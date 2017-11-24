News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
City Listings & Guide
25 minutes ago Uber's Plan to Merge Russian Business With Yandex Approved
33 minutes ago Forbes Russia Scraps Rich Execs List
3 hours ago Kremlin Media Claims Putin Calendars Are Big Hit in the UK
City
Gorky Park Skating Rink Goes Stereo
City
Moscow's Favorite Christmas Concerts
City
Let the Holiday Shopping Begin!
City
Moscow's World-Famous Metro Through Instagram
News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
Listings & Guide

The Tall Brothers Circus Takes Moscow By Stilts

Nov 24, 2017 — 12:51
— Update: 12:51
By Alexander Bratersky
Nov 24, 2017 — 12:51
— Update: 12:51
By Alexander Bratersky
Most Read
Opinion
The Ungrateful Russian Wretch
City
The Tall Brothers Circus Takes Moscow By Stilts
Opinion
The Balkans — Between Russia and the West
Opinion
Putin's Patriotic Frenzy Is Turning on Him (Op-ed)
Tall Brothers

Firefighters dressed in old-fashioned uniforms walk on stilts high above VDNKh Park as clowns who look like Marx Brothers characters — except for one, who looks like a Pope — juggle balls. The performers seem like traditional clowns, but they act more like theater actors from a small street theater around the corner.

The performers are a part of the Tall Brothers (Vysokiye Bratya) circus group — a circus, theater and street art troupe all combined into one. 

A group of ten circus artists founded the Tall Brothers in 2007. They first performed on stilts, their trademark feature, but later expanded their repertory: “There was a  moment when we started to feel constrained within that framework, so we added walking characters, musical instruments and started clowning around,” Denis Vasiliev, head of the Tall Brothers, said in an interview.

Vasiliev studied drama in theater school, but he realized he was more interested in following in the footsteps of his brother, who was a professional clown. That inspired him to create “drama clowning,” a genre inspired by old-fashioned clowns and the atmosphere of Federico Fellini movies.

The group’s videos, which are accessible on their site, are stylized to look like they were done in the 1930s, and are reminiscent of Charlie Chaplin’s classical performances.  

Today the group performs several stage pantomime plays from children’s fairy tales and adult dramas. One called “If Only There Were No Children” is loosely based on “Waiting for Godot” by Samuel Beckett.

Their innovative and often bizarre clowning style has won them popularity with younger viewers, who aren't drawn to the classical Russian circus.

The circus has also won praise from actor Mikhail Gorevoi, who appears as a special guest in one of their shows. Gorevoi is familiar to Western audiences from his roles in the James Bond movie “Die Another Day” and Steven Spielberg’s “Bridge of Spies.” Gorevoi even said that he wants to start a clown school with the group.

“They are a very unique troupe with a paradoxical and maybe even illogical view of life. The audience experiences all kinds of emotions from sadness to irony to hysterical laughter,’ Yevgeny Aryev, the group’s spokesperson, told The Moscow Times.                                

The Tall Brothers are performing this weekend, Nov. 25 and 26, at their theater. Performances begin at a child-friendly 6 p.m. Tickets available online or at the door.

14 Ulitsa Obraztsova (23 Oktyabrsky Pereulok). Metro Mendeleyevskaya, Dostoyevskaya. + 7 (926) 290 7229.  www.tall-brothers.ru

Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+