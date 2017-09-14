Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Listings & Guide
1 hour ago The Bomb Scares Sweeping Russia, Explained
5 hours ago U.S. Reportedly Pressuring Russia to Sell Shuttered Diplomatic Properties
6 hours ago Russia's Bomb Scares Spread to St. Petersburg Malls and Moscow Schools
Russia
The Bomb Scares Sweeping Russia, Explained
Russia
Russia's Bomb Scares Spread to St. Petersburg Malls and Moscow Schools
Russia
Russian Top Defense Official Says Zapad Exercises Don’t Pose Threat to Europe
Russia
U.S. Bans Kaspersky Lab Products Over Security Concerns
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
Listings & Guide

The Word's Worth Podcast

Sep 14, 2017 — 09:01
— Update: 20:04
By Michele A. Berdy
Sep 14, 2017 — 09:01
— Update: 20:04
By Michele A. Berdy
m.berdy@themoscowtimes.com
@micheleberdy
Most Read
Moscow
The Moscow Fall Art Season Sizzles
Russia
The Word's Worth Podcast
Opinion
Understanding the Kremlin’s Decision-Making Is a Growing Challenge
Russia
Bomb Threats Across Russia Prompt Mass Evacuations

Ep. 1 — Russian Grammar Friday

Okay, since it’s the start of a new school year, this is Grammar Friday.

Hey, come on! Where are you guys going? This will be interesting — really!

Ep. 0 — What Is the Word's Worth Podcast?

I’ve been writing the Word’s Worth column for over 15 years now and nearly everyday of those 15 years you've asked us to print the Russian with stress marks, since where the stress falls can sometimes make a big difference in meaning. 

For example: ПиСАТЬ is to write. ПИСать is to pee. This is not something you ever want to confuse. But putting in those little stress marks would have required a different font and taken a lot of time. 

But we didn’t forget your request. And The Moscow Times decided to go one better — now you can hear those crucial stresses.

Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+