The St. Petersburg Terrorist Attack: What We Know, So Far

A bomb went off in the St. Petersburg subway on Monday afternoon. The explosion occurred at about 2:30 p.m., local time, at the Tekhnologicheskiy Institut station. Here’s what we know, so far. The human toll * The blast killed at least 10 people: seven victims died at the scene, one died in en route to the hospital, and another two died at the hospital. * St. Petersburg authorities say 43 people have been hospitalized following explosions, including at least one child. State investigators have reportedly started questioning hospitalized survivors.

Vladimir Putin in St. Petersburg * After President Putin announced that officials would investigate all possible causes for the tragedy, Russia’s General Prosecutor opened a terrorism investigation, though officials say they will review multiple possibilities. * Officials have announced that Putin will not visit the scene of the blast, citing security concerns. The president is currently in St. Petersburg on a planned trip. * Sitting down to a scheduled meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Putin addressed the subway bombing, saying, “Unfortunately, we have to begin our meeting with this,” before extending his condolences to those killed today.

«К сожалению, мы вынуждены начать нашу встречу с этого», — Владимир Путин начал встречу с Лукашенко с соболезнования жертвам взрывов в СПБ: pic.twitter.com/OKCUTEWcum — РБК (@ru_rbc) April 3, 2017