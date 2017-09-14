Hey, come on! Where are you guys going? This will be interesting — really!

Okay, since it’s the start of a new school year, this is Grammar Friday.

Ep. 0 — What Is the Word's Worth Podcast?

I’ve been writing the Word’s Worth column for over 15 years now and nearly everyday of those 15 years you've asked us to print the Russian with stress marks, since where the stress falls can sometimes make a big difference in meaning.

For example: ПиСАТЬ is to write. ПИСать is to pee. This is not something you ever want to confuse. But putting in those little stress marks would have required a different font and taken a lot of time.

But we didn’t forget your request. And The Moscow Times decided to go one better — now you can hear those crucial stresses.