Theater Project Brings Russian Productions to a Global Audience

Love Russian theater but live overseas? Stage Russia, the brainchild of Eddie Aronoff — an expat living in Moscow — is out to bring the Russian soul to a global audience.

Starting on September 15, Russophiles in the U.S, U.K and Ireland can enjoy the best classic and contemporary Russian theater from the comfort of their local cinema. The fall season begins with a stunning reimagining of Alexander Pushkin’s “Eugene Onegin,” filmed in front of a live audience and presented to viewers in Russian with English subtitles.

In total eight titles will be brought to foreign audiences, including productions from the Moscow Arts Theatre and the Sovremennik Theater. The program combines classics like “Anna Karenina” with satirical works and modern reinterpretations of popular Russian plays.

Other performances include Kama Ginka’s version of Chekhov's “The Black Monk,” Sergei Zhenovach’s staging of “The Suicide” by Nikolai Erdman — widely regarded as one of the best plays to emerge from the Soviet Russia — and “The Good Person of Szechwan,” performed by the Pushkin Theater.

In a statement on the Stage Russia website, Aronoff expressed his hope that the project would offer theater-lovers overseas a chance to engage with Russian theater.

“Overall, our goal is to provide a broad mix of genres and styles, including classic productions, dance pieces, satirical works, Soviet era surrealism, some with familiar titles and others that are lesser known to Western audiences, but which provide a small peek into what’s called the Russian soul.”

The full program is available online at www.stagerussia.com