5 hours ago Poland Accuses Russian Air Traffic Controllers of 'Deliberately Provoking' Deadly Smolensk Plane Crash
7 hours ago Toxic Gas Warning Reported in Southeast Moscow
8 hours ago Russians Demand More From State as Anger With Corruption Grows
Explosion Hits St. Petersburg Subway
Nine Dead After Explosion Hits St. Petersburg Metro
Russians Demand More From State as Anger With Corruption Grows
Pushkin Caught in the Middle of Moscow's Protests
The St. Petersburg Terrorist Attack: What We Know, So Far

April 3, 2017 — 17:12
— Update: 19:03
April 3, 2017 — 17:12
— Update: 19:03
Moscow TV Round-Up: Tarkovsky Meets La Bella Italia
The St. Petersburg Terrorist Attack: What We Know, So Far
Explosion Hits St. Petersburg Subway
Nine Dead After Explosion Hits St. Petersburg Metro
A bomb went off in the St. Petersburg subway on Monday afternoon. The explosion occurred at about 2:30 p.m., local time, at the Tekhnologicheskiy Institut station. Here’s what we know, so far.

The human toll

* The blast killed at least 10 people: seven victims died at the scene, one died in en route to the hospital, and another two died at the hospital.

* St. Petersburg authorities say 43 people have been hospitalized following explosions, including at least one child. State investigators have reportedly started questioning hospitalized survivors.

Breaking News: Nine Dead After Explosion Hits St. Petersburg Metro

Vladimir Putin in St. Petersburg

* After President Putin announced that officials would investigate all possible causes for the tragedy, Russia’s General Prosecutor opened a terrorism investigation, though officials say they will review multiple possibilities.

* Officials have announced that Putin will not visit the scene of the blast, citing security concerns. The president is currently in St. Petersburg on a planned trip.

* Sitting down to a scheduled meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Putin addressed the subway bombing, saying, “Unfortunately, we have to begin our meeting with this,” before extending his condolences to those killed today.

The city's response

* Public transportation and ridesharing services temporarily eliminated all charges for rides near the site of the bombing, though there are scattered reports that some taxi drivers are still demanding payment for services. The city's entire subway system has been shut down.

* The Rossia-24 television channel reported that local schoolchildren have been advised to remain at school, given the city’s traffic standstill and parents’ inability to retrieve their kids.

* Outside the Kremlin in Moscow and at Ploshchad Vosstaniya in St. Petersburg, people have gathered for vigils in memory of those killed in today's bombing.

The police response

* Russia's National Antiterrorism Committee says officials found and deactivated a second bomb at Ploshchad Vosstaniya, another St. Petersburg subway station. The disarmed bomb reportedly contained the equivalent of 1 kilogram of TNT, making it as much as five times more powerful than the bomb that exploded aboard the train car at the Tekhnologicheskiy Institut station.

* There are unconfirmed reports that security cameras filmed the suspected bomber. The bomb was reportedly hidden in a suitcase and abandoned in a train car.

* St. Petersburg police have launched a manhunt for the person pictured below. According to the news site Fontanka.ru, he is reportedly a suspect in the bombing investigation.

Russian authorities are searching for this man, filmed on CCTV.
Russian authorities are searching for this man, filmed on CCTV. Fontanka.ru

