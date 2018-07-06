News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide Community
City
July 06 2018 - 10:07
By Andrei Muchnik
@amuchnik

The Seven Worlds of Vladimir Vysotsky

Jewish Museum and Tolerance Center

"Hallways. Seven Worlds of Vysotsky” is a new exhibition at the Jewish Museum and Tolerance Center dedicated to the late singer and actor Vladimir Vysotsky, considered to be among the most brilliant poets of post-war Soviet Russia. The exhibition is the first in a series dedicated to the lives and art of prominent Jewish figures.

Vysotsky’s family on his father’s side came from the Brest region of contemporary Belarus. Allegedly, the poet’s family name is derived from the name of the settlement Vysokoye. Even though Vysotsky’s Jewish heritage has never been a significant theme in his poetry and songs, he acknowledged it in one of his poems: “A family of Jews, they dwelt in Rome / Vysotsky, known nowhere else but their home.”

Vysotsky would have celebrated his 80th birthday this year. He died in 1980 at just 42 years old. A singer-songwriter, poet and stage and screen actor, Vysotsky had an enormous and lasting effect on Soviet and Russian culture. A recent biopic “Vysotsky: Thank God I’m Alive” (with a script by his son) provoked controversy because of the way it presented the artist — who is still idolized today — by largely focusing on his drug and alcohol problems.

Little is known about Vysotsky’s personal life despite his immense popularity in the Soviet Union. Since he often sang in the first person, his fans assumed his songs represented his own experiences. But they didn’t always. Contrary to his songs’ subjects, Vysotsky never took part in World War II, never served time in a prison camp and never even sailed a ship. His songs took place in worlds created by their author, but they felt so authentic that his listeners often mistook them for the real thing.

Jewish Museum and Tolerance Center

The idea behind “Hallways. Seven Worlds of Vysotsky” was to show some of these worlds and explain their roots. The exhibition is literally a sequence of hallways, each symbolizing a certain theme in Vysotsky’s poetry. Visitors will be able to walk from one hallway to another and see replicas of a Moscow communal apartment, a World War II trench, a Moscow alleyway, a mental hospital and a typical Soviet pub. The experience is similar to immersive theater. All the items are authentic: furniture, cutlery and clothing — there’s even fresh food in the kitchen. You can touch most of the items and even open drawers in a cupboard.

“Hallways” tackles just one aspect of Vysotsky: his poetry. The exhibition only briefly mentions his work as an actor or his tumultuous personal life in the section devoted to the artist’s biography. The poems escort you along the way. Handwritten and typewritten drafts are displayed on the walls, while the headphones’ recording explains the visuals provided within the “hallways.”

In every hallway there’s background information explaining why this or that theme appeared in Vysotsky’s oeuvre. The communal apartment tells the story of the poet’s childhood; a dangerous alleyway refers to widespread crime in Moscow after World War II; and the psychiatric ward is Vysotsky’s reflection on the U.S.S.R. as a whole.

The exhibition is the brainchild of Yan Vizinberg, the creative director of Lorem Ipsum, the company that participated in the creation of multimedia installations for the Yeltsin Center in Yekaterinburg and Zaryadye Park in Moscow. To produce the exhibition, he gathered a film crew. Production designer Andrei Ponkratov, who worked with Andrei Zvyagintsev on “Leviathan” and “Loveless,” served as the art director; while cinematographer Vladislav Opelyants, known for working with embattled director Kirill Serebrennikov on his last two movies, “The Student” and “Summer,” was the lighting designer.

After exhibiting at the Jewish Museum and Tolerance Center, “Hallways. Seven Worlds of Vysotsky” will tour Russia and other former Soviet countries. It runs through Sept. 23. 

Jewish Museum and Tolerance Center, 11 Ulitsa Obraztsova, Bldg. 1A. Metro Maryina Roshcha. jewish-museum.ru

What Lies Beneath Russia's World Cup Glam and Glitter? (Op-ed)
Opinion
June 14 2018
What Lies Beneath Russia's World Cup Glam and Glitter? (Op-ed)
Reports: Opposition Candidates Denied Spot in Moscow Mayoral Run
News
June 15 2018
Reports: Opposition Candidates Denied Spot in Moscow Mayoral Run
Taxi Driver Who Drove Into Crowd in Moscow Says He Lost Control
News
June 17 2018
Taxi Driver Who Drove Into Crowd in Moscow Says He Lost Control

Latest news

Hunger Striking Crimean Activist Sentenced to Extra Prison Time
News
July 06 2018
Hunger Striking Crimean Activist Sentenced to Extra Prison Time
Dolphins Predict Russia Win Over Croatia in World Cup
News
July 06 2018
Dolphins Predict Russia Win Over Croatia in World Cup
American News Outlet Fined Under ‘Foreign Agent’ Law
News
July 05 2018
American News Outlet Fined Under ‘Foreign Agent’ Law
By Andrei Muchnik
@amuchnik

Most read

News

1 in 10 Russians Want to Emigrate — State Pollster

News

Russian Railways Says Goodbye to Historic Carriages

News

Russia Reaches World Cup Quarterfinals With 4-3 Penalty Victory Over Spain

Opinion

Don't Blame Journalists for Bad News About Russia (Op-ed)

News

Foreigners in Russia Are Panicking Over New Migration Rules

Sign up for our weekly newsletter