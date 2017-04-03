‘The Train Didn't Stop’

Russians are a famously tough people, but nobody gets used to terrorism. The people who emerged Monday afternoon from the St. Petersburg subway, bloodied and bruised, were visibly shaken, after an explosion ripped apart a train car traveling between two busy stations.

The bomb went off after the train left Sennaya Ploshchad station. Smoking and damaged, it then pulled into Tekhnologichesky Institut station, which serves as a major transport hub, connecting two major subway lines.

“First there was black smoke and then the crowd rushed out,” said Sergei, a mobile phone salesman who was near the station at the time of the blast.

“I had to move out of the way because there were so many people. First there were firetrucks, then ambulances, then the Investigative Committee, then the OMON [special forces].”

False reports of a bus explosion on St. Petersburg’s Petrograd Side quickly spread throughout the city, as locals tied up phone lines, trying to call loved ones, to make sure they were safe. All fares on public transportation were lifted for the afternoon and evening, as the subway system — the city’s lifeblood — was temporarily shut down.

“I passed out when I heard about it on TV. My daughter was there. She was supposed to travel from the subway station. She was there for her job,” said a woman named Anastasiya Ivanovna, a pensioner who lives near Sennaya Ploshchad.

“I was so worried,” she said. “It’s a terrible thing. Why did it happen? I don’t know. It’s terrifying. The people traveling were defenseless. They didn’t expect anything.”