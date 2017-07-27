Russia
The Weekend in Moscow: Afisha Picnic

July 27, 2017 — 15:00
July 27, 2017 — 15:00
This weekend in Moscow the weather will be hot and mostly sunny, just in time for the capital’s most famous music festival — the Afisha Picnic.

It will take place on Saturday at the Kolomenskoye estate from noon to 11 p.m. Come early to browse the market and try out the entertainment, which this year includes mini-trampolines, virtual travel, a wind tunnel, and free make-up makeovers. Or come early just to enjoy the beautiful riverside park. There will be lots of food, from farm-to-table fare and Asian fast food to restaurant meals packed up for picnicking.

But the main reason to go to the Afisha Picnic is the music. This year they’ll have 15 groups playing on two stages. Among the headliners are Kasabian, Foals, A$AP, Ferg 5’nizza, On-The-Go and the Heliocentrics. Check out the schedule and come in time to hear your favorites.

As usual, no booze, no big dogs, and no food or drink brought in (except for munchies like nuts or apples). And as usual, this isn’t cheap entertainment: buy your ticket online for 3,500 rubles or at the door for 4,000 rubles. But you can buy a group ticket for four people at the discounted price of 10,500 rubles and bring in kids up to age 10 for free.

Celebrate summer on the banks of the Moscow River with music and entertainment. Rain or shine.


Park

Kolomenskoye

+7 (499) 782 8917
39 Prospekt Andropova
Kolomenskaya
All week: 07:00-00:00

