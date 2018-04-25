The Yeltsin Center Pulls In Crowds

Take a ride in the trolleybus Yeltsin used to take to get a sense of Muscovites' mood and problems.

The Yeltsin Center in Yekaterinburg first opened its doors with much fanfare in November 2015. Billed as the only museum to celebrate democracy and the freedom of the 1990s, it was funded by the Boris Yeltsin Presidential Center, a non-profit devoted to “promoting the development of the institute of presidency in Russia.”

Why Yekaterinburg? In 1976, when the city was still called Sverdlovsk after the prominent Bolshevik Yakov Sverdlov, Boris Yeltsin became the first secretary of the Sverdlovsk Region Committee of the Communist Party. This corresponded to the position of a governor. Yeltsin stayed in this position until 1985, when he went on to serve on Moscow’s Communist Party Committee and was eventually elected the first President of Russia.



Not Just For History Buffs

The Yeltsin Center quickly became one of the most popular sites in the city. Two and a half years after the opening, the huge building is crowded with people and dozens of visitors stroll through the hallways of the museum.

The Center is right in the middle of the Yekaterinburg City — a development on the shores of the City Pond that was begun in the 1980s when Boris Yeltsin ran the city. He ordered construction of the first skyscraper, jokingly called “the party shaft” by the locals. The main investor in Yekaterinburg City is UGMK (Ural Mining and Metallurgical Company), which has funded the construction of three buildings ranging in height from 21 to 52 floors.

The complex is adjacent to the Demidov skyscraper, and cost seven billion rubles, almost four of which were provided by the federal government. It was designed by Ralph Appelbaum Associates, one of the largest and oldest architectural firms in the U.S. that specializes in museum design.

The Yeltsin Center is much more than a history museum. It's a huge complex with a contemporary Art Gallery, an independent bookstore that also dubs as an educational center, and several shops.

