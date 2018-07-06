The Seven Worlds of Vladimir Vysotsky

"Hallways. Seven Worlds of Vysotsky” is a new exhibition at the Jewish Museum and Tolerance Center dedicated to the late singer and actor Vladimir Vysotsky, considered to be among the most brilliant poets of post-war Soviet Russia. The exhibition is the first in a series dedicated to the lives and art of prominent Jewish figures.

Vysotsky’s family on his father’s side came from the Brest region of contemporary Belarus. Allegedly, the poet’s family name is derived from the name of the settlement Vysokoye. Even though Vysotsky’s Jewish heritage has never been a significant theme in his poetry and songs, he acknowledged it in one of his poems: “A family of Jews, they dwelt in Rome / Vysotsky, known nowhere else but their home.”

Vysotsky would have celebrated his 80th birthday this year. He died in 1980 at just 42 years old. A singer-songwriter, poet and stage and screen actor, Vysotsky had an enormous and lasting effect on Soviet and Russian culture. A recent biopic “Vysotsky: Thank God I’m Alive” (with a script by his son) provoked controversy because of the way it presented the artist — who is still idolized today — by largely focusing on his drug and alcohol problems.

Little is known about Vysotsky’s personal life despite his immense popularity in the Soviet Union. Since he often sang in the first person, his fans assumed his songs represented his own experiences. But they didn’t always. Contrary to his songs’ subjects, Vysotsky never took part in World War II, never served time in a prison camp and never even sailed a ship. His songs took place in worlds created by their author, but they felt so authentic that his listeners often mistook them for the real thing.