The Thaw: Anatomy of a Cultural Awakening

"What is the Thaw? People often can’t explain what it is. Everyone says there was a special atmosphere in the air, a kind of sincerity, a distinct spirit...”

As Anastasia Kurlyandtseva, one of the curators of the “Thaw” exhibition at the New Tretyakov Gallery points out, the era, which began as Khrushchev took over from Stalin in the mid-1950s, continues to defy classification even now. It ended with Soviet intervention in Czechoslovakia in 1968, ushering in a new era of censorship and tight state control.

The exhibit is part of a kaleidoscopic triple project under the title “The Thaw: Facing the Future,” which sees the Tretyakov, the Museum of Moscow, and (later in March) the Pushkin Museum of Fine Arts joining forces to explore the historical, social and cultural significance of the period.

The two current exhibitions aim to address the lasting ambiguity surrounding the Thaw (“Ottepel” in Russian) by providing an overview of the transformations that took place in Soviet society after Stalin’s death, when the paranoid state structures of the USSR began to loosen, resulting in a genuine cultural shift.

A question of perspective

For decades, historians have defined the Thaw largely through isolated events: the stunning victory by American pianist Van Cliburn at the inaugural International Tchaikovsky Piano Competition in 1958, the American National Exhibition at Sokolniki Park in 1959, and the publication of Solzhenitsyn’s “One Day in the Life of Ivan Denisovich” in 1962, among others.

Yet, the Thaw continues to provide more questions than answers: Was it a state orchestrated change of direction aimed at harnessing the pent-up creative energies of a frustrated society? Or was it a gradual collective awakening, an organic social impulse?

One of the enduring problems with defining the Thaw, says Kurlyandtseva, is that the average Russian visitor “knows what the British 1960s are about —the Beatles, the Rolling Stones, Twiggy. But concerning what happened during the Soviet 60s, there’s a very fragmented global picture, which doesn’t put the pieces of the puzzle together.”

Whereas previous attempts to understand the period have focused on its visual art or its literature, the curators of the respective “Thaw” exhibitions realized that a more holistic approach was required — one that didn’t neglect the developments in the sciences and the social sphere that accompanied the artistic and literary milestones of the Thaw.

“This is an exhibition about the Thaw as a project,” says Yevgenia Kikodze, curator of the ‘Moscow Thaw’ exhibit across the river at the Museum of Moscow, which has been open since December. Kikodze sees the period as an opportunity for Soviet society that was only partially taken: “What is the Thaw but a kind of chance?”



“It was an attempt to [explore] a historical turning point, when it was possible to follow either one road or another, and we wanted to return to that place where that fork in the road did not yet exist,” she says.